There's a lot of confusion surrounding possible coronavirus reinfections and immunity

11:41 a.m.

The World Health Organization set off some alarm bells this weekend when the agency warned against issuing coronavirus "immunity passports" because there's no evidence to suggest people are protected from second infections. Some people weren't so sure, even dismissing reports on the announcement as fear-mongering.

But the confusion may stem from a lack of context in reports about coronavirus reinfection or reactivation in presumably recovered patients coming out China and South Korea. For starters, there's the possibility of false negative test results, which could register as positives at a later date. It's also not always known if the patients testing positive again are showing new symptoms.

But even if those caveats are ignored, some experts simply pointed out that an announcement like the one the WHO made doesn't mean the opposite outcome is automatically true.

The WHO itself later clarified its statement on these grounds. Tim O'Donnell

White House cancels coronavirus task force briefing after Trump's disinfectant comments

12:02 p.m.
White House.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is scrapping Monday's coronavirus briefing and teasing a "new look" for them going forward.

After President Trump was widely criticized for floating the idea of injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19 during Thursday's briefing, a comment he later claimed was sarcastic, the White House on Monday canceled a coronavirus briefing that was set for 5 p.m. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there will be some briefings this week but that they "might have a new look to them, a new focus to them," CNN's Betsy Klein reports.

The day after Trump's disinfectant comments, he held an unusually short briefing and took no questions, and held no briefings over the weekend. Axios reported on Friday that Trump was planning to "pare back" coronavirus press conferences as numerous advisers "have urged him to stop doing marathon televised briefings," telling him he's "overexposed" and that they're hurting him in the polls. The New York Times examined Trump's coronavirus briefings and other remarks and found that "by far the most recurring utterances from Mr. Trump in the briefings are self-congratulations, roughly 600 of them, which are often predicated on exaggerations and falsehoods."

CNN also reported that there's been "a concerted effort" among Trump's aides and allies to get him to stop conducting daily briefings, a report McEnany denied on Monday, telling Fox News "the media needs to not read into what's happening." Trump himself over the weekend questioned the "purpose" of the coronavirus task force briefings, declaring them "not worth the time and effort!"

Among those recommending Trump scale things back is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who told Good Morning America on Monday, "The American people are shut in for the most part, and they don't need to see the same person every day for two hours." Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court rules insurance companies can collect billions to cover Affordable Care Act losses

11:13 a.m.
Supreme Court.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

The federal government owes health insurance companies $12 billion, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. In an 8-1 decision, the court sided with health insurers claiming an Affordable Care Act provision that encouraged them to offer coverage to previously uninsured Americans had cost them billions of dollars.

The ACA's "risk corridors" program, which ran from 2015 to 2017, had promised health insurers a cushion for any potential losses if they offered coverage in the insurance marketplace the act created. But Congress passed provisions to the Department of Health and Human Services' spending bills each year to block those payments, and both the Obama and Trump administrations argued those provisions meant the federal government didn't have to pay up.

The Supreme Court ruled against the federal government in its opinion authored by liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor. A lower court had sided with the federal government, but health insurers argued that ruling allowed the government to perform an illegal "bait and switch." Kathryn Krawczyk

Airbnb's new coronavirus measures include option for 'buffer' period between stays

10:43 a.m.
Airbnb.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb will implement a new cleaning protocol program and will set a "buffer" period in between bookings.

The company announced these new steps on Monday, unveiling a new cleaning protocol program under which hosts pledge to follow procedures from Airbnb in cleaning every room in their home and get certified, Skift reports. The program will roll out in May, and Airbnb says it encourages all hosts to adopt its new "enhanced" cleaning practices.

"The host Cleaning Protocol will include specific information on COVID-19 prevention, such as the use of personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves for hosts or their cleaners, as well as disinfectants that are approved by regulatory authorities," Airbnb said.

Hosts, Airbnb said, can also use a new Booking Buffer feature which spaces out guest stays by blocking reservations during a certain period, which the company would set at 72 hours. During this period, the homes would be empty with "no activity other than cleaning." Skift reports that "some hosts may choose neither" of these two new options but "then may risk losing bookings from guests concerned about cleaning standards," as Airbnb said users will be able to identify which hosts are included in the programs.

USA Today reports that the new protocols are a "first step" for the company, and Chris Lehane, an Airbnb senior vice president, described a new 40-page manual of cleaning standards as a "new baseline." Brendan Morrow

CDC set to unveil detailed phased plan for reopening businesses, schools, and religious institutions

10:25 a.m.
CDC.
TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting ready to unveil its most detailed guidance yet for a phased reopening of the country, The Washington Post reports.

