Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down governor's stay-at-home order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday evening struck down the stay-at-home order implemented by Gov. Tony Evers (D) to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

GOP lawmakers filed the suit, claiming that Evers' administration overstepped its authority when it extended the order to May 26. In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled the order was "unenforceable" and "unlawful." The court is controlled by conservatives, but one did side with the court's two liberal justices to dissent. Now Evers, who has allowed the lifting of some restrictions, and the Republican-controlled state Legislature must work together to form a reopening plan.

A Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday found that 69 percent of voters believe Evers' actions were appropriate, down from 80 percent in March. As of Wednesday, there are 10,902 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with 421 deaths. Catherine Garcia