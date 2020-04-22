See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
New York cats become 1st pets to test positive for coronavirus in the U.S.

3:38 p.m.
Cats at the The Society for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary in Sale, Manchester
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The first known instances of pets contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States have been confirmed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories said on Wednesday that two pet cats in separate areas of New York tested positive for the coronavirus, Axios reports. In the case of the first cat, no one in the household had tested positive for COVID-19, although in the second case, the owner did test positive. Both cats are expected to recover after having mild respiratory illnesses, a statement said.

The USDA said "these are the first pets in the United States to test positive" for the coronavirus. In the case of the first pet, the "virus may have been transmitted to this cat by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members or through contact with an infected person outside its home," officials said.

The Associated Press notes this "adds to a small number of confirmed cases of the virus in animals worldwide" after seven tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo previously tested positive. The CDC's Dr. Casey Barton Behravesh, though, noted to the AP that "there's no evidence that pets are playing a role in spreading this disease to people" and that "we don’t want people to panic" or "be afraid of pets." Those who become sick with COVID-19 are, however, being recommended to limit contact with pets, and the CDC recommends keeping cats indoors. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
University of Louisville researchers' technology could block the coronavirus from infecting human cells

4:12 p.m.
University of Louisville.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Researchers at the University of Louisville have joined the coronavirus treatment and prevention fray, announcing Wednesday they believe a technology they developed could block the virus from infecting human cells.

It's based on a piece of synthetic DNA (also known as an aptamer) which targets and binds with a human protein called nucleolin. Early research and experiments, led by researchers Paula Bates, John Trent, and Don Miller, indicate the aptamer may be effective at preventing the coronavirus from "hijacking" nucleolin to replicate inside the body at doses previously shown to be safe in patients. The Louisville team has applied the same aptamer in a variety of ways, and it has reportedly emerged as a potential therapeutic drug for multiple types of cancer.

The university is trying to develop the potential treatment as quickly as possible, including sending an application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval to begin treating patients suffering severe cases of COVID-19.

There are currently no known treatments for COVID-19, though scientists around the world are conducting tests on multiple potential therapies. Tim O'Donnell

common sense rules
Americans overwhelmingly disagree with restarting the economy at the expense of public health

2:49 p.m.
Protect public health.
RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

Some people are protesting ongoing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most Americans aren't on board.

Just 14 percent of Americans believe the country "should stop social distancing to stimulate the economy even if it means increasing the spread of coronavirus," a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found. A massive 76 percent meanwhile say social distancing should continue "even if it means continued damage to the economy," the poll taken just days ago found.

Protesters have gathered in state capitols and, with prodding from President Trump, demanded businesses reopen and social distancing requirements be lifted even though medical experts warn against it. This poll reflects how small that movement is, despite its continued news coverage and the fact that it seems to have prompted some governors to buck federal guidelines and move to let businesses reopen before the pandemic has even peaked. The Morning Consult poll mirrors a recent survey from Pew Research, which found 66 percent of Americans were more concerned that social distancing guidelines would be lifted too soon than last too long.

Morning Consult/Politico surveyed 1991 registered voters online from April 18-19, and the poll had a two percent margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

poil watch
Americans' confidence in their job security has gone from a record high to an all-time low

1:55 p.m.
Coronavirus.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Americans were feeling pretty good about their job security, an annual Gallup showed. Now, that confidence is all but gone.

For the past 45 years, Gallup has conducted surveys to get a sense of how fearful Americans were about getting laid off within 12 months. In 2019, 8 percent of those surveyed were afraid of losing their jobs. That's not an insignificant amount by any means, but it did match an all-time low since Gallup began tracking responses to this particular question.

Flash forward a year into the middle of the pandemic. The number has more than tripled — 25 percent Americans think they could be out of a job within the next 12 months, Gallup's latest poll released Wednesday showed. That's the highest mark since the poll began, surpassing a previous peak of 21 percent during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Gallup poll was based on telephone interviews between April 1-14. A random sample of 540 adults living in the United States was surveyed. The margin of error was 5 percentage points. Read more at Gallup. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Michael Bloomberg is dedicating $10 million to a coronavirus contact tracing program

1:52 p.m.
Michael Bloomberg.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg is finally resurfacing after his failed presidential bid.

The billionaire business owner and former New York City mayor will dedicate "upwards of $10 million" to a COVID-19 contact tracing program, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Wednesday. The program is aimed at tracing where people have been and who they've come in contact with in case they later test positive for coronavirus, and Bloomberg will design the whole thing.

New York state has partnered with New Jersey and Connecticut to help track where coronavirus-positive people go and warn people of potential exposure to the virus. Bloomberg "will design the program, design the training," and "he's going to make a financial contribution," Cuomo said. Johns Hopkins University and public health nonprofit Vital Strategies will also work on the project. In addition to Bloomberg's $10 million, the state has $1.3 billion to out toward contact tracing, Cuomo added.

Apple and Google recently announced a rare partnership to develop a contact tracing program embedded in their customers' phones. Their program would allow people to opt in to have their location privately tracked, and if they test positive for COVID-19, will be able to alert anyone they'd been around.

Fundraising numbers released Monday showed Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on his three-month-long presidential run, which is shaping up to have been even shorter than the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

The House won't be considering remote voting this week after all

1:28 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Saul Loeb / Getty Images

The House of Representatives reportedly won't be trying to approve remote voting this week after all amid objections from Republicans.

After the chair of the House Rules Committee, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), last week recommended the House implement a rule change temporarily allowing members to vote by proxy during the coronavirus pandemic, the House was expected to vote on doing so this week, The New York Times reported. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) reportedly informed lawmakers about this timeline, telling reporters, "We want to be able to do the people's work, notwithstanding the directions to remain at distance."

But as Republicans objected, the plan for a vote this week has reportedly been dropped. CNN's Manu Raju cites a leadership aide as saying that after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) spoke with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), "she and McCarthy are tasking a bipartisan group of House lawmakers to review remote voting by proxy and reopening the House," but "the House will no longer consider remote voting by proxy this week."

Politico reports that Democrats did expect they'd have enough support to approve the change, but Pelosi is now "backing off." Pelosi had previously said that any such rule change would need to be bipartisan, The Washington Post notes.

McGovern had proposed letting lawmakers authorize other lawmakers to vote for them during the health crisis if they're "unable to travel to Washington due to the pandemic," providing "specific instructions for each vote" with "no ability to give a general proxy." But the House Rules Committee's top Republican, Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), was among those in the GOP who objected to the idea, The Hill reports, saying this week, "I believe we already have existing tools to continue the people's work without introducing brand-new, constitutionally untested processes that risk erosion of our normal practice." Brendan Morrow

school's out
West Point plans to hold June graduation ceremony with Trump as commencement speaker

12:49 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic reportedly won't stop the United States Military Academy from holding its commencement ceremony in June, CNN reports.

West Point's graduating class will return to campus June 13 for the ceremony, the academy said Wednesday. They'll be joined by none other than President Trump, who will serve as commencement speaker.

But the academy admitted things will look pretty different this year than in years past, since everyone will have to adhere to health safety guidelines. It's unclear if friends, family, and faculty will be able to attend, or if the cadets will only get to celebrate with each other; the "size and scope" of the ceremony is dependent on those safety considerations, which are being investigated by the academy's leadership. Tim O'Donnell

not coming soon to a theater near you
WarnerMedia says it's 'rethinking' its theatrical model because of the coronavirus pandemic

12:17 p.m.
Scoob!
Warner Bros. Pictures

Another 2020 movie is skipping theaters and going straight to consumers' homes during the coronavirus pandemic, and the company behind it is "rethinking" the theatrical model because of the crisis.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that its latest Scooby-Doo animated movie Scoob! won't be released in theaters as planned and will instead debut on video-on-demand next month. Universal Pictures' Trolls World Tour previously released on demand during the pandemic, and Disney has similarly announced it's sending Artemis Fowl straight to Disney+ when it was originally set for a May theatrical release.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said on an earnings call Wednesday, "We're rethinking our theatrical model and looking for ways to accelerate efforts that are consistent with the rapid changes in consumer behavior from the pandemic," The Wrap reports. He also referenced the new release plan for Scoob! as an example of a "new normal."

Analysts in recent weeks have speculated over what other films might forgo a theatrical release during the pandemic and whether studios skipping theaters for movies that aren't massive blockbusters could become more common, even after the end of the crisis. So far, though, the year's biggest blockbusters have been postponed until theaters widely reopen, and Warner Bros. itself pushed movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights so they can receive a theatrical release when it's safe to do so.

Still, when Universal released Trolls World Tour on demand earlier this month, National Association of Theater Owners President John Fithian wasn't happy, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Exhibitors will not forget this." With Stankey's comment about rethinking the theatrical model, The Verge's Julia Alexander tweeted, "I'm sure NATO is super happy to hear the head of WarnerMedia tell investors" that, and Deadline notes that on the call, the Warner chief failed to offer "any overtures of condolence to theater owners." Brendan Morrow

