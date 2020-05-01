See More Speed Reads
New York schools are officially closed for the rest of the year

1:44 p.m.
A closed school in Brooklyn.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York schools are officially closed for the rest of the school year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Following the lead of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Cuomo said Friday that schools and colleges in the state wouldn't reopen even if his New York PAUSE Act continues past May 15. Non-essential businesses are still closed until at least that time to stem the spread of COVID-19.

New York, especially its biggest city, have become the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis both in the U.S. and in the world. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio had already announced that city schools would remain shut through the remainder of the school year, prompting a bit of a spat between him and Cuomo. Cuomo said the shutdown decision remained with him and called de Blasio's announcement merely his "opinion."

Cuomo declined to speculate on whether schools would reopen normally in the fall. A decision on summer school will happen by the end of May, Cuomo said, and summer camps will open according to "regional decisions," Cuomo said. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump is reportedly going to celebrate the Fourth of July at Mount Rushmore

2:01 p.m.
Fireworks over Mount Rushmore in 2004.
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will reportedly visit Mount Rushmore on July 3 to see the fireworks display he helped facilitate, even as uncertainty over the pandemic stretches into the summer, Bloomberg News reports.

Earlier this week, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) confirmed the Independence Day celebration would go forward. "We're excited that this will be happening at Mount Rushmore," Noem said, as reported by CNN. "We've been working on this for quite some time." Trump had first floated the idea of holding "your first big fireworks display at Mount Rushmore" back in January, although firework shows have been held at the monument in the past only to be discontinued in 2009 over environmental concerns. Trump has waved off such worries by saying "what can burn? It's stone."

Noem is notably "one of a handful of governors not to issue an order shuttering non-essential businesses during the ongoing epidemic," Newsweek writes. As of this week, the state had 2,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 11 deaths, ranking it 41st among the country's 50 states for highest number of cases.

Asked about the congregation of crowds for the firework show in a couple of months, Noem said, "We'll continue to evaluate what the crowd looks like and how we'll be able to facilitate that event but regardless of how many people will be there, the fireworks will go off and I can't think of a better way for us to celebrate America's birthday."

Trump has been obsessed with the South Dakota monument — which depicts former presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson — for quite some time. "I said, 'Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime, we have Mount Rushmore,'" Noem recalled in a 2018 interview. "And he goes, 'Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?' I started laughing. He wasn't laughing, so he was totally serious." Jeva Lange

Elon Musk declares he's 'selling almost all physical possessions' because he's 'devoting myself to Mars and Earth'

12:58 p.m.

After his anti-lockdown rant, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come out strong against something else: the concept of physical possessions.

Musk earlier this week railed against lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, and on Friday, he launched into another bizarre Twitter tirade, declaring with no context that he will be "selling almost all physical possessions" and "will own no house."

Facing some follow-up questions, such as "what?" and "huh?," the Tesla CEO told one user that this supposed sale of virtually everything he owns is not because he needs the cash but because he's "devoting myself to Mars and Earth" and "possession just weigh you down." He did offer one caveat, though: it is extremely important that his house, the former home of Gene Wilder, must not be "torn down or lose any its soul."

At one point in his tweetstorm, Musk wrote that Tesla's stock price is "too high [in my opinion]," after which Tesla shares took a dive.

In other tweets, Musk doubled down on his call to end stay-at-home orders, demanding we "give people back their FREEDOM" and posting lyrics to the "Star-Spangled Banner." Musk went on an expletive-laden rant on the coronavirus crisis during Tesla's earnings call earlier this week, claiming stay-at-home orders are "fascist." He downplayed the threat of COVID-19 in March, insisting panic over it was "dumb" and incorrectly predicting there would be "close to zero" new cases by the end of April.

For those who might think Musk is losing it here, he insists it's the opposite. When one user tweeted at Musk that he is "the only tech leader that is NOT losing it," claiming that "all the others are chearing [sic] the massive civil rights violations going on right now," Musk responded, "Exactly." Brendan Morrow

Drew Barrymore is in a massive pillow fight with a luxury textile designer

12:51 p.m.
Drew Barrymore speaks at Advertising Week in New York.
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

In what is shaping up to be a pillow fight for the ages, Los Angeles textile studio Rule of Three is suing Drew Barrymore and Walmart for alleged copyright infringement, TMZ reports.

Rule of Three specifically claims that Walmart's Drew Barrymore pillows (not to be confused with pillows depicting Drew Barrymore, which are also a thing) look identical to a marbled "Turkish Plume" pattern that it released back in 2015. Barrymore, however, has boasted in the past that "every single one" of the items in her Flower Home collection for Walmart is an "original … print."

Rule of Three's pillows retail for an eyebrow-raising $315 to $565, while the most expensive pillows in Barrymore's Walmart collection go for about $34. But you know what they say: when you fight pillows with pillows, all you get are feathers. Compare the designs for yourself at TMZ. Jeva Lange

Lawmakers ask Jeff Bezos to testify, saying Amazon made 'possibly criminally false' statements to Congress

11:56 a.m.
Jeff Bezos
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Members of the House Judiciary Committee have asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify before Congress and clarify statements from the company they say may be "criminally false."

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that although Amazon says it does not use data from third-party sellers to develop competing products, interviews with more than 20 former employees "reveal that employees did just that."

Amazon said this practice violates its policies and that "we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch." The Journal noted that Amazon associate general counsel Nate Sutton said in congressional testimony last year that "we don't use individual seller data directly to compete" with third-party sellers.

Following the Journal's report, seven members of the House Judiciary Committee have written a letter to Bezos asking him to testify, saying the report suggested Amazon "exploited its role" as the country's largest online marketplace, CNBC reports. The lawmakers go on to note that the reporting seems to contradict previous testimony from Amazon.

"If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company's business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious," the letter says.

The committee tells Bezos that they expect him to testify voluntarily, but "we reserve the right to resort to compulsory process if necessary." Brendan Morrow

Madonna announces she's off to 'breathe in the COVID-19 air' after testing positive for antibodies

11:48 a.m.
Do not breathe in COVID-19 air, please.
Instagram/Madonna

Madonna has been passing her time in quarantine recording bizarre, vaguely Lynchian video diaries, and in her latest, posted Thursday, she revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. "So tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car," Madonna said, "and I'm going to roll down the window, and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air."

Madonna is perhaps unaware of the CDC warning that "it's unclear if … antibodies can provide protection against getting infected again," US Weekly notes, and that maybe breathing in "the COVID-19 air" is not such a good idea at this time. Still, it's worth watching her entire diary entry, if only to hear her say, "go to bed, naughty little candle." Jeva Lange

Tara Reade says she didn't mention assault in alleged complaint against Biden

11:22 a.m.

Even if Tara Reade's decades-old complaint about former Vice President Joe Biden did surface, it wouldn't mention an assault, she says.

Reade has accused Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, of sexually assaulting her when she worked for his Senate office in 1993. But while Reade did file a complaint about Biden at the time with the Senate personnel office, she told ABC News that it wouldn't mention the alleged assault, only that Biden "made her feel uncomfortable."

Reade's comment comes after Biden released a statement Friday denying the assault ever happened and asking the National Archives to search for the complaint Reade says she launched against him. The University of Delaware also maintains a large collection of Biden's papers, but said they won't be publicly available until at least spring 2021. Biden said in a Friday morning interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe that those papers should remain private because they could become "political fodder" during the 2020 presidential race.

Reade previously said she could've gone to the press with her allegation against Biden at the time, but didn't "out of respect" for him. "This never happened," Biden said in his Friday statement. "Women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced," but "their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny," Biden's statement continued. Kathryn Krawczyk

As some states reopen, new case data shows the U.S. is far from being out of the woods

10:45 a.m.
A restaurant reopens in Georgia.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

At least a dozen states apparently recorded their highest single-day death tolls from COVID-19 this week as governors across the country have moved forward with plans to reopen. Texas, Florida, and Illinois reported their deadliest days of the pandemic within hours of their respective governors announcing intentions to roll back local lockdown restrictions.

Texas, which had its deadliest day Thursday with 50 new deaths, will allow for the reopening of "restaurants, retailers, malls, and movie theaters" at 25 percent capacity, The Hill reports. Florida, where new deaths jumped by 83 on Tuesday, is allowing more beaches to reopen as well as certain businesses, beginning Monday, The Miami Herald writes. Illinois saw a record 144 people die in a 24-hour period this week, but will go ahead with "state parks, golf courses, retail stores, and garden centers" reopening, CNN reports. Many additional states, including Iowa, which had its highest death toll Wednesday, are also going forward with plans to energize the economy, with governors telling workers who refuse to go back to their jobs due to health concerns that they'll lose their unemployment benefits.

Overall, new cases of coronavirus are increasing in 18 states as well as in Puerto Rico, according to analysis by The New York Times. Cases have plateaued in 20 states, and are only on the downswing in 13 states plus Guam. Additionally, experts fear that coronavirus cases are being unreported nationwide due to ongoing problems with adequate testing; excess mortality data suggests there are as many as 25,000 additional people who have died due to the pandemic, whether they actually contracted COVID-19 or it impacted their health in other ways.

This week, confirmed U.S. deaths due to COVID-19 exceeded the death toll of the entirety of the 20-year Vietnam War, passing 63,000. The first known death from coronavirus in the U.S. was on Feb. 6. Jeva Lange

