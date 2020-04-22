China’s vaunted coronavirus diplomacy may be backfiring

As China's reported coronavirus cases and other countries plummeted into lockdowns, Beijing was hoping to take diplomatic advantage of the situation and solidify its global influence. It hasn't worked everywhere.
While some countries in Eastern Europe have been receptive, much of the continent has grown increasingly skeptical of China's reporting on its internal coronavirus outbreak and angry about alleged price gouging from Chinese suppliers of medical equipment even if political leaders are less willing to be openly critical than, say, the Trump administration, Bloomberg reports. "Over these months China has lost Europe," said Reinhard Buetikofer, a German Green party lawmaker who heads the European Parliament's delegation for relations with China.
There's something similar happening in India, The Atlantic reports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has refrained from challenging China, but citizens of the world's second most populous nation aren't hiding their resentment, regularly referring to the coronavirus as the Wuhan virus and employing social media hashtags like #ChinaLiedandPeopledied or #MakeChinaPay. The Atlantic notes India's relationship with China has always been complicated, but it does depend heavily on Beijing for trade and investment, and — especially now — medical equipment. The public's willingness to decry China's efforts may therefore signal that Beijing could face resistance anywhere.
Even in some parts of Africa, where Beijing has steadily and quietly built up its presence over the decades, anti-China sentiment is rising, especially after communities of Nigerians, Ghanaians, and Malians have been subject to racism and unfair treatment during the pandemic, Quartz reports.
None of this is to say China will simply fade from the world stage, but Beijing's plans could be significantly altered going forward if many countries are determined to become less reliant on China. Tim O'Donnell
U.S. officials believe Chinese agents helped spread false information about an impending coronavirus lockdown throughout the United States last month, The New York Times reports.
Messages that spread over social media and through text messages in mid-March claimed the Trump administration was about to lock down the country amid the coronavirus crisis, with one claiming this would be announced "as soon as they have troops in place to help prevent looters and rioters." The National Security Council ultimately clarified that these rumors were false and "there is no national lockdown."
U.S. intelligence agencies have since "assessed that Chinese operatives helped push the messages across platforms," and officials are particularly alarmed "because the disinformation showed up as texts on many Americans' cellphones, a tactic that several of the officials said they had not seen before," the Times reports. Two officials reportedly said they didn't believe Chinese operatives actually created the messages but instead helped amplify ones that already existed. The agents have reportedly used fake social media accounts, as well as seemingly messaging apps like WhatsApp.
Agencies have now started to examine "new ways" China, Russia, and others are spreading disinformation online amid the pandemic, and intelligence officers are "also examining whether spies in China's diplomatic missions in the United States helped spread the fake lockdown messages," the Times reports. Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow
As Earth Day turns 50 on Wednesday, you don't have to imagine no pollution. Amid all the human suffering and death from the COVID-19 pandemic, "an unplanned grand experiment is changing Earth," The Associated Press reports. "As people across the globe stay home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the air has cleaned up, albeit temporarily," sometimes with dramatic effect.
There are blue skies over New Delhi for the first time in years and Jalandhar residents saw the snow-capped Himalayas for the first times in decades. Pollution levels were down double digits in cities all over the world. Animals roamed freely through parks and cities — pumas in Santiago, Chile; coyotes in downtown Chicago and San Francisco; goats overrunning a town in Wales.
The animals were always there, Duke University conservation scientist Stuart Pimm tells AP, but they are shy around humans. Sea turtles worldwide seem to be nesting and hatching much more successfully without humans around, says David Godfrey at the Sea Turtle Conservancy. "There's some silver lining for wildlife in what otherwise is a fairly catastrophic time for humans."
"That doesn't mean the comeback will last," Hope Corrigan writes at Quartz, with photos of nature triumphant. "Scientists warn that the effects of the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19 are temporary." And greenhouse gasses can stay in the atmosphere for a century or more, "so the pandemic shutdown is unlikely to affect global warming," AP reports.
Climate change "wasn't really on the radar for most people in 1970," climate reporter John Schwartz tells The New York Times. But since that first Earth Day 50 years ago, "the air over the U.S. is much cleaner, and so is the water we drink in most parts of the country. We don't use DDT or asbestos."
The coronavirus pause "is giving us this quite extraordinary insight into just how much of a mess we humans are making of our beautiful planet," Pimm says. "This is giving us an opportunity to magically see how much better it can be." Peter Weber
A team at Britain's Oxford University is starting human trials on a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Health Minister Matt Hancock announced Tuesday, and the British government is "going to back them to the hilt," starting with a $25 million government investment.
