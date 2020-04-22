-
New York cats become 1st pets to test positive for coronavirus in the U.S.3:38 p.m.
University of Louisville researchers' technology could block the coronavirus from infecting human cells4:12 p.m.
Americans overwhelmingly disagree with restarting the economy at the expense of public health2:49 p.m.
Americans' confidence in their job security has gone from a record high to an all-time low1:55 p.m.
Michael Bloomberg is dedicating $10 million to a coronavirus contact tracing program1:52 p.m.
The House won't be considering remote voting this week after all1:28 p.m.
West Point plans to hold June graduation ceremony with Trump as commencement speaker12:49 p.m.
WarnerMedia says it's 'rethinking' its theatrical model because of the coronavirus pandemic12:17 p.m.
