thanks disney
St. Paul police once used Disney's Zootopia as part of annual anti-bias training

12:55 p.m.
Zootopia still.
Courtesy Disney

Disney's story of a rabbit and a fox recognizing and overcoming police bias was apparently used to educate human police officers.

More specifically, St. Paul, Minnesota's police force — which has been pulled into the protests in neighboring Minneapolis — watched Zootopia a few years ago as part of its annual anti-bias training. The animated movie specifically covers discrimination against a young police officer and suspects based on their species, but many officers "never saw the parallels with real life" until they watched it in training, Sgt. Amanda Heu told local station Fox 9 back in 2017.

Zootopia tells the story of the first rabbit to join the animal-run city of Zootopia's police department. She's placed on parking duty and doubted because of her species, but also discriminates against a fox con artist because of his, with nods to human race relations — the fox plays with a sheep's "hair," for instance — along the way.

"When you see the story, it has bias and prejudice woven throughout," Hua said at the time. She specifically pointed to a moment where the fox notes "if the world is only going to see a fox as shifty and untrustworthy, there's no point in trying to be anything else," saying "it boiled down the psychological construct that perpetuates discrimination and prejudice in America." But because the movie used animals instead of humans, officers "could learn from it without being judged," Hua said.

At the time, St. Paul was considering passing the Zootopia training idea on to other departments. Read more at how the Zootopia training went down at Fox 9. Kathryn Krawczyk

George Floyd
Obama issues powerful statement on the death of George Floyd: 'This shouldn't be "normal"'

12:42 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Friday reflecting on "conversations I've had with friends over the past couple days about the footage of George Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota."

In the statement, Obama explained that it's "natural to wish for life to 'just get back to normal'" during the pandemic but that "we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal' — whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in the park." Obama's comment referenced other recent high-profile instances of brutality and racism this year, including the shooting of 25-year-old jogger Ahmaud Arbery by white residents of southern Georgia in February, and Christian Cooper, who this week recorded a viral video of a white woman in Central Park calling the police on him after he asked her to leash her dog.

"This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America," Obama wrote. "It can't be 'normal.' If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better." Read the full statement below. Jeva Lange

pants on fire?
Kylie Jenner has been 'inflating' her business success and isn't a billionaire, Forbes says

12:25 p.m.
Kylie Jenner
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

You know what's less cool than a billion dollars? "Inflating" the success of your business for years, as Forbes claims Kylie Jenner has done.

Forbes declared last year that Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire ever, but it's now offering an update: actually, now she's not a billionaire at all. The outlet in a stunning piece on Friday concludes that Jenner's business is, it turns out, "significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe."

The report describes how Jenner publicists showed Forbes tax returns demonstrating the unbelievable growth of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, and showing $307 million in revenue in 2016. The documents were apparently a little too unbelievable, in fact; the outlet describes the numbers the Jenners provided as "hard to believe" and writes that filings later showed there's "virtually no way" they were accurate.

"If Kylie Cosmetics did $125 million in sales in 2018, how could it have done $307 million in 2016 (as the company's supposed tax returns state) or $330 million in 2017?" Forbes asks.

The answer? While the authors say they can't "prove" it, they suspect the documents they were provided with were fake and suggest her "business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016 — including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers — to help juice Forbes' estimates of Kylie’s earnings and net worth."

Plus, Forbes also believes Jenner's profits are lower than previously thought, and given these revelations, in addition to bringing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic into account, it now estimates she's not a billionaire and is worth "just under $900 million" — which, you know, still isn't too shabby.

Read the full report, which we can only hope someone is optioning the rights to for an All the President's Men style investigative journalism thriller, at Forbes. Brendan Morrow

speak now
Taylor Swift blasts Trump for 'stoking the fires of white supremacy,' vows 'we will vote you out in November'

12:07 p.m.

In an exceedingly rare political statement on Friday, Taylor Swift blasted President Trump for "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism," vowing that "we will vote you out in November." The tweet is undoubtedly the strongest stance the singer has taken against the president to date, in addition to apparently being the first time Swift has called out Trump publicly by name.

Back in 2016, Swift faced criticism for keeping silent about then-candidate Trump. She was described at one point by The Guardian as a possible "envoy for Trump" and "a notable voice" missing from the torrent of celebrities who were publicly expressing their opposition to the candidate. Swift even began to attract the praise of neo-Nazis, with former Breitbart commentator Milo Yiannopoulos describing her as "an alt-right pop icon" partially because she "isn't very forthcoming about her political or religious views, so fans are kept guessing as to where she really stands."

In the years since, Swift has taken a stronger stance politically, including making a rare statement in 2018 in support of two Democratic nominees in her home state of Tennessee. In her 2018 post, Swift had explained she was "reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton also strongly condemned Trump for "calling for violence against American citizens" on Friday. You can read more about the Trump tweet Swift and the politicians are addressing here. Jeva Lange

meanwhile in india
Monkeys attack lab assistant in Delhi, make off with COVID-19 blood samples: 'This is something new'

11:27 a.m.
A monkey.
Olga Petrusha/iStock

In what is definitely not the start of a movie about a global primate uprising, a "gang of monkeys" overpowered a lab assistant at the Meerut Medical College in Delhi, India, on Friday and made off with three COVID-19 blood samples, Sky News reports. After the incident, videos emerged of one of the monkeys sitting in a tree "chewing the sample collection kits," The Times of India adds.

In recent weeks, monkeys in Delhi have been described as "reclaiming" the city as people have largely stayed indoors due to the lockdown. An officer at the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound told France24 in early April that the primates seemed to be "stealing a lot more, but not yet threatening humans."

But "this is something new," Lucknow Bureau Chief Amir Haque told The Times of India. "Nobody would have thought that the monkey menace on the medical college campus can actually lead to such a scare," he added.

The COVID-19 tests were later recovered from the monkeys, and Dheeraj Raj, the college superintendent, reassured AFP that the samples "were still intact and we don't think there is any risk of contamination or spread." Still, it might be better to stay on the monkeys' good side. Because you know what they say: Apes alone … weak. Apes together, strong. Jeva Lange

Wow
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin worked security together at a restaurant for at least a year, owner says

11:14 a.m.

Before Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck on a Minneapolis street, they worked together at a nightclub not far from where the incident happened.

Chauvin was fired as a Minneapolis police officer after he held Floyd down as Floyd protested "I can't breathe." Protests have since broken out around the 3rd Minneapolis Police Precinct — which is just a block away from the El Nuevo Rodeo restaurant and dance club where Chauvin and Floyd once worked security.

Maya Santamaria, who sold El Nuevo Rodeo a few months ago, tells Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP that Chauvin "was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open." Floyd also worked at the club for around a year, but as a bouncer, Santamaria said. However, the two men were unlikely to have recognized each other because "Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside," Santamaria continued.

Andrea Jenkins, the vice president of Minneapolis' city council, also shared the story on MSNBC. Kathryn Krawczyk

George Floyd
Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton slam Trump for 'calling for violence against American citizens'

10:49 a.m.

Democratic standard bearers Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton didn't mince words on Friday, slamming the president over tweets that threatened violence against protesters in Minneapolis who are demanding justice after the police killing of George Floyd.

President Trump had characterized the protesters as "thugs," writing late Thursday that he refused to "stand back and watch this happen to a great American City." Most controversially, Trump tweeted that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," prompting Twitter to swiftly attach a label to the tweet that said it "violated" the site's rules "about glorifying violence."

On Friday morning, Biden responded by expressing his anger that a black reporter for CNN was arrested by the Minneapolis police while "the white police officer who killed George Floyd remains free," adding "this, to me, says everything." Biden subsequently went after Trump for the threat against protesters:

Clinton, too, blasted Trump on Friday for "calling for violence against American citizens":

The White House, for its part, responded with a tweet claiming that Trump "did not glorify violence" and that he "clearly condemned it." Jeva Lange

what gave it away?
Minnesota police claim arrested reporter had to be 'confirmed' as press, despite wearing CNN badge and being live on CNN

10:23 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol released a statement on Friday morning after a CNN team was bafflingly arrested live on the air — but the network is hitting back against it as "not accurate."

Minnesota police on Friday arrested CNN's Omar Jimenez and his camera crew while he was live on the air reporting on the Minneapolis protests against the death of George Floyd, drawing widespread criticism and an apology from the state's governor. They were soon released from custody.

On Twitter, the Minnesota State Patrol weighed in on the incident, saying the reporters were released "once they were confirmed to be members of the media," implying that wasn't previously clear — even though the video shows Jimenez identified himself as a CNN reporter who was broadcasting live on the network and showed his CNN badge.

The State Patrol's explanation immediately drew criticism and mockery from reporters, with CNN's Jim Sciutto noting "he showed his press credentials before he was arrested" and The New York Times' Maggie Haberman writing, "They were carrying cameras and had IDs. Couldn't have been that hard to crack the code."

CNN also described the statement as "not accurate," seeing as "our CNN crew identified themselves, on live television, immediately as journalists." Brendan Morrow