Oxford's Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group are conducting the trial. Adrian Hill, director of Jenner Institute, said last week the "aim is to have about a million doses by September once we have the results of our vaccine efficacy tests," and "then we'll move even faster from there, because it's pretty clear that the world is going to need hundreds of millions of doses ideally by the end of the year to end this pandemic." The Oxford team is trialing an experimental recombinant viral vector vaccine called "ChAdOx1 nCoV-19," one of at least 70 vaccine candidates under development worldwide, though only four have been cleared for human testing.
Prof. Sarah Gilbert, who is leading the study, said her team was already working on coronavirus vaccines last year in preparation for an outbreak of "Disease X," so once the disease hit, they were able to work "unusually quickly." Infectious disease experts warn that a vaccine won't be available for 12 to 18 months, if ever, but while "we can never be certain that these vaccines will work," Gilbert said, "personally I think it has a very strong chance of working."
If a vaccine has been deemed safe and effective, the world will need billions of doses, and Bill Gates is among those urging the world to prepare facilities to mass-produce whatever kind of vaccine emerges victorious. That will entail global cooperation, and the Oxford team says it will produce its initial million does at plants in Britain, Europe, India, and China. The U.S. doesn't have the capacity to make the 300 million-plus doses it will need, but the U.S. government could prepare by taking over liquor or beer plants and sterilizing their fermentation vats, medical historian Arthur Silverstein tells The New York Times. "Any distillery could be converted." Peter Weber
"As coronavirus continues to sweep across America, leaders are trying to figure out the right balance between keeping people safe and keeping the economy moving," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Social Distancing Show. And some governors are erring on the side of business, he said, comparing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) decision to reopen bowling alleys to urging "people to join a competitive sneezing league. But while some are opening up their states, President Trump has announced that he's shutting down the border."
Yes, "in a 10 p.m. tweet last night, Trump declared that due to coronavirus, he's going to sign an executive order suspending all immigration into the United States," Noah said. "This is a big step for Trump, because remember, two-thirds of his wives have been immigrants. So closing the immigration system is Trump's version of deleting Tinder." This executive action is "yet another policy he's pushing through during the corona pandemic," following other immigration freezes and gutting environmental enforcement, he said. "So don't forget, while you're finally getting around to watching Ozark and trying to bake bread for the first time, Donald Trump, he's also using coronavirus as an opportunity to do all the things he always wanted to do," only "Trump's hobbies are going to keep going for a very long time."
"I don't necessarily agree" with Trump's immigration "bombshell," Stephen Colbert said at A Late Show, "but it's probably the safest thing — for the immigrants. Because right now America is basically a petri dish on the floor of a bus station men's room. But this ban's not going to do anything to stop the spread of the virus or put Americans back to work," and "Trump's tweet is less about information and more about promoting today's press briefing, reality show style." He dissected some of the crazy things Trump said at Monday's press briefing.
Trump did tell "a pretty funny joke" at the briefing, about how he never lies, before promptly lying, Jimmy Kimmel noted. Trump claimed he hasn't left the White House "in months," but "he held rallies in February and March, and he let the White House four times in March, including a trip to Mar-a-Lago. Mar-a-Lago, by the way, laid off 153 workers today in addition to the 560 laid off at Trump's resort in Miami — maybe this is why he's so anxious to open for business again: He's getting hurt." Peter Weber
Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday agreed to pay a $25 million fine after being charged with two counts of violating federal food guidelines by "adulterating food while held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce," federal prosecutors said.
Officials said this was the "largest fine ever imposed in a food safety case." The charges stemmed from multiple norovirus outbreaks that occurred from 2015 to 2018, which left more than 1,100 customers sick, prosecutors said. One outbreak in July 2018 in Powell, Ohio, was caused by "critical violations of the local food regulations, including those specific to time and temperature controls for lettuce and beans," prosecutors said. Over the span of eight days, 657 people who ate at the Chipotle became ill.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said Chipotle "failed to ensure that its employees both understood and complied with its food safety protocols, resulting in hundreds of customers across the country getting sick." The company said it has improved safety measures since the incidents, including "reducing the number of employees who come into contact with ingredients" and enacting "safeguards to minimize the risk that an ingredient is undercooked." Catherine Garcia