questionable tweets
White House defends Trump's conspiracy tweet about Buffalo protester, saying he was just 'raising questions'

10:40 a.m.

The White House is defending President Trump's tweet that baselessly accused a 75-year-old protester who was shoved by police of being an "antifa provocateur," even as the tweet reportedly left some aides "despondent."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News on Wednesday, and was asked about Trump's Tuesday tweet in which he floated a conspiracy theory that 75-year-old activist Martin Gugino, who was shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York, was an "antifa provocateur" and that the situation "could be a set up." Two police officers have since been charged with second-degree assault over the incident, which was captured on video that showed Gugino bleeding on the sidewalk. Trump's tweet came after watching the right-wing One America News Network.

"The president was raising questions based on a report that he saw," McEnany said. "They're questions that need to be asked. In every case, we can't jump on one side without looking at all the facts at play. This individual had some very questionable tweets."

This comes after Axios reported that former and current White House aides seemed "despondent" and "at their wits' end" over the tweet, and "one former aide remarked that it's tweets like this that make him wonder whether Trump actually wants to get re-elected." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Scientists believe a pharmaceutical version of a naturally occurring peptide could protect lungs from coronavirus

10:51 a.m.
Coronavirus lung scan.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

While the pharmaceutical industry has mainly focused on developing antiviral drugs that can fight off coronavirus infections and vaccines, one biotech firm is working on a treatment that would protect a patient's lungs from COVID-19's worst effects, Stat News reports.

Scientists now have a clear sense that the virus enters a person's system through ACE2, an enzyme commonly found on the surface of lung cells. One of ACE2's jobs is to prevent inflammation, but when it's interrupted (as it is in coronavirus patients), it can no longer keep a peptide that constricts blood vessels, known as angiotensin II, in check. Normally, ACE2 would fend off angiotensin II by converting it to angiotensin-(1-7), another peptide that relaxes the vessels and reduces inflammation, protecting people from blood clots and oxidation, which some COVID-19 patients have suffered from.

Two scientists, Concepción Peiró, a professor of pharmacology at the Autonomous University of Madrid, and Salvador Moncada, a professor of clinical pharmacology at the University of Manchester, hypothesized that boosting angiotensin-(1-7) could protect patients' lungs, while the immune system took care of the virus on its own. Upon learning this, Rick Franklin, the CEO of Constant Therapeutics, informed the Peiró and Moncada of his company's pharmaceutical version of the naturally-occurring angiotensin-(1-7), and Columbia University is now launching a trial for the drug.

As usual, the testing period will prove tricky, but there's a growing consensus that combating the unopposed angiotensin II could be a "good technique" in trying to protect patients' lungs from the virus, even if it doesn't stave off the infection itself. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

that's gotta hurt
Trump's approval tanks 10 percent in 1 month

10:21 a.m.
President Trump.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump has had a rough month — or at least a rough past two weeks.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump's approval hit some of its highest levels in late April and early May, according to Gallup. But after peaking at 49 percent approval in a poll conducted May 1–13, Trump tanked a solid ten points to hit 39 percent approval in Gallup's May 28-June 4 poll.

This drop breaks the previous record for Trump's steepest poll-to-poll approval decline, a six-point drop set in April. And as Charlie Cook of the Cook Political Report said, it might be unprecedented in recent presidential history.

Back in early May, Gallup measured Trump's highest approval rate from Democrats throughout his presidency, at 14 percent. Independents also gave Trump his highest ratings in late April and early May, at 47 and 46 percent approval. But those numbers have since slumped among both Democrats and Independents, to five percent and 39 percent, respectively. Approval among Republicans has also fallen from 92 to 85 percent from early May to early June. Meanwhile, Trump saw a nine percent increase in those who disapprove of his job performance from 48 percent to 57 percent from May to June.

Gallup measures presidential approval via "discrete, multiday" surveys of about 1,500 U.S. adults. Kathryn Krawczyk

'taking a risk'
Dr. Fauci voices concern over 'disturbing' report that D.C. National Guard members have coronavirus after protests

9:15 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is continuing to stress the importance of social distancing in addition to wearing masks amid the ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd — and voicing concern over some "disturbing" recent news.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared Wednesday on Good Morning America amid the large nationwide protests sparked by Floyd's death in police custody, and he was asked about a recent report that some members of the D.C. National Guard who responded to protests have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was "certainly disturbing, but is not surprising," Fauci told GMA, adding that he "wouldn't be surprised" if some of those who were demonstrating also have the coronavirus and could potentially bring it back to other cities if they traveled to D.C. for the protests.

"When you get congregations like we saw with the demonstrations ... that's taking a risk," Fauci said. "And unfortunately, what we're seeing now is just an example of the kinds of things we were concerned about."

While GMA's Robin Roberts noted that many protesters are wearing masks, Fauci said that doing so must be in addition to social distancing.

"The issue of physical separation is important," Fauci said. "Masks can help, but it's masks plus physical separation."

