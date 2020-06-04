See More Speed Reads
We Don't need no stinking badges
Edit

Federal police with no badges or name plates are patrolling Washington, D.C. Some are prison riot guards.

3:53 a.m.

A veritable alphabet soup of federal law enforcement has been deployed in Washington, D.C., amid large peaceful protests against racial injustice and police brutality and adjacent acts of vandalism — FBI, DEA, DHS, ICE, CBP, TSA, plus the Secret Service, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Park Police, National Guard, Military Police, and active-duty troops. But "Washington residents have also been confronted with a number of other heavily armed law enforcement officers who share an unexpected characteristic: Neither their affiliation nor their personal identities are discernible," The Washington Post reports.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to NBC on Wednesday evening that it has sent prison riot police to Washington at Attorney General William Barr's request, and "they do not carry badges and are not wearing BOP-specific clothing as they are serving a broader mission." Law enforcement veterans are leery.

"The idea that the federal government is putting law enforcement personnel on the line without appropriate designation of agency, name, etc. — that's a direct contradiction of the oversight that they've been providing for many years to local police and demanding in all of their various monitorships and accreditation," former New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton told the Post. "If those officers engage in any type of misbehavior during the time that they are there representing the federal government, how are you to identify them?"

Along with accountability concerns, not having identifiable uniforms might prompt dangerous confrontations between different branches of federal police or with protesters. "You can have this weird thing where you have these militia group guys just dressed up in their gear, which they like to do anyway, show up and just start pushing protesters around," explained former FBI agent Clint Watts. "And if you're a protester, you don't know if you have to respond to this person." Peter Weber

That's just your opinion man
Edit

People have strong opinions about Sen. Tom Cotton's pro–Insurrection Act op-ed in The New York Times

2:43 a.m.
Sen. Tom Cotton
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

As the sun rose in China Thursday on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, The New York Times published an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) arguing that President Trump should invoke the "venerable" Insurrection Act and send the U.S. military into U.S. cities in "an overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain, and ultimately deter lawbreakers." (Last August, Cotton said "America didn't respond strongly enough when peaceful protesters were gunned down and run over by Chinese tanks," adding: "From Tiananmen Square to Hong Kong, the [Chinese Communist Party] has used brutal force & threats of force to bend the people to its will.")

Trump liked Cotton's "Send in the Troops" op-ed, but among the many people who strongly objected to the essay and The New York Times' decision to publish it were dozens of New York Times reporters, The New York Times reports.

Several Times reporters tweeted some variation of "Running this puts Black @nytimes staffers in danger," and the New York NewsGuild argued that "invoking state violence disproportionately hurts black and brown people" and "jeopardizes our journalists' ability to work in the field safely and effectively." Three Times journalists, the Times reports, "said they had informed their editors that sources told them they would no longer provide them with information because of the op-ed."

Cotton's assertion that "cadres of left-wing radicals like antifa" are "infiltrating protest marches to exploit Floyd's death for their own anarchic purposes" had already been dismissed Monday in The New York Times as "the biggest piece of protest misinformation tracked by Zignal Labs," the Times notes. Responding to the backlash, opinion page editor James Bennet tweeted: "Times Opinion owes it to our readers to show them counter-arguments, particularly those made by people in a position to set policy."

"There is a copious amount of moral outrage about Cotton's proposal," Tufts political scientist Daniel Drezner wrote in a Washington Post rebuttal op-ed, but "I want to focus on the social-science-y elements of Cotton's thesis," which has three key elements: "This is a necessary move because of the damage from violence, an overwhelming show of force would work, and the American public would support it." He explained why each argument is wrong, adding that many "senior combat veterans think this would be a horrible idea," too, and "there is the mild fascist whiff that comes from Cotton's prose. Other than that, it's a great op-ed." Peter Weber

George Floyd protests
Edit

Reverend who marched with MLK hopes for change: 'We're just tired of the struggle'

1:39 a.m.

Rev. Donna Beasley is still fighting for justice, decades after she marched through the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, with Martin Luther King, Jr.

Beasley joined the protesters who came out in force Wednesday to condemn racism and police brutality. She told MSNBC's Cal Perry that "black people have been fighting this fight for years, hundreds of years, and it's a shame that in 1962 to 2020, I'm still seeing the same thing, we're still having to fight to be treated like we're normal, regular human beings."

One thing has changed, and that's the diversity in the crowd. "I'm glad to see all the whites who are out here protesting with us as we march down the street," Beasley said. "I'm glad to see that. That's the way it should have been a long time ago, walking hand in hand, arm in arm. That's what Martin Luther King preached about and wanted, but unfortunately his dream has not been totally realized."

After so many years of protesting and demanding change, "we're just tired of the struggle," Beasley said. "We're tired of the fight. We're tired of being treated like we're subservient, that we're less than, like we're dirt under people's feet." She suggested young protesters study tactics that civil rights activists used in the 1960s, like sit-ins, and start talking with city and state leaders. "But talk is cheap," she added. "We can talk all day long, but if we get up and you go your way and I go my way and nothing's ever done, then that's just a wasted conversation."

Beasley marched with King in 1962. He would often come to Louisville because his brother, Rev. A.D. Williams King, was a religious and civil rights leader in the city, and together they would march and attend rallies. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Researchers discover largest and oldest-known Maya structure

12:28 a.m.
A Mayan temple.
Hugo Borges/AFP via Getty Images

Using a remote sensing method, scientists working in southern Mexico found an ancient structure that has a total volume exceeding Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza.

The discovery in Aguada Fénix is the largest and oldest-known structure built by the Maya civilization, Reuters reports. A rectangular elevated platform made of clay and earth, it was built between 1000 and 800 BC, is nearly a quarter-mile wide and nine-tenths of a mile long, and stood 33 to 50 feet high.

Researchers used Light Detection and Ranging, or Lidar, to find the structure. Lidar is a remote sensing method used to examine the surface of the Earth and measure ranges. This technique uses laser light and other data recorded by an aerial system to generate three-dimensional information about the surface.

University of Arizona archeologist Takeshi Inomata led the research, published Wednesday in Nature, and told Reuters the structure is "so large horizontally, if you walk on it, it just looks like natural landscape." Researches believe it was used "for special occasions, possibly tied to calendrical cycles. The rituals probably involved processions along the causeways and within the rectangular plaza. The people also deposited symbolic objects such as jade axes in the center of the plateau." Catherine Garcia

Trump tweets
Edit

Trump slaps back at ex-Defense Secretary James Mattis in response to brutal critique of Trump's leadership

12:27 a.m.

President Trump responded to Wednesday's blistering rebuke from former Defense Secretary James Mattis by attacking the reticent retired four-star Marine general in two factually challenged tweets.

Mattis, who retired from the military in 2013, sent a statement to The Atlantic on Wednesday lambasting Trump's leadership. He argued that Trump ordered U.S. military personnel to violate the Constitution for his "bizarre photo op" in front of a church, said he hasn't offered "mature leadership," and compared Trump's content attempts to "divide us" to the Nazi "divide and conquer" ethos. "We do not need to militarize our response to protests," Mattis wrote. "We need to unite around a common purpose. And it starts by guaranteeing that all of us are equal before the law."

Trump, recycling old attacks, called Mattis "the world's most overrated general," stated incorrectly that he fired him — Mattis resigned in protest of Trump's decision to pull U.S. forces out of Syria, abandoning Kurdish allies — and claimed falsely that he was the one who gave Mattis the hated nickname "Mad Dog."

Mattis and Trump never had a great working relationship, but after resigning with a dryly critical letter, he told The Atlantic there's "a period in which I owe my silence" to the president and his former colleagues, but "it's not eternal. It's not going to be forever." The period is evidently over, and there may be more to come.

Mattis isn't the only retired military leader criticizing Trump's military deployment in the capital and threat to send active-duty troops to other cities — former Joint Chiefs chairmen Adm. Mike Mullen and Martin Dempsey criticized Trump's military response to lawful protests on Tuesday, and a former top Pentagon official, James N. Miller, resigned from the Defense Science Board in protest. Peter Weber

wild weather
Edit

Tropical Storm Cristobal brings heavy rains, flooding to Mexico

June 3, 2020
Rain clouds in Guatemala.
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall on Wednesday near Atasta in the Mexican state of Campeche, bringing heavy rain that is expected to last through Thursday.

The storm formed Tuesday from the remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, which left 22 people dead in Guatemala and El Salvador. At least 138 people were evacuated from Campeche by the Mexican army, due to high floodwaters. Forecasters say Cristobal will likely become a tropical depression by Thursday, before moving back to the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Cristobal could reach the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center said "the model guidance currently suggests that the atmospheric environment over the Gulf will not be very conducive for strengthening." Catherine Garcia

not happening
Edit

California governor says he would 'push back' against Trump sending military to cities

June 3, 2020
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is calling President Trump's threat to send the military to major cities "just another zig and zag deflection from the administration."

On Monday, Trump warned that if governors and mayors didn't do enough to quell protests, he would send "thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officials" to cities. Newsom brushed aside the threat, telling reporters on Wednesday, "It won't happen. It's not going to happen. We would reject it. We would push back against that."

Following requests from mayors like Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Newsom has deployed 2,600 California National Guard troops to some parts of the state. Catherine Garcia

warning
Edit

Movie theater chain AMC says it may not make it through the coronavirus pandemic

June 3, 2020
An AMC theater in New York.
Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

AMC, the largest theater chain in the U.S., said Wednesday it may not be able to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC theaters were shut down in March, and the chain said in a regulatory filing that it has enough cash to reopen all of them in the summer, but if that can't happen, it will need more money.

The company listed several concerns, including whether customers are even going to want to return to theaters during the pandemic. Since March, some new movies have been released to streaming platforms for at-home viewing, and AMC and other theater chains are worried this practice will continue in the future. Because Hollywood has stopped production on movies, it will also take time before there are full slates of new films.

Due to all of this, AMC expressed "substantial doubt" of its "ability to continue" for an extended period of time. The company has 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Europe. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.