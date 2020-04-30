The U.S. hit 61,000 coronavirus deaths, topping Trump's 60,000 ceiling

-
The U.S. hit 61,000 coronavirus deaths, topping Trump's 60,000 ceiling5:54 a.m.
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers put Trump's coronavirus victory talk in proper context4:44 a.m.
Boeing is cutting 10 percent of its workforce, and Airbus is hurting, too2:42 a.m.
WWII vet who raised $36 million for health-care workers receives 140,000 cards for his 100th birthday1:48 a.m.
Costco is resuming normal shopping hours May 4, but masks are mandatory attire1:29 a.m.
Tree-planting program in Pakistan benefits out-of-work laborers and the environment12:57 a.m.
The Justice Department is apparently working with conservative Christian groups to fight COVID-19 policies12:50 a.m.
