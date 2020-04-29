Coronavirus is much deadlier than the flu, whichever data you use

Some people, largely conservative opinion journalists, cite the serology data to argue the coronavirus outbreak is no more deadly than the seasonal flu and the U.S. has overreacted. Infectious disease experts come to the opposite conclusion. "I think it is the worst pandemic since 1918," Cecile Viboud, an epidemiologist at the National Institutes of Health's Fogarty International Center, tells The Washington Post.
There are two fatality rates: the case fatality rate, measuring symptomatic COVID-19 patients who die, and the infection fatality rate, which covers everyone infected with the coronavirus. The case fatality rates "have been about 6 percent globally as well as in the United States," the Post reports, while the infection fatality rate is now believed — based on antibody tests — to be anywhere from 0.5 percent to 0.8 percent. You may have read that the seasonal flu has a fatality rate of 0.1 percent, but that's the case fatality rate. So even if the coronavirus infection fatality rate is 0.2 percent, as a controversial study of California's Santa Clara County suggested, "it would still be deadlier than the flu," the Post notes.
As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. has reported more than a million COVID-19 infections and 58,355 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. But that's almost certainly undercounting both numbers. New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data analyzed by The New York Times show that total deaths in seven states were 50 percent higher than usual from March 8 to April 11.
The CDC will eventually count and sort these thousands of "excess deaths," the Times reports, but "right now, they are the most useful tool, several epidemiologists said, for measuring the impact of coronavirus in the United States" and around the world — and the deaths are clearly "far more than during a typical bad flu season." Peter Weber
The coronavirus pandemic has likely turned people off from air travel for a bit, and this visualization produced by Purdue University probably won't change their minds.
The motion graphic shows the aftermath of just a single cough on an airplane, with tiny invisible droplets dispersing widely throughout the cabin, potentially infecting a large number of fellow travelers. That's not a pleasant thought, even in non-pandemic times.
It's not exactly news that airplanes pose a risk for getting sick since folks are in close quarters for hours at a time, and developments to combat the spread of viruses are well underway. That might not be comforting right now, but researchers believe breakthroughs are possible, The Washington Post reports. One solution may be ultraviolet lights that can destroy viruses and not harm humans — they're being tested by Columbia University. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell
The health-care industry is surprisingly suffering in the middle of a pandemic.
The U.S. GDP shrunk 4.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Commerce Department numbers released Wednesday reveal. That's the biggest economic contraction since the Great Recession, and health care accounts for half of that downfall at a 2.25 percent loss, economist Justin Wolfers noted.
This is stunning: Nearly half of the Q1 decline in GDP can be attributed to healthcare, which is presumably delaying of elective procedures.
It may seem ironic that health care is shrinking even as hospitals hit capacity with COVID-19 patients. But elective surgeries have been halted across the country, cutting hospitals' revenue streams by billions of dollars in just the past few months and putting around 100,000 health care workers out of jobs. Kathryn Krawczyk
The coronavirus pandemic has dealt the U.S. economy its biggest quarterly contraction since the Great Recession.
The Commerce Department on Wednesday said that the economy contracted 4.8 percent during the first quarter of 2020, the worst decline in a quarter since 2008, The Washington Post reports. In the fourth quarter of 2008, the economy contracted 8.4 percent. This was the first quarterly drop in gross domestic product in six years, The Associated Press also notes.
The 4.8 percent number was worse than the 3.5 percent that economists were expecting, but experts warn the second quarter will be far more bleak, as the Post notes a decline of more than 30 percent is expected. Businesses in the United States began to close their doors near the end of the first quarter of 2020, and CNBC notes the latest Commerce Department numbers only factor in a few weeks of this shutdown.
These numbers come after data from the Labor Department showed that more than 26 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims over the past five weeks, meaning all of the job gains since the Great Recession have been wiped out. Brendan Morrow
Most Americans don't think it's a good idea to reopen restaurants, have students return to school, or have people return to work without further COVID-19 testing, a new poll has found.
In an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released on Wednesday, 65 percent of those polled said it's a bad idea for people to return to work without further coronavirus testing, while 32 percent said it's a good idea. A majority of Republicans, 51 percent, said it's a good idea, however.
An even higher percentage of Americans, 85 percent, said it's a bad idea for students to return to school without further coronavirus testing, while 80 percent also said that without further testing, it's a bad idea to reopen restaurants for people to eat in and 91 percent said it's a bad idea to let large groups attend sporting events.
This poll comes as numerous states have taken steps to slowly begin reopening some businesses as experts stress the importance of ramping up the number of coronavirus tests the U.S. conducts. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that he's "being told" by those responsible for testing that everyone who needs a coronavirus test should be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June, though he added, "if that doesn't happen, I'm going to go to them and say, 'What happened here?'"
The NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll was conducted by speaking to 1,008 U.S. adults over the phone from April 21 through April 26. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points. Read more at NPR. Brendan Morrow
AMC Theatres announced late Tuesday that it will no longer show any movies by Universal Pictures, effective immediately. AMC, the world's largest movie theater chain, cited Universal's decision to release Trolls World Tour directly to on-demand rentals as theaters were shuttered and people were stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The studio said Tuesday that the Trolls sequel had brought in $100 million since its premium video on demand (PVOD) release April 10. Studios typically wait 90 days after a movie's release to offer it digitally.
"The results for Trolls World Tour have exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the viability of PVOD," NBCUniversal chief Jeff Shell told The Wall Street Journal. "As soon as theaters reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats." AMC chairman and CEO Adam Aron cited Shell's comments in his letter to Universal chairman Donna Langley.
"AMC believes that with this proposed action to go to the home and theaters simultaneously, Universal is breaking the business model and dealings between our two companies," Aron wrote. "This policy affects any and all Universal movies per se, goes into effect today and as our theaters reopen, and is not some hollow or ill-considered threat," Aron wrote. The ban applies to all AMC theaters in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Upcoming Universal movies include the latest Fast & Furious film F9, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Sing 2, and Jurassic World: Dominion.Peter Weber
Ohio held is primary election on Tuesday, mostly voting by mail for the first time because the state is still in lockdown to halt the coronavirus pandemic. Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary — he is the only candidate still running — and Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) fended off a primary challenge from Morgan Harper, endorsed by the progressive group Justice Democrats. In Maryland, former NAACP head Kweisi Mfume, a Democrat, won a special election to replace the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D), beating Republican Kimberly Klacik. Mfume had held the seat before Cummings.
Ohio's election had originally been scheduled for March 17 but Gov. Mike DeWine (R) postponed it, citing a "health emergency." Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said about 2 million people had requested mail-in ballots and 1.5 million had returned them by Saturday; 3.2 million people voted in Ohio's 2016 presidential primary. Turnout, LaRose said, "was better than okay. It was great." Ohio's GOP-led legislature had approved the mail-in election but rejected a proposal to automatically mail ballots directly to voters, as Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii, Utah, and Washington State do.
Other states are exploring vote-by-mail with the assumption that the coronavirus will still be an impediment to voting in November, and Ohio's "moving to a mail-in primary on the fly was watched around the country," The Associated Press reports. Support for voting by mail has grown, polls show, though there's a partisan split likely widened by President Trump's opposition to the idea. An AP/NORC poll released Tuesday found that 39 percent of Americans would like to see all-mail elections, up from 19 percent in 2008, but 48 percent support all-mail voting if COVID-19 is still active in November. And 60 percent favor absentee ballots for any voter who wants one if the pandemic is still happening.
"We're learning more about President Trump's unconventional strategy of completely ignoring the pandemic as it was brewing," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. But "because Trump has turned every press briefing into a Joe Biden campaign ad, you could be forgiven for not remembering that Mike Pence, vice president and man from the crosswalk symbol, is technically in charge of the coronavirus task team," he added. "And yesterday, when he was asked why America just got to the testing levels he promised all the way back in early March, Pence had a pretty unconvincing answer."
"I don't know why we're listening to that guy at all, because today Pence visited the Mayo Clinic, where he was the only person not wearing a face mask," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "The hospital has a strict policy requiring all visitors to wear masks, and tweeted after Pence's visit" that it had informed of this beforehand. "Wow, that must have been harsh for Mike Pence to get roasted by his idol, mayo," he joked.
Meanwhile, "Americans could see meat shortages by the end of the week," Colbert said. But Trump is ordering the coronavirus-infected slaughterhouses to stay open in a new executive order. "Wow, he really acted quickly to save the meats," he said. "Maybe they should have put that in the initial intelligence briefing."
Trump was reportedly warned about the coronavirus threat "more than a dozen times" in January and February, and he "was asked today what he knew about the virus and when he knew it," Jimmy Kimmel said. "You're gonna find this a little hard to believe, but he didn't really answer." Kimmel also had theories on Pence's mask refusal.
"While me may be isolated right now, it would seem we are not alone," because right "at the moment we are all totally focused on the virus and quarantine and whether or not we should be mainlining Lysol, the Pentagon releases official video of UFOs," Kimmel said. "Has there ever been a worse time for an alien to say 'Take me to your leader'? ... Although here's the one thing I'll say about Donald Trump: If aliens did make contact, he'd tell us. Not on purpose of course, he just wouldn't be able to resist."
The Late Show also recreated a handful of Beach Boys songs for this socially distant summer. Watch below. Peter Weber