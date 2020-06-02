Virginia runner strides down all 492 public streets in his town

Ty Stephenson found that the best way to explore his hometown was by using his own two feet.

Stephenson, a 19-year-old college student, lives in Blacksburg, Virginia. Last July, he became inspired by a man who ran on every public street in San Francisco, and decided to do the same in Blacksburg. Stephenson picked up a map from the city, and found that there were 492 roads he could run. Late last summer, he hit the pavement, first running streets near his parents' house before moving on to other parts of town.

He has always loved exploring and being outside, and was in no rush to check off every street — Stephenson told The Roanoke Times he won't live in Blacksburg forever, and wanted to savor his runs. He discovered beautiful views at the top of hills and a meadow that he never knew existed. Sometimes he was joined by friends, and at the end of the every run, he would grab a yellow highlighter and mark the streets on his map.

On May 17, Stephenson finished his quest, after going on 60 runs and covering 314 miles. He learned that adventure can be found in your own backyard, no passport necessary. "I just think life's too short to wait for those places that are exotic or something when we have so many cool places so close to us," he told The Roanoke Times. Catherine Garcia