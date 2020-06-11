Trump aides have reportedly turned off notifications for his tweets: 'What's the point?'

President Trump is reportedly getting put on mute by his most loyal followers.

Trump is known for having zero restraint when it comes to tweeting on @RealDonaldTrump, tossing around conspiracy theories and flat-out misinformation, sometimes in bulk. As multiple presidential aides tell ABC News, the rampant tweeting has led them to turn off notifications for Trump's account, with one adviser asking "What's the point?"

Trump's most recent egregious tweet (if you're not counting Thursday's shortening of Secret Service to "S.S.") came on Tuesday when the president baselessly suggested a 75-year-old peace activist shoved by police was actually an "antifa provocateur." Republican senators refused to acknowledge the tweet even when it was printed out for them, and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended it as Trump simply "raising questions."

That tweet was just one example of Trump botching his response to protests over police brutality across the U.S., advisers and people close to Trump tell ABC News. While the White House recently told reporters Trump would give an Oval Office address about George Floyd's death and brutality toward black people, the plan was reportedly dropped; Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner argued "it could do more harm than good," four sources tell ABC News.

Trump has also reportedly rejected listening sessions with black leaders, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to take them instead. As one person close to the president brutally described it, Trump is "not capable of showing empathy here." Read more at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk