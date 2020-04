China accuses U.S. of 'barefaced lies' about coronavirus response

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in an interview this week expressed regret that he didn't warn about the dangers of the coronavirus in December or January.

Cuomo spoke to Axios on HBO and, when asked what he wishes he could change about the actions he took during the coronavirus crisis, he said officials should have been more concerned about the threat of COVID-19 in December, despite what China was saying.

"When we heard in December that China had a virus problem, and China said basically it was under control, don't worry — we should have worried," Cuomo said, going on to ask "where was every other country" to "make sure China had it under control?"

Cuomo went on to say that he wishes he personally spoke out about the threat of the virus at this time.

"I wish someone stood up and blew the bugle, and if no one was going to blow the bugle, I would feel much better if I was a bugle blower last December and January," Cuomo said. "Even though no one danced to the music, I would feel better sitting here today saying, 'I blew the bugle about Wuhan province in January. I can't say that."