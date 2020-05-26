Kentucky governor hung in effigy during gun rights rally

Protesters hung Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in effigy at the state capitol on Sunday, an act that one lawmaker called "sickening."

Local media reports that about 100 people attended a gun rights rally at the capitol that also turned into a protest against coronavirus restrictions enacted by Beshear. Video posted online shows a man stringing up a doll with a picture of Beshear's face on it and a noose around the neck, with others then posing for photos in front of the effigy as "God Bless the U.S.A." plays in the background.

This was "sickening," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) said. "We have to learn to disagree without threats of violence." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he is a "strong defender of the First Amendment," and believes Americans have "the right to peacefully protest," but the "action toward Gov. Beshear is unacceptable. There is no place for hate in Kentucky."