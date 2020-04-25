WHO warns countries against issuing coronavirus 'immunity passports'

The World Health Organization wants countries to hold off on any kind of certificate program for people who have recovered from COVID-19.

During a scientific brief Saturday, WHO warned governments against issuing so-called coronavirus "immunity passports" to recovered patients because there's "no evidence" they are protected from a second infection. As things stand, the United Nations agency believes such actions could increase the risks of the virus' spread because those carrying the passports may ignore standard advice about taking precautions against the virus.

The WHO, however, will continue to monitor antibody responses to get a better sense of whether people can develop immunity and, if so, for how long. The jury is still out on human immunity, and there are reports of recovered patients testing positive again, but a study earlier this year in China suggested rhesus macaques did at least develop short-term protection.

Several countries have tinkered with the idea of creating some form of immunity certificate that would allow recovered patients and those with antibody to return to work during the pandemic. Chile was the first country to officially announce it planned to do so. Read more at Reuters and Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell