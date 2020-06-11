See More Speed Reads
Trump aides have reportedly turned off notifications for his tweets: 'What's the point?'

10:56 a.m.
President Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly getting put on mute by his most loyal followers.

Trump is known for having zero restraint when it comes to tweeting on @RealDonaldTrump, tossing around conspiracy theories and flat-out misinformation, sometimes in bulk. As multiple presidential aides tell ABC News, the rampant tweeting has led them to turn off notifications for Trump's account, with one adviser asking "What's the point?"

Trump's most recent egregious tweet (if you're not counting Thursday's shortening of Secret Service to "S.S.") came on Tuesday when the president baselessly suggested a 75-year-old peace activist shoved by police was actually an "antifa provocateur." Republican senators refused to acknowledge the tweet even when it was printed out for them, and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended it as Trump simply "raising questions."

That tweet was just one example of Trump botching his response to protests over police brutality across the U.S., advisers and people close to Trump tell ABC News. While the White House recently told reporters Trump would give an Oval Office address about George Floyd's death and brutality toward black people, the plan was reportedly dropped; Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner argued "it could do more harm than good," four sources tell ABC News.

Trump has also reportedly rejected listening sessions with black leaders, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to take them instead. As one person close to the president brutally described it, Trump is "not capable of showing empathy here." Read more at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Lady Antebellum drops the 'antebellum' over its association with the slavery-era South

11:39 a.m.

The Grammy Award-winning country music group Lady Antebellum will henceforth be known just as Lady A, after the band interrogated the nostalgia for the pre-Civil War era, "which includes slavery," implied by their former name.

The band explained Thursday that they'd named themselves "Lady Antebellum" back in 2006 after the "southern 'antebellum' style home where we took our first photos" — AKA a slave plantation — but are now "regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word … we are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen, or unvalued."

Lady A acknowledged that they have "no excuse for our lateness to this realization" and that they aim to "grow into better humans" going forward. Read their full statement below. Jeva Lange

Moderna to begin phase 3 testing of coronavirus vaccine candidate with 30,000 participants next month

11:29 a.m.
Moderna headquarters on May 08, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate looks set to head into phase three testing next month.

The company said on Thursday it has finalized the protocol for the third phase of testing of its potential coronavirus vaccine, Time reports. Phase three is expected to begin in July and include 30,000 subjects, the company said.

Moderna previously announced some "positive" interim data from phase one testing of the vaccine candidate, saying that eight patients developed neutralizing antibodies at levels on par with those who recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called this "really quite promising," although experts are anticipating the release of more data. The company's phase two study is underway, Time notes.

The Food and Drug Administration previously gave a fast-track designation to Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate, and Moderna in its announcement said it "remains on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021." Brendan Morrow

Joint Chiefs chair apologizes for walking with Trump to Bible photo-op: 'I should not have been there'

10:38 a.m.
President Donald Trump walks to visit St. John's Church
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Milley, Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has issued an apology for joining President Trump on his walk last week to St. John's Church for a photo-op.

"I should not have been there,” Milley said in a commencement address to National Defense University, The New York Times reports. "My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

Trump after delivering an address from the White House on June 1 walked across Lafayette Square to St. John's Church so he could hold up a Bible for a photo-op, drawing heavy criticism after police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of peaceful protesters.

Milley was among the officials who joined Trump on his walk, and he reportedly said in the commencement address that "as a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from." According to the Times, Milley's friends say he had been "agonized" about his appearance with Trump on the walk, and he reportedly told Trump "that he was angered by what had happened." Brendan Morrow

Economists suggest a state backlog could explain why new unemployment numbers are still so high

10:04 a.m.
Unemployment insurance office.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Falling unemployment claims might be even lower than they appear.

Around 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to Labor Department numbers released Thursday, narrowly beating economists' expectations of 1.6 million. That's down from 1.8 million the week before, and due to backlogs of unemployment claims still piled up in some states, some economists think the real numbers could be even smaller, Politico reports.

