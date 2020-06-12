See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Customer keeps Florida cafe afloat by ordering 100 sandwiches a day for hospital workers

1:31 a.m.
A sandwich.
iStock

On the last day Bill's Cafe in Naples, Florida, was open before having to close down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the restaurant's regulars handed owner Bill Salley two envelopes.

Each one contained money, with some earmarked for Salley and the rest for his employees. "It was so nice and kind of him," Salley told WINK News, but it wasn't enough to help his restaurant survive. A week later, the customer called him with a question. "He tells me, 'Bill, would you be interested in sending 100 sandwiches a day across the street to Naples Community Hospital?'" Salley said. "Before he even finished, I said, 'I'm in.'"

The customer, who asked to remain anonymous, gave Salley about $40,000 during the time he was closed. This not only benefited Salley and his employees, but also the hospital workers, who enjoyed their free sandwiches. The customer's generosity eased what could have been a stressful situation, server Andrea Gianello said, telling WINK News "it felt good that someone genuinely cared about the community to come out and help" not only Bill's Cafe, but also the doctors and nurses. Catherine Garcia

The GOP is recycling its 2016 platform, which condemns the 'current president' multiple times

12:48 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

The 2020 Republican platform contains more than three dozen harsh references to the "current president," "current chief executive," "current administration," "current occupant" of the White House, and people "currently in control" of policy.

No, George Conway and his merry band of Never Trumpers did not infiltrate the Republican National Committee and rewrite the platform. The RNC's executive committee decided on Wednesday not to adopt a new platform for 2020, instead rolling over the one that passed in 2016, The New York Times reports. The document was written when Barack Obama was president, and in addition to condemning him, the platform supports gay-conversion therapy for teenagers and a constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage.

Republican officials are blaming North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) for the outdated platform, due to a disagreement he had with Trump over the convention. It was set to be held in Charlotte in August, but the two sides could not agree on coronavirus safety measures. On Thursday night, the RNC said official business will take place in Charlotte, but the keynote events will be held in Jacksonville, Florida.

GOP officials told the Times it didn't make sense for 5,000 delegates to fly to Charlotte to handle party business and then go to Jacksonville for the major events, so that's why the Republican National Convention will adjourn with an outdated platform that slams the "current occupant" of the White House.

RNC member Melody Potter worked on the platform in 2016, and told the Times it's "the best one we've had in 40 years, so I'm fine with renewing it and extending it to 2024. As a matter of fact, and you can quote me on this, I think it is a ray of sunshine in this whole messy storm." Catherine Garcia

The Daily Show begs Canada to invade America to restore democracy

12:46 a.m.

Rampant disease, economic collapse, soldiers gassing their fellow citizens in the streets, extreme voting dysfunction. "Admit it, America is a failed state," Michael Kosta said on Thursday's Daily Show. "America needs a return to democracy," Desi Lydic added. "And if it's one thing America knows, is when a country needs democracy, you invade it," Roy Wood Jr. deadpanned. "That's right, we're asking the good people of Canada to invade us," Kosta explained. "Please." They are probably joking, but there is a petition at the end. And if you don't want to watch them use NSFW language about having sex with their Canadian occupiers, don't watch past the 1:38 mark. Peter Weber

For safer casual sex during COVID-19, 'make it a little kinky,' New York City's health department suggests

12:22 a.m.
Love in the time of COVID-19
iStock

Safe sex, but during a deadly viral pandemic where the main body fluid spreading the disease is saliva. Is it possible? "Yes!" says New York City's health department in recently updated, surprisingly frank guidelines on "Safer Sex and COVID-19."

Some of the guidelines are pretty obvious. "You are your safest sex partner," the guidelines say, in a plug for masturbation, but the next safest is a live-in partner. If you date, limit the number of people, ask questions about their coronavirus mitigation efforts, and don't kiss without telling. "You basically have to have the safe sex conversation before kissing," Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Julia Marcus tells The New York Times.

Or maybe don't kiss at all. "Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex," New York's health department advises. "Heavy breathing and panting can spread the virus further." And then there's this advice: "Make it a little kinky. Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact."

If you didn't expect the largest America city to suggest sex through walls, maybe you don't read enough government pubic health documents — "seksbuddies," anyone? "Our health department has a really strong record of being very sex positive," Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the NYC health department's deputy commissioner for disease control, tells the Times. "We tend not to shy away from giving people realistic recommendations. There's no reason for COVID-19 to be different."

Hook-ups aren't for everyone, especially during the pandemic, but loneliness is a public health crisis of its own. And physical intimacy isn't the only kind. Social distancing "takes people out of that swipe circuity, the hookup circuity, and it makes people rethink what they're looking for," Ken Page, a psychotherapist and co-founder of DeeperDating.com, tells the Times. "This is the time to build new muscles and skills of intimacy that so many of us desperately needed but didn't have time for." Peter Weber

Jacksonville to host Republican National Convention keynote events

June 11, 2020
Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

While the Republican National Convention will still hold official business meetings in Charlotte, North Carolina, this August, President Trump will accept the GOP nomination in Jacksonville, Florida.

All of the RNC's keynote events will take place in Jacksonville, over the course of several nights, a person familiar with the planning told Politico. The mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, is a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, and had been pushing hard for the events to move to his city.

Earlier this month, Trump said he would move the convention out of North Carolina, after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said because of the coronavirus pandemic, he could not guarantee that the convention would be at full capacity. Cooper told CNN this had nothing to do with politics, but was "based on health experts, data, and science, and that's it for everybody to see."

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Thursday night that the RNC is "thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville. Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump's heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020." Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, declared himself a resident of Florida last October. Catherine Garcia

Louisville Metro Council passes Breonna's Law, banning no-knock warrants

June 11, 2020
A painting of Breonna Taylor.
David Ryder/Getty Images

The Louisville Metro Council unanimously voted on Thursday night to ban the use of no-knock warrants, in honor of Breonna Taylor.

Under the new ordinance, called Breonna's Law, officers executing warrants must also have their body cameras turned on five minutes before serving a warrant and are not allowed to turn them off until five minutes after finishing. Earlier in the day, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he will file legislation to ban no-knock warrants nationwide.

Taylor, 26, was killed on March 13 after Louisville Metro Police officers entered her apartment on a no-knock warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. Thinking intruders were inside, her boyfriend fired a warning shot. The officers returned fire, hitting Taylor eight times. No drugs were found inside the apartment.

With a no-knock warrant, police officers identify themselves only after they gain entrance to a building. The Louisville Metro officers said they announced themselves, but Taylor's boyfriend and neighbors have disputed their account. On Twitter, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he will sign Breonna's Law "as soon as it hits my desk. I suspended use of these warrants indefinitely last month, and wholeheartedly agree with Council that the risk to residents and officers with this kind of search outweigh any benefit."

Taylor was an emergency room tech, and prior to Thursday night's vote, her mother, Tamika Palmer, told Louisville Metro Council members that all her daughter wanted to do was "save lives, so it's important this law passes because with that, she'll get to continue to do that, even in her death." Catherine Garcia

Tucker Carlson loses 6 major advertisers after criticizing Black Lives Matter

June 11, 2020
Tucker Carlson.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Following a series of inflammatory segments slamming everyone from anti-racism protesters to Sesame Street, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has lost six major advertisers within the last 48 hours.

Disney, T-Mobile, SmileDirectClub, Papa John's, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, and Vari have all said they will no longer advertise on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Media Matters for America reports.

Carlson — who has said white supremacy in America is a "hoax" and called the protests against police brutality an "ancient battle" between "thugs" and "normal people" — declared on Monday that the Black Lives Matter movement "is definitely not about black lives. Remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will." Amid outcry, a Fox News spokesperson said his warning "was clearly referring to Democratic leaders and inner-city politicians."

The next night, Carlson directed his ire at Sesame Street, saying it was wrong for Elmo to learn black people are treated differently in the United States, because they will take away that "America is a very bad place and it's your fault."

The first company to announce it would no longer advertise on Tucker Carlson Tonight was T-Mobile. CEO Mike Sievert was asked by a Twitter user on Tuesday if Carlson's message was one T-Mobile could support, and Sievert responded, "It definitely is not. Bye-bye Tucker Carlson! #BlackLivesMatter." In a statement, a Fox News spokeswoman told The Guardian that "all national dollars/ads were moved to other programs, and there has not been any national money lost." Catherine Garcia

GOP lawmaker fired from job as ER doctor after remarks on 'colored population' and COVID-19

June 11, 2020
Steve Huffman.
AP Photo/Al Behrman, File

Steve Huffman, a Republican state senator in Ohio, has been fired from his job as an emergency room doctor after asking earlier this week whether the "colored population" is being hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic because they "do not wash their hands as well as other groups."

Huffman posed the question to Angela Dawson, executive director of the Ohio Commission on Minority Health, during a hearing on whether racism should be declared a public health crisis. He said he understood that "African Americans have a higher incidence of chronic conditions and that makes them more susceptible to death from COVID