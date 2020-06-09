See More Speed Reads
nypd news
NYPD officer caught pushing protester to the ground charged with assault and harassment

12:14 p.m.
NYPD officers and protesters at Barclays Center.
Justin Heiman/Getty Images

A New York Police Department officer will be charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment, and menacing after pushing a protester to the ground and cursing at her on May 29, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Tuesday.

Vincent D'Andraia was suspended without pay last week after a video showed him pushing 20-year-old Dounya Zayer to the ground in Brooklyn and calling her a "b-tch" as he walked away. Videos have captured other NYPD officers violently pushing and beating other protesters. One other officer involved in a separate incident has been suspended, but D'Andraia is the only officer to face charges so far.

Zayer was one of hundreds of people gathered at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to protest police brutality, especially against black people. A reporter captured video of D'Andraia shoving Zayer to the ground. Zayer then suffered a seizure and was treated in a hospital for a concussion, she later said.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea apologized for the "disturbing" incident, but Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch blamed Shea and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for "sacrificing cops to save their own skin." Kathryn Krawczyk

rare move
Bernie Sanders backs New York's Jamaal Bowman against Eliot Engel in rare move against Democratic incumbent

12:39 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) doesn't usually back challengers to incumbents within the Democratic Party regardless of their political ideologies. He didn't even endorse Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) during her primary challenge in 2018 despite their similar viewpoints and personal connections. That's frustrated some progressives in the past, but Sanders' latest announcement may have placated that crowd.

The senator on Monday endorsed Jamaal Bowman in his challenging against Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.). In a statement, he said Bowman will "fight to invest, end mass incarceration, and address the housing crisis."

Sanders, the de facto leader of the progressive movement and a two-time Democratic presidential primary runner-up, will likely be one of the highest-profile name to back Bowman, but it appears to be part of a larger push. Tim O'Donnell

didn't see it
GOP senators claim they haven't seen Trump's tweet about Buffalo protester even when it's printed out for them

11:49 a.m.

A few GOP senators claim they don't even want to look at President Trump's baseless tweet about a 75-year-old Buffalo protester injured by police officers last week, let alone talk about it.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) was asked about the tweet Tuesday, but said he hadn't seen it and wasn't planning to, saying he is instead focused on a bill he's bringing to the Senate floor. His colleague, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), also claimed he hadn't seen the tweet because he "only writes" things on Twitter and doesn't read what other people post. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) didn't say whether he read the tweet, but admitted things like that "just goes over my head."

Some people are dubious about Rubio and Gardner's claims, since Gardner theoretically would have seen a printed version of Trump's words, made available by Politico reporter Burgess Everett. As for Rubio, observers were quick to note that he seemingly does read things on Twitter — quite often, in fact.

Either way, it looks like the lawmakers prefer to pretend it never happened, rather than either defend or rebuke the president. Tim O'Donnell

nevermind?
WHO claimed asymptomatic coronavirus transmission was 'rare.' Now it says that was a 'misunderstanding.'

11:31 a.m.
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove
AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization this week dropped a potential bombshell with a statement about asymptomatic coronavirus transmission, only to walk it back less than 24 hours later.

WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove during a briefing on Monday made headlines by declaring that it "seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits" COVID-19 "onward to a secondary individual. It's very rare." That would be great news, but experts were skeptical and confused, with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb calling this a "premature conclusion."

On Tuesday, the WHO held a live stream to clarify the situation and offer some massive caveats. Kerkhove explained that this "very rare" conclusion was in fact only based on a "very small subset of studies" and that "we need to better understand" how many people who are asymptomatic transmit the coronavirus, as this is a "major unknown."

She also said the "very rare" phrase created a "misunderstanding" and cited other models that went unmentioned on Monday but that, on the contrary, suggest asymptomatic transmission might be far more common.

"Some modeling groups have tried to estimate what is the proportion of asymptomatic people that may transmit," she said. "And these are estimates ... But some estimates of around 40 percent of transmission may be due to asymptomatic."

Dr. Mike Ryan added that the comment from Monday was "clearly misinterpreted, or maybe we didn't use the most elegant words" and Kerkhove additionally clarified that asymptomatic refers to someone who doesn't have symptoms and never develops them.

The WHO came under heavy criticism for this definitive-sounding declaration followed by the next day's walk back, with journalist Yashar Ali decrying the organization's "stunning incompetence." Brendan Morrow

information blackout
Houthi rebels are reportedly going to great lengths to suppress coronavirus information in Yemen

10:26 a.m.
Coronavirus in Yemen.
MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Image

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Yemen — the site of one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, sparked by a civil war — was viewed by many as a particularly vulnerable nation. The World Health Organization, international aid workers, and local activists and lawmakers, have said the virus has indeed taken hold and is worsening in the country, but its true toll has been suppressed by Houthi rebels, The Associated Press reports.

The rebels, who control the capital, Sanaa, and much of Yemen's northern region, are reportedly going to great lengths to keep coronavirus information under wraps. The official number of coronavirus cases in the areas under Houthi control is just four, but the WHO reportedly believes there have been thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths, and local unions keeping their own death tallies have said 46 medical staffers, 28 judges, and 13 lawyers died over a three-week period between mid-May and early June, AP reports. A Houthi spokesman even appeared to admit the actual numbers are higher, stating that data isn't revealed to the public because "such publicity has a heavy and terrifying toll on people's psychological health."

But the rebels reportedly aren't simply refusing to release the numbers. At at least one hospital, they've reportedly appointed a security supervisor to control the flow of information in, and security personnel search visitors for phones. There have also been instances of alleged crackdowns on social media, and efforts to spread out burials across Sanaa's cemeteries to divert attention.

That hasn't stopped residents from secretly filming burials, however, and the videos have reportedly become an example of subversion that give Yemenis the most accurate sense of COVID-19's affect on the northern region. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

party on
Watch Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves make their long-awaited return as Bill and Ted

9:52 a.m.

Excellent!

The first trailer for the long-awaited third Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, dropped on Tuesday, giving us a look at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter back in the roles almost 30 years after the last film.

The sequel picks up all that time later to see Bill and Ted tasked with writing a song to save the universe. "And let's say that they have to travel all over the place to try and figure it out,” director Dean Parisot told Empire. In the trailer, they devise a brilliant plan: travel to the future to steal the song from themselves after they’ve already written it. Whoa.

Bill & Ted is evidently still set to release in August amid the coronavirus pandemic; the trailer prominently declares it's arriving in the summer, and it was previously scheduled for August 21. As of now, an abbreviated summer movie season is expected to be kicked off when Tenet opens on July 17, assuming theaters have reopened widely enough by then that Warner Bros. can keep that date. It remains to be seen whether they'll do so, although just this week, California gave theaters the green light to begin reopening.

If releasing in the summer turns out to be possible, get ready to party on with Bill and Ted for the first time since the early '90s — albeit in a limited-capacity theater hopefully while masked up — on August 21. Brendan Morrow

conspiracist in chief
Trump baselessly suggests 75-year-old Buffalo protester shoved by police may have been an 'antifa provocateur'

9:36 a.m.

President Trump has made his first comments about the Buffalo, New York protester shoved by police, and it's loaded with unfounded conspiracy theories.

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with felony second-degree assault after they shoved 75-year-old peace activist Martin Gugino to the ground last week, leaving him bleeding on the sidewalk. But Trump, after watching a segment from the right-wing One America News Network, has decided without proof that Gugino "could be an antifa provocateur" who was "appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment."

The OANN segment stems from a far-right blog that started pushing its own interpretation of the incident over the weekend. There's no proof that Gugino was trying to black out police communications or even that he identified as "antifa." Antifa is a shortening of "anti-fascist," and, contrary to what Trump and other conservatives have suggested, is a loose designation for people who oppose fascism and oppression, with no leader or organizational structure.

Gugino is still in the hospital after hitting his head on the sidewalk. A Buffalo News story about Gugino revealed he is a longtime peace activist from about 15 minutes outside Buffalo. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus could have been spreading in Wuhan back in August 2019, new study suggests

9:18 a.m.
People wearing facemasks as a preventative measure following a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Could COVID-19 have actually been spreading in Wuhan all the way back in August 2019?

A new study from Harvard Medical School suggests it's possible, CNN reports. Examining satellite images of hospital parking lots in Wuhan, as well as search volume for the COVID-19 symptoms "diarrhea" and "cough" on the Chinese search engine Baidu, researchers discovered "an upward trend in hospital traffic and search volume" starting in the late summer and early fall of last year.

"Between September and October 2019, five of the six hospitals show their highest relative daily volume of the analyzed series, coinciding with elevated levels of Baidu search queries for the terms 'diarrhea' and 'cough,'" the research says, and there was a "steep increase" in volume at the hospital parking lots beginning in August.

The researchers said they can't draw a definitive link between the spikes they observed and the coronavirus, but John Brownstein, who led the team, told CNN this "adds to a growing body of evidence that something was happening ahead of when it was officially recognized." Brownstein also told CNN the spike in searches for diarrhea was "especially compelling," since it was "increasing at a level that we hadn't seen at all, historically," and "we now know now that gastrointestinal symptoms are a really important marker for COVID."

Additionally, the findings "corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster," the researchers said. China is refuting the research, with a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson calling it "incredibly ridiculous." Brendan Morrow