The White House recently revealed broad guidance for states to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving most decisions up to governors. But guidance obtained by the Post that's currently undergoing a White House review goes into detail about how specific institutions can reopen — and contains some suggestions that are sure to be debated.

The 17-page CDC guidance breaks down reopening guidance for restaurants, schools, religious institutions, mass transit, and more businesses into three phases. "Among the most contentious issues are the guidelines for faith communities and restaurants," the Post writes. Even in the first phase, restaurants have been given the go-ahead to reopen if they "operate under strict physical distancing protocols," the guidance notes. But one White House official told the Post the recommendations may "cause many restaurants to go bankrupt," seeing as they caution against any form of self-service and ask restaurants to consider installing barriers and perform staff health checks.

Officials also acknowledged how reluctant some faith communities will likely be to accept the guidance — many have rejected social distancing since its beginnings, to be sure. The CDC recommends continuing to hold remote faith services, spacing out seating inside once they do reopen, and even limiting choir services to just a soloist. Faith groups "may consider and accept or reject" these recommendations, the guidance notes. The optional aspect has reportedly been debated among White House aides because, as one official put it to the Post, "churches don't like being told how to operate."

Read more at The Washington Post, and find all the proposed guidance here. Kathryn Krawczyk

Cuomo has a higher coronavirus approval rating than Trump among New York Republicans

10:20 a.m.

In New York, state loyalty trumps party loyalty — at least during a pandemic.

In a new poll from Siena College, New York Gov. Andrew (D) garnered a 74 percent approval rating for his response to the coronavirus pandemic among Republicans in his state. That alone isn't surprising since Cuomo's praise has been well-documented and American leaders tend to have high approval ratings across the board during crises. But things get a little more interesting when President Trump is thrown into the picture.

Trump also has a high approval rating among Republicans, but his 72 percent actually trails the Democratic governor, which is a bit of a shocker.

New York Democrats, on the other hand, did not express as much cross-party support. Only 17 percent think Trump is doing a good job, compared to 93 percent who are pleased with Cuomo's performance.

The Siena College poll was conducted between April 19-23 among 803 New York registered voters over the phone. The margin of error is 3.7 percent. Tim O'Donnell

The gender gap in coronavirus survival has scientists contemplating treating men with female sex hormones

9:42 a.m.
injection.
Paul Kane/Getty Images

Because male coronavirus patients are getting severely ill and dying at higher rates from COVID-19 than women, some scientists think estrogen and other female sex hormones may hold the key for treatment. So, doctors on Long Island in New York and in the Los Angeles area are launching trials of two different hormones (estrogen and progesterone, respectively) to see if there's any truth to the hypothesis, The New York Times reports.

It's not all pure speculation — one of the more telling signs is that pregnant women, who are usually immunocompromised, tend to have mild COVID-19 cases. Lo and behold, they have high levels of estrogen and progesterone. Research has also shown estrogen may have an effect on a protein the coronavirus uses on the surface of cells as an entry route. The hormone has been able to reduce the protein expression in rat kidneys, which certainly does not mean its success in humans is a given, but does signal effectiveness is at least possible.

Not everyone is convinced that hormones, while possibly helpful, are a "silver bullet," the Times reports. That's because elderly women are surviving at much higher rates than elderly men, as well, despite a drastic reduction in hormone levels for women after menopause. The doubters believe the difference may be genetic, just not solely related to hormones. It could also boil down to something more simple, like lower smoking rates among women, or the fact they wash their hands more, per the Times.

Still, the hormones in the trials are considered safe, so there seems little reason to nix the idea. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

'Kim Jong Un is alive and well,' South Korean official asserts

8:33 a.m.
Kim Jong Un
STR/AFP via Getty Images

South Korean officials are refuting the idea that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seriously ill or dead as rumors about his health continue to spread.

After Kim's unusual absence from the commemoration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, CNN reported last week that the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that he is "in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery," although The Washington Post reports that U.S. and South Korean intelligence services "remain skeptical" that he's dead or gravely ill. Over the weekend, satellite imagery showed what's believed to be a train belonging to Kim in Wonsan.

South Korea had previously said it's detected "no unusual signs" supporting reports about Kim's health, and Moon Chung-in, foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, now tells CNN, "Kim Jong Un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected."

Reuters reports that Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the foreign and unification committee in South Korea's National Assembly, did say Monday, "There has not been any report showing he's making policy decisions as usual since April 11, which leads us to assume that he is either sick or being isolated because of coronavirus concerns." But South Korea's unification minister, Kim Yeon-chul, also said on Sunday, "Our government has enough information-gathering capabilities to say confidently that there is nothing unusual" about Kim's health, The New York Times reports. The Times notes that for a senior South Korean official to be publicly disputing reports about North Korea's leadership is "highly unusual." Brendan Morrow

