Infectious disease expert warns people are treating coronavirus models 'too seriously'

11:35 a.m.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

You've probably noticed that graphs and charts are having a moment during the coronavirus pandemic. Governments are using them to make informed decisions about when to re-open economies, and they pop up daily to present people around the world with a look at how the pandemic is trending. But some would argue people are putting a little too much stock in models without accounting for their potential pitfalls.

Carl Bergstrom, an expert on both emerging infectious diseases and networked misinformation from the University of Washington, told The Guardian in an interview he doesn't think people have done a good job of "thinking about what the purpose of models are, how the purposes of different models vary, and then what the scope of their value is." That's led people to over-rely on them and "treat them too seriously," and when reality eventually differs from the projections, models tend to get criticized "for not being perfect at everything."

Bergstrom's point is that science, especially in fast moving scenarios like the pandemic, is "provisional" and "can be corrected." He believes researchers can improve at communicating that point by "deliberately stressing the possible weaknesses of our interpretations." A really good paper, he said, will lay out all the reasons why it could be wrong. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

The House of Representatives' plan to return on May 4 has been scrapped

12:16 p.m.
Steny Hoyer.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The House of Representatives will not be returning next week after all.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced on Tuesday the House won't be back in session on May 4 as was previously announced. Hoyer had confirmed that date on Monday afternoon, saying after talking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), "We have decided we will come back on the 4th."

But Hoyer announced a change of plans the very next day. He cited the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Washington, D.C., as well as advice from the Capitol physician, Politico reports.

"We made a judgment that we will not come back next week but that we hope to come back very soon," he said.

CNN reports the decision came after "a series of phone calls among House Democrats expressing concern over returning to D.C." amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate is still set to return on May 4, although Politico's Jake Sherman notes the House and the Senate have the same attending physician.

"We will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Monday. Following the news from the House on Tuesday, McConnell's communications director said his previous statement about returning next week still stands. Brendan Morrow

Cuomo wishes he 'blew the bugle' on the coronavirus earlier

10:58 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in an interview this week expressed regret that he didn't warn about the dangers of the coronavirus in December or January.

Cuomo spoke to Axios on HBO and, when asked what he wishes he could change about the actions he took during the coronavirus crisis, he said officials should have been more concerned about the threat of COVID-19 in December, despite what China was saying.

"When we heard in December that China had a virus problem, and China said basically it was under control, don't worry — we should have worried," Cuomo said, asking "where was every other country" working to "make sure China had it under control?"

Cuomo said he wishes he personally spoke out about the threat of the virus at this time.

"I wish someone stood up and blew the bugle, and if no one was going to blow the bugle, I would feel much better if I was a bugle blower last December and January," Cuomo said. "Even though no one danced to the music, I would feel better sitting here today saying, 'I blew the bugle about Wuhan province in January. I can't say that."

This, The New York Times noted, "appeared to mark the first time Mr. Cuomo questioned his handling of the virus." Cuomo on March 2 had said that "we think we have the best health care system on the planet right here in New York" and so "we don't even think it's going to be as bad as it was in other countries." Dr. Thomas Frieden, former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Times earlier this month that had New York implemented widespread social measures a week or two earlier, the state's coronavirus death toll could have potentially been reduced by between 50 and 80 percent. Brendan Morrow

China accuses U.S. of 'barefaced lies' about coronavirus response

10:50 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

China thinks the U.S. should start looking at its own coronavirus response before taking the blame overseas.

U.S. politicians, particularly Republicans, have repeatedly blamed China's government for an allegedly botched response to the COVID-19 crisis, with President Trump saying Monday he'd consider billing China for damages. Beijing responded Tuesday to accuse those politicians of "telling barefaced lies" in an attempt to "shirk their responsibility" for their own sub-par response.

"American politicians have repeatedly ignored the truth and have been telling barefaced lies," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday at a press briefing. "They have only one objective: shirk their responsibility for their own poor epidemic prevention and control measures, and divert public attention."

A reporter on Monday told Trump "Germany sent a bill to China ... for the damages caused by the coronavirus," though the 130 billion euro charge was actually drawn up by a German newspaper. "We are looking at things," Trump responded, saying "we are talking about a lot more money than Germany's talking about."

China had previously admitted to "shortcomings and deficiencies" in its coronavirus response, but that was months ago, before the disease had majorly spread in the U.S. Kathryn Krawczyk

Mnuchin blasts Lakers for taking PPP loan, says every company receiving over $2 million will get a 'full audit'

9:59 a.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's adamant he doesn't support the NBA's second most valuable franchise taking a $4.6 million loan as part of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, which is meant for small businesses.

The Lakers gave the money back, which Mnuchin appreciated, but during a Tuesday appearance on CNBC, the secretary said it was "unfortunate" and "inappropriate" for large companies to take the money, especially because the fund ran out so quickly. The Lakers were not the only large business that initially received loans.

He said the fault lies with the recipients, not the banks who doled out the cash, but the government is going to change things going forward. "We're going to do a full audit of every loan over $2 million," Mnuchin said. "This was a program designed for small businesses. It was not a program that was designed for public companies that had liquidity." Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez partner to block major mergers during coronavirus pandemic

9:54 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two progressive powerhouses are teaming up to elevate a big piece of their platform during the coronavirus crisis.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are working on a bill that would halt major mergers and acquisitions until the financial crisis stemming from COVID-19 comes to an end, NBC News reports via a summary of the act. The Pandemic Anti-Monopoly Act falls in line with Warren's former presidential platform, and will perhaps bring the big-business breakup conversation back into focus as former Vice President Joe Biden gets closer to securing the Democratic nomination.

The act would affect businesses with more than $100 million in revenue or financial firms with market capitalization of more than $100 million, as well as private equity companies and hedge funds, NBC News reports. Companies with exclusive patents on products considered essential during the crisis, such as personal protection equipment, will also be subject to the proposal. Mergers can resume once the FTC "determines that small businesses, workers, and consumers are no longer under severe financial distress," the act says.

Warren said the act was necessary as small businesses struggle to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Large companies and private equity vultures are circling for a chance to gobble up these small businesses and increase their already immense economic power," Warren said in a statement to NBC News. Ocasio-Cortez similarly cited "decades-long consequences" that will arise if big companies get bigger, saying "with less competition, the whole country will see job loss and higher costs for consumers."

The duo plans to unveil the bill on Tuesday, though it a faces tough reception in the GOP-led Senate. Kathryn Krawczyk

Class of 2020 to get a virtual commencement address from Oprah Winfrey on Facebook

9:24 a.m.
Oprah Winfrey
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The class of 2020 may not get the commencement they were hoping for this year, but at least they'll get Oprah.

Facebook on Tuesday announced it will stream a star-studded virtual graduation ceremony for seniors who are "commencing at a time of great uncertainty" amid the coronavirus pandemic and won't get to have "the day they might have imagined." Winfrey will deliver a commencement address at "#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020," and the event will also feature Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles sharing "words of wisdom," as well as Miley Cyrus performing "The Climb."

Facebook said the event, which will stream on Facebook Watch, will "acknowledge high schools and colleges in the U.S. by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals across the country." This comes after John Krasinski similarly held a virtual prom for high school seniors who had theirs canceled during the pandemic; his YouTube event featured Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers among others.

Facebook's virtual graduation is set for May 15. Brendan Morrow

JetBlue says passengers must wear face coverings beginning next week

8:15 a.m.
Jetblue flight
Bruce Bennett/ Getty Images

JetBlue starting next week will become the first U.S. airline to require passengers wear face coverings.

Starting on May 4, JetBlue Airways has announced passengers must wear masks or face coverings of some kind on flights, USA Today reports. JetBlue had already required flight attendants wear masks, and other airlines like Delta have been recommending that passengers wear them.

"This is the new flying etiquette," JetBlue President and COO Joanna Geraghty said. "Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well."

Geraghty also described this as not just about "protecting yourself" but about "protecting those around you."

JetBlue said the masks will be required during check-in, boarding, on flights, and while deplaning, and passengers will receive a reminder about the new policy through email and via announcements before flights. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing face coverings in public settings where it's difficult to maintain social distancing.

Airlines had faced pressure to make masks a requirement for passengers, and Association of Flight Attendants international president Sara Nelson in a statement to USA Today urged others to "follow JetBlue's lead." Brendan Morrow

