Supreme Court to consider whether electors must vote for the candidate who won their state

It's another big day of oral arguments at the Supreme Court.
After the court on Tuesday remotely heard arguments concerning President Trump's effort to block subpoenas for his financial records, the court on Wednesday will hear arguments in two other highly-watched cases. These concern Electoral College members who cast their ballot for someone other than the person who won their state's popular vote.
In the cases the Supreme Court will look at at, one of these "faithless electors" in Colorado cast his vote in 2016 for John Kasich rather than Hillary Clinton even though she won the popular vote in that state, while three electors in Washington state voted for Colin Powell rather than Clinton, who was again the winner there, NBC News reports. The Colorado elector sued over the state scrapping his vote and replacing him with an elector who then voted for Clinton, while the electors in Washington sued over fines they were hit with.
These electors argue that the states' laws removing or fining "faithless electors" are unconstitutional, The Hill reports, and how the court comes down on whether electors must support the winner of their state could be highly significant heading into the 2020 presidential election. Previously, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decided in the Colorado case that electors are permitted to vote for any candidate, but in the Washington case, the law that says electors have to vote for the winner of their state was upheld by the state Supreme Court, per NBC.
These oral arguments will once again be heard remotely and take place over the phone, with viewers at home being able to listen in live. This is the Supreme Court's last day of arguments for May, according to The Associated Press, and a decision is expected in the summer. Brendan Morrow
Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chair, has been released from prison early and will serve out the rest of his sentence at home, ABC News reports.
Manafort was convicted on charges of tax fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to more than seven years behind bars, but his lawyers recently requested he get an early release from FCI Loretto in Pennsylvania amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic due to his age and health.
"It is only a matter of time before the infection spreads to staff and inmates at FCI Loretto, at which time it may be too late to prevent high-risk inmates, such as Mr. Manafort, from contracting the potentially deadly virus," his lawyer wrote in April, per CNN. Manafort is 71 years old and has "high blood pressure, liver disease, and respiratory ailments," the lawyers said, CBS News reports. No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the prison.
Following this request, Manafort, who was scheduled to be released in November 2024, was reportedly released from FCI Loretto into home confinement on Wednesday morning.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney who pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance violations, was also reportedly granted an early release due to the the coronavirus pandemic, and CBS reports he's expected to be released into home confinement at the end of May. Brendan Morrow
Wisconsin state Sen. Tom Tiffany (R) won a U.S. House seat Tuesday in a special election to fill a vacancy left by former Rep. Sean Duffy (R). Tiffany beat Democrat Tricia Zunker by 14 percentage points in a district President Trump won by 20 points and Duffy took by 22 points in 2018. Tiffany's victory was widely expected, but the special election in California's 25 Congressional District was watched closely by both parties, and the Republican, former Navy pilot Mike Garcia, took a sizable early lead over Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith.
Votes postmarked Tuesday will be accepted until Friday, and it's not clear how many of the roughly 425,000 mail-in ballots were returned. Garcia said Tuesday night that the race is "looking extremely good," but he wouldn't "give a victory speech tonight." Smith said every vote should be counted.
If Garcia wins, as he looks likely to do. it will be the first time California's embattled Republican Party took a seat away from the Democrats since 1998. Democrats, bracing for the loss, said they expect Smith to win in November, when the electorate is more favorable to the party. For example, tracking data cited by the Times shows that 56 percent of voters 65 and older returned mail-in ballots versus 19 percent of voters younger than 35, while 40 percent of white voters and only 21 percent of Latino voters mailed back their ballots. Peter Weber
Researchers at Scotland's University of Edinburgh and colleagues around the United Kingdom have launched a project to learn crucial information about the new coronavirus by sequencing the genomes of 20,000 severely ill COVID-19 patients and 15,000 Britons with milder symptoms. The project, a collaboration with the National Health Service and Genomics England, seeks to understand why some patients get hit harder with the disease and use that knowledge to help find or develop treatments.
More than 2,000 patients have already donated DNA to the project, which has secured 28 million pounds ($34 million) in funding. "Our genes play a role in determining who becomes desperately sick with infections like COVID-19," Dr. Kenneth Baillie, the University of Edinburgh critical care physician leading the investigation, told BBC News. "Understanding these genes will help us to choose treatments for clinical trials." Among the questions the researchers hope to answer is why men get sick and die from COVID-19 at much higher rates and why some children develop sometimes-fatal toxic shock symptoms. Peter Weber
Dr. Anthony Fauci finally got to testify Tuesday without President Trump "looming nearby," and he warned senators "that reopening the economy too soon would cause 'needless suffering and death,'" Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Listening to health experts testify today, you might feel like we've got a long battle ahead of us, but according to the president, we've already won," he said. Privately, though, Trump is apparently "freaking out" about the White House's COVID-19 outbreak, he said. "For a germaphobe, Trump sure is anxious to get the rest of us out in the hot zone. It's the ultimate 'This milk smells funny — you drink it. Also, this bleach smells funny; drink that, too.'"