Fauci had previously said he was "very concerned" about the spread of the coronavirus due to the protests, saying it's "a delicate balance because the reasons for demonstrating are valid and yet the demonstration itself puts oneself at an additional risk." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Research group uses smartphone data to see if COVID-19 policies are working

9:01 a.m.
Facebook mobile app
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Tech companies can't treat COVID-19 patients or immunize people from the coronavirus, but they have been trying to help public health officials track the spread of the disease. While Apple and Google's contract tracing collaboration requires buy-in from cellphone users, an independent group of researchers created the COVID-19 Mobility Data Network to watch how people are behaving on a larger scale using anonymized data from Facebook and online ad and analytics firms like Camber Systems and Cuebiq. The researchers then use that data to help public health officials form and calibrate their COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The COVID-19 Mobility Data Network won't replace contact tracers, co-founder and data scientist Andrew Schroeder tells Stat News. "The most important aspect of contact tracing is community trust. You don't need an app to solve that problem. What you need is people. You don't have to have highly trained people, you just need a bunch of them, and trust, so people will talk to them." Facebook's Data for Good program, he added, "gives us a close to real-time view of large-scale population change."

"You need both approaches," the individual tracing and the macro movement, Schroeder said, "and you can marry low-tech and high-tech solutions."

One of the things the COVID-19 Mobility Data Network can discern is how many people in a given ZIP code, county, or city are maintaining social distance, Schroeder explained. "We've seen a pretty clear correlation between accelerated timelines to reopen in specific areas and changes in case count. If you look at Alabama, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Ohio — all places where they changed social distancing orders at earlier stages — you now see a turnaround in the case rate," from falling at the beginning of May to rising now. Peter Weber

'product of its time'
HBO Max temporarily removes Gone with the Wind over 'racist depictions'

7:45 a.m.
Gone with the Wind
Warner Bros. Entertainment

Gone with the Wind is gone from HBO Max — at least temporarily.

WarnerMedia's streaming service announced this week the classic 1939 Civil War film has been removed from its platform amid the ongoing protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, CNN reports.

"Gone with the Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society," a spokesperson for HBO Max said. "These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible."

But HBO Max is planning to bring the film back with "a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions," with the spokesperson saying it will be shown "as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed."

This will presumably come in the form of a disclaimer, and HBO Max's statement echoes a warning that Warner Bros. previously added to old cartoons to denounce the "ethnic and racial prejudices" of the time but explain why they'll be shown as originally created.

12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley had earlier this week written a piece for the Los Angeles Times arguing that HBO Max should pull Gone with the Wind, writing that it "is a film that, when it is not ignoring the horrors of slavery, pauses only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color," as well as "romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or more noble than what it was." Brendan Morrow

Late Night Tackles Trump Tweets
Late night hosts have theories on Trump's 'nutty' tweet about an elderly Buffalo 'antifa provocateur'

6:47 a.m.

The nationwide protests against George Floyd's murder and police brutality in black communities are now "squarely in the American mainstream," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show, pointing to a new Washington Post poll in which 74 percent of Americans — and 53 percent of Republicans — support the protests. "What has taken a hit in popularity are monuments to America's racist history, like Confederate statues and Donald Trump."

Trump's considering giving a speech on race, but "we may have gotten a little preview of Trump's sensitive approach to police violence" when he "weighed in on Buffalo police violently pushing an elderly protester," Martin Gugino, Colbert said. "Trump is trying to demonize the man because he knows he has to convince all the old white voters that he needs to get re-elected not to sympathize with Gugino — which is a tall order, because it turns out Martin Gugino is a pretty sympathetic character."

The Late Show played out Trump's conspiracy theory to its absurd conclusion.

"It takes a special kind of monster to see a peaceful 75-year-old man shoved to the ground by police so hard he bleeds from the ears and take the side of the concrete," but Trump isn't alone, Jimmy Kimmel said. Republican National Committee spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington "posted a completely nutty conspiracy theory" claiming Gugino "was using prop blood attached to an elaborate device." They're claiming "a 75-year-old man was using his cellphone to scan police communication equipment in order to black it out," he recapped. "I feel like anyone who's tried to Zoom with their grandparents knows there's no possible way that's true."

"While Democrats are proposing legislation to reform the police," The Daily Show's Trevor Noah said, "Trump is so desperate to defend the police that instead of admitting that maybe they used excessive force and that none of them helped a person who was bleeding out on the ground, he turns around and blames the old man from that video for being an 'antifa provocateur' who bashed his head open on purpose? ... That is some bats--t crazy theory."

Trump "tweeted that?" Late Night's Seth Meyers sighed. ""That's not for Twitter. That kind of insanity clearly belongs on Facebook. You know what this means — for the next few days, all 52 Republican senators are going to be hiding in Trump's bunker. 'Oh, we can't see tweets down here, too dark!'" Watch below. Peter Weber

George Floyd protests
Seattle protesters briefly occupy City Hall, return to movie night in 'autonomous' and 'cop-free' enclave

4:05 a.m.

After a tumultuous Sunday night of protests and tear gas in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, police boarded up and vacated the East Precinct headquarters Monday and the protesters moved in, setting up barriers and declaring a "cop-free" enclave they are calling the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ. On Tuesday night, hundreds of protesters marched to City Hall and occupied the empty building for about an hour, listening to speeches and calls for the resignation of Mayor Jenny Durkan and defunding police department. They didn't have to break in — Kshama Sawant, a member of the city council, brought her key and let them in, King 5 reports.

The protesters left City Hall at about 10 p.m., and by 11 p.m., several groups of protesters had congregated back at CHAZ to watch the Ava DuVernay documentary 13th, about racial inequality in America and the criminal justice system, The Seattle Times reports. The autonomous zone includes a memorial to George Floyd, a snack station, a medic booth, and a section for street artists. Peter Weber

