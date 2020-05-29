St. Paul police once used Disney's Zootopia as part of annual anti-bias training

-
St. Paul police once used Disney's Zootopia as part of annual anti-bias training12:55 p.m.
Obama issues powerful statement on the death of George Floyd: 'This shouldn't be "normal"'12:42 p.m.
Kylie Jenner has been 'inflating' her business success and isn't a billionaire, Forbes says12:25 p.m.
Taylor Swift blasts Trump for 'stoking the fires of white supremacy,' vows 'we will vote you out in November'12:07 p.m.
Monkeys attack lab assistant in Delhi, make off with COVID-19 blood samples: 'This is something new'11:27 a.m.
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin worked security together at a restaurant for at least a year, owner says11:14 a.m.
Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton slam Trump for 'calling for violence against American citizens'10:49 a.m.
Minnesota police claim arrested reporter had to be 'confirmed' as press, despite wearing CNN badge and being live on CNN10:23 a.m.