A Pennsylvania PPE factory, "worried that a visit from Trump could jeopardize the safety of the workers," said no, Colbert marveled. "We've all felt this way, but now someone can finally tell Donald Trump: 'Listening to you talk might kill me!'"
Jimmy Kimmel joked that Fauci's "needless suffering and death" warning "is Trump's new campaign slogan. Trump "continues to pat himself on the back," he added, but an unreleased report from Trump's own pandemic task force "shows the numbers going way up in many spots across the country," especially in "the Midwest and the South."
"Even though the president says everything is great, he's also desperate to blame the fact that it isn't on anyone but him," Kimmel said. "His new thing is 'ObamaGate.' He doesn't know what it is, but he's going with it," apparently stung by Obama privately calling his coronavirus response "a 'chaotic disaster.'"
Tooning Out the News also illustrated Trump's ObamaGate confusion.
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah tied Trump's ObamaGate rants to the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn. "Trump says the investigation itself was the real crime" and Obama was "the ringleader," Noah said. But really, "we have no idea what ObamaGate is actually is supposed to be. And I don't think Trump actually knows, either. In fact, I think the only lesson Trump learned from Watergate is that things he doesn't like should have the word '-gate' after it: ObamaGate, SaladGate, EricGate."
Fauci "keeps having to come up with new ways to say 'Please stay inside or you might die," Noah said, but "I bet this time Trump is way more likely to listen — because now he's watching it on TV." Watch below. Peter Weber
A poll of Wisconsin voters from Marquette University Law School released Tuesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden beating President Trump in the crucial swing state by 3 percentage points, 46 percent to 43 percent, within the margin of error. But mind the age gap: Trump leads Biden among voters 30-59, "a pattern that has held in most of the Marquette Law School polls since August," Marquette notes, but Biden's lead among voters 60 and older — 18 points — is larger than his 10-point advantage in voters 18 to 29.
In presidential race in WI, Biden holds an advantage over Trump among 18-29 year old voters, leading in that group 51% to 41%. Biden also leads among voters 60 and over, 55% to 37%. #mulawpoll
Biden also led Trump by 3 points, 48 percent to 45 percent, in the last Marquette poll in March, and polls since August have shown a close race, with Trump leading in November and the two candidates tied in February. Marquette's new poll was conducted via phone May 3-7 among 811 Wisconsin registered voters. The margin of error is ±4 percentage points.
Nationally, Trump won voters 65 and up by 7 points, and he led Democrat Hillary Clinton by 5 points at this point in 2016, The New York Times notes. Some public polls and internal campaign polling now show Biden winning by at least 10 points nationally, the Times reports, and some Trump campaign officials attribute the dangerous softening of support among older voters to Trump's coronavirus briefings, arguing that "older voters will return now that Mr. Trump has phased out his self-congratulatory version of a fireside chat."
Vox's Sean Collins writes that publicly available national polling still has Trump leading among seniors but consistently losing to Biden among the general electorate, and "much of what is driving Biden's advantage appears to be support among Generation Z and millennial voters." But even if Biden just peels off some of Trump's support among senior citizens, one of the president's most important constituencies, that could tip what is expected to be a close election, the Times notes, in Wisconsin and other swing states. Peter Weber
"I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, 'I'm in over my head and I don't want to be president anymore,'" Stern said. "It'd be so patriotic that I'd hug him and then I'd go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do."
Stern has known Trump for years, interviewing him on his show multiple times and inviting him to his 2008 wedding. Trump loves "celebrities," "the famous," and being "in the mix," Stern said, and the fact that so many people in Hollywood are shunning him has to hurt.
"The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most," Stern said. "The people who are voting for Trump for the most part ... he wouldn't even let them in a f---ing hotel. He'd be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there's any people who look like you. I'm talking to you in the audience." He doesn't "hate Donald," Stern added. "I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence." Catherine Garcia
By quarantining together, teacher Kaytie Kamphoff and her former student, Jania Kloeppel, have formed an even stronger bond.
Kamphoff is a special education teacher at Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis. She was Kloeppel's case manager for four years, and after Kloeppel graduated in 2019, the two kept in touch. That's how Kamphoff learned that Kloeppel didn't have stable housing, and immediately invited Kloeppel to quarantine at her home. "Also, she needed help with her life, just a little bit," Kloeppel told the Star Tribune.
"I feel like she knows me through and through and I know her equally well, so it's actually been very peaceful," Kamphoff said. Kloeppel has made herself at home, cooking breakfast for the pair every morning and helping take care of Kamphoff's dog, Layla. Together, they go on walks in the evening and hold dance parties at night, and are "living our best life," Kloeppel said.
Kamphoff told the Star Tribune that she always thought about becoming a foster parent, and this has solidified her decision to do it. "If you're able to help," she said, "you should." Catherine Garcia