With more than 40 million Americans filing unemployment claims over the past three months, several states have had trouble keeping up. Wisconsin reported a backlog of 100,000 still-unprocessed claims on Wednesday, and Oregon even brought in the National Guard to help file. As of last week, Bloomberg reports that a third of unemployment benefits totaling close to $70 billion have yet to be paid. That backlog could mean many of this week's claims were actually filed a while ago and that the economy is looking a little better than it seems — not that adding to past weeks' exploding jobless numbers is necessarily a good thing.

Still, Adam Ozimek, the chief economist at freelance recruiting business Upwork, thinks the whole total can't be attributed to backlogs. "We are 12 weeks into this," he tweeted, and predictions from another pair of economists continue to accurately predict unemployment totals each week based on Google searches. But Ozimek does note that this "is not a normal labor market," and it's hard to say for certain what's happening because "we don't know what an entire economy frozen for almost three months and then slowly thawed will look like." Kathryn Krawczyk

Gone with the Wind might already return to HBO Max next week

9:37 a.m.
Gone with the Wind
Warner Bros. Pictures

It looks like Gone with the Wind won't be gone from HBO Max for very long.

The WarnerMedia streaming service this week temporarily removed the classic 1939 Civil War film from its library due to its "racist depictions," saying it would bring it back at a later date with "a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions."

That later date might be pretty soon, as The Washington Post is reporting the film could return "in less than a week," with "a new introduction from a prominent African American studies scholar" added. It's not clear which scholar will provide the introduction, but they'll reportedly "discuss the movie's accuracy, its portrayals, and the issues and problems those depictions create." This intro will reportedly be shot in the next several days. If that timeline works out, the movie might only end up not being available to stream on HBO Max for about one week.

HBO Max's decision to temporarily pull Gone with the Wind came after 12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley advocated for removing it for now in a column for the Los Angeles Times. According to the Post, HBO Max executives "began discussing the issue a week ago," but that column "hastened" the move.

Though HBO Max's decision drew some criticism, including accusations of censorship from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.), the film remained available on other platforms and quickly shot up on the Amazon charts. And aside from the new context being added, Gone with the Wind will still "be presented as it was originally created," an HBO Max spokesperson said, as "to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed." Brendan Morrow

9 of the Top 10 New York Times nonfiction bestsellers are currently about racism in America

8:48 a.m.
Ibram X. Kendi
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The four top-selling nonfiction books in the U.S. right now are about how Americans — specifically white Americans — can better learn what it means to be black in America, according to The New York Times bestseller list. Out of the Top 10 books, only Glennon Doyle's Untamed isn't primarily about racism in the U.S. — though she does dedicate a large chapter to the topic, too.

The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and resultant protests around the country have unearthed a significant shift in the percentage of Americans who see systemic racism as a real and enduring problem. Now many of those people, it appears, would like some more information about racism and their part in the system.

The No. 1 nonfiction bestseller right now is White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo, an analysis of why white people get counterproductively defensive about race, followed by So You Want To Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo, How To Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi — whose book Stamped, with Jason Reynolds, is also No. 2 on the young adult hardcover listMe and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad, The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander, The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein, Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Doyle's Untamed, Stamped From The Beginning by Kendi, and at No. 10, Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson's exploration of criminal and racial justice.

If people actually read their newly purchased books, that's probably even better. Peter Weber

Amazon will reportedly face antitrust charges from the European Union

8:27 a.m.
Jeff Bezos
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press

The European Union is reportedly set to file antitrust charges against Amazon.

The EU will hit Amazon with formal antitrust charges "as early as next week or the week after" over its treatment of third-party sellers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

An antitrust investigation into Amazon was previously announced by the European Commission, with Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager pledging to "take a very close look at Amazon's business practices and its dual role as marketplace and retailer, to assess its compliance with EU competition rules."

In a statement of objections, The Wall Street Journal reports, the EU "accuses Amazon of scooping up data from third-party sellers and using that information to compete against them, for instance by launching similar products." A decision on whether the company violated competition laws is "expected to take at least another year," the report says, but Amazon could potentially face a fine of 10 percent of its annual revenue.

In April, the Journal reported that Amazon employees had used data from third-party sellers to develop competing products; Amazon at the time said that "we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch."

Members of the House Judiciary Committee in response to that Journal report in May asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify before Congress, in a letter saying that if the report is correct, "then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company's business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious." Brendan Morrow

