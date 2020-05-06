The world's first major sports league is set to return this month

-
The world's first major sports league is set to return this month11:44 a.m.
-
Listen to Ruth Bader Ginsburg conduct Supreme Court questioning from her hospital room11:27 a.m.
-
Trump says coronavirus task force will actually 'continue on indefinitely'11:24 a.m.
-
Coronavirus vaccine expectations might be getting unrealistic10:25 a.m.
-
Trump let stay-at-home guidelines expire the same day experts warned him of deadly consequences10:18 a.m.
-
U.S. loses 20.2 million private sector jobs in April, ADP says10:06 a.m.
-
Adele thanks essential workers, shows off weight loss in return to Instagram8:14 a.m.
-
The U.S. has entered the 'death handoff' stage of the COVID-19 outbreak7:52 a.m.
