Fauci one of 3 coronavirus task force members self-quarantining after 'low risk' encounter

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is one of three members on the White House coronavirus task force who will self-quarantine after coming into contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn are also entering self-quarantine.

Fauci's contact was "low risk" because he was not in close proximity to the person, who has not been identified. It's unclear if the contact was Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, who is known to have tested positive and often attends task force meetings.

Fauci's "modified quarantine" plan is to work from home while occasionally going to his empty office, wear a mask continually, and get tested every day (he said he has already tested negative). If he is called into testify before the Senate next week as expected, however, he plans to attend while taking every precaution, CNN reports. If anything changes before then, and Fauci needs to testify remotely, the Senate will reportedly accommodate that. Read more at CNN and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell