Sunday shows
Epidemiologist: FDA 'all but given up its oversight' of coronavirus tests

1:10 p.m.

Welcome to the wild, wild West of COVID-19 testing.

That's how Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, described the United States' situation, at least. Osterholm told NBC's Chuck Todd that because the original test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ran into problems, the Food and Drug Administration has "all but given up its oversight" responsibility for the coronavirus tests on the market, which means many not-so-great tests have been able to sneak their way through.

Beyond that, Osterholm said the U.S. is coming up short on the amount of necessary reagents — that is, a substance that sparks the chemical reaction needed to actually carry out a test — because the government is not working with the private sector to make sure they have what they need.

Finally, Osterholm said tests don't perform well in places with low populations, noting that antibody tests can result in a high percentage of false positives in many places across the United States. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Nancy Pelosi isn't worried about being unable to get state and local aid into coronavirus relief package

12:45 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wants everyone to "just calm down."

CNN's Jake Tapper probed her reaction to the idea that she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made a "tactical mistake" in their negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) over including aid for state and local governments in the latest Congressional coronavirus relief package. That money ultimately didn't make it into the final bill, but Pelosi apparently isn't worried about her side's long term prospects, despite some criticism from governors like New York's Andrew Cuomo.

In fact, Pelosi thinks Democrats will come away with "an even bigger number" when all is said and done in part because many "impatient" governors, Republican and Democrat alike, will help push things over the edge. "We have plan for that, and that will happen," she said. Tim O'Donnell

USDA's agriculture aid program 'is a joke,' farmer says

12:17 p.m.
American farm.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Department of Agriculture says it's working "at lightning speed" to help get fresh food from farms to Americans in need after the coronavirus pandemic simultaneously created a surge in demand for food banks and a plunge from farmers' normal buyers, like restaurants, Politico reports. But many in the produce business don't think a recent $19 billion direct aid package and purchasing program is enough for the industry.

To put the farm crisis into context, the United States Fresh Produce Associate estimates its members are losing out on $1 billion per week, and the department so far hasn't been able to keep pace. "We are super frustrated that they're not being aggressive enough," said Dennis Nuxoll, a lobbyist for Western Growers. "It's a sound idea, but it doesn't match the magnitude of need."

Nuxoll also argued that the USDA has the ability to buy several times more than they plan to.

Tony DiMare, who runs a produce company called DiMare fresh, also said he appreciated the department's intentions, but he was less diplomatic than Nuxoll when sharing is thoughts on the plan itself. "This thing is a joke," he said. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan have been discharged

11:04 a.m.
Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

The global death COVID-19 coronavirus death toll surpassed 200,000 this weekend, and the number of cases is not far from reaching three million, but China — the original epicenter — has continued to report that the pandemic is all but defeated within its borders.

A Chinese government official on Sunday said there are now no coronavirus patients hospitalized in Wuhan, where the virus originated. Wuhan has been showing signs of recovery in recent weeks as lockdown restrictions eased and makeshift hospitals were cleared. As of Saturday, officials said the city had just 12 coronavirus cases, none of them new infections.

Meanwhile, Beijing reported 11 new cases for the entire mainland Sunday. Mi Feng, the spokesman for China's National Health Commission, said the government would continue to guard "against transmissions from the outside and rebounds from within."

China may well have the pandemic under control now, but many critics believe the official statistics — which show 46,452 total infections and 3,869 deaths in Wuhan and 82,827 cases and 4,632 fatalities in the country overall since from the virus since the outbreak began there late last year — are vastly underreported. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Satellite images shed new light on Kim Jong Un's possible whereabouts

10:45 a.m.
Kim Jong Un.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

No one can say for sure what the real situation in North Korea is, but the latest development bolsters evidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is alive.

Satellite imagery has shown a train believed to belong to Kim parked at his compound in the coastal resort of Wonson, suggesting that he is currently staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang.

Rumors began swirling after Kim missed the April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, which is unusual, and Reuters reported Saturday that China dispatched a medical team to "advise on" Kim. But veteran North Korea analysts have downplayed the idea that his health is critical, noting that it's not the first time the leader has vanished from the public eye. South Korean intelligence has maintained the belief that Kim is alive, and U.S. officials are similarly skeptical. The images seem to back that up, but they also don't confirm anything about the state of his health.

The Washington Post notes that some experts have pointed out that Kim could have left Pyongyang in light of the coronavirus pandemic — North Korea has insisted it has no cases, a claim doubted by many outside observers.

Regardless, North Korea is one of the world's most secretive and isolated nations, making it difficult to gather accurate reports, and it could be some time before there's any clarity on Kim. Read more at The Associated Press and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Brad Pitt opens new virtual SNL as Dr. Fauci

8:15 a.m.

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned for its second virtual, produced-from-home episode during the coronavirus pandemic Saturday evening with an assist from Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt.

Pitt kicked the episode off, appearing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during the episode's cold open. Pitt's exasperated Fauci warned people not to consume disinfectants in light of recent comments by President Trump, and admitted he was likely getting fired precisely because Trump said he wasn't.

After he was done with the jokes, Pitt broke the fourth wall, removed his wig, and thanked Fauci for his leadership during the pandemic. Watch the full sketch below. Tim O'Donnell

The White House is reportedly discussing a plan to replace HHS chief Azar

7:50 a.m.
Alex Azar.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

It may seem unlikely that the White House would implement any major departmental leadership changes during a global health crisis, especially in the Department of Health and Human Services, but don't count it out just yet.

Though they're indeed reluctant to complete any major shakeups during the coronavirus pandemic, White House officials are discussing a plan to replace HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Politico and The Wall Street Journal report. Criticism of Azar's role has reportedly mounted in recent weeks, especially after Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Rick Bright was moved to a National Institutes of Health position, a transfer which Bright described as a form of retaliation, reportedly rattling some administration officials.

President Trump had reportedly expressed frustration with Azar even before the pandemic and ultimately replaced him as the coronavirus task force leader with Vice President Mike Pence. Some names that are being considered as replacement include coronavirus coordinator Dr. Debora Birx, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, and Deputy HHS Secretary Eric Hargan, Politico reports.

Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement Saturday that Azar "continues to lead on a number of the president's priorities" and "any speculation about personnel is irresponsible." Read more at Politico and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Michigan, Pennsylvania might be at greatest risk of mail voting error in November

April 25, 2020
Absentee ballot.
MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images

States are rushing to get their mail voting infrastructure up to task as they anticipate a surge in absentee ballots in November's general election in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

"We're going to see a substantial switch to mail voting whether or not anybody prepares for it," said Wendy Weiser, the vice president for democracy at the Brennan Center. "The question is, will the system be prepared to accommodate that, or will it be a real mess?"

Wisconsin recently showed what could happen if states aren't prepared — some staff reportedly worked 100 hour weeks trying to fill all the ballot requests for its controversiial April election, and there were reports that the state's system crashed under the workload, per Politico.

Two states that are at greatest risk of experiencing similar failures are also two of the most crucial states in the election, Michigan and Pennsylvania, said Amber McReynolds, CEO of the nonprofit Vote at Home Institute. The two swing states only recently enacted no-excuse absentee voting, so their new system will likely be more prone to error, McReynolds said. Practice, after all, makes perfect, but it remains to be seen if states will have everything running smoothly in time. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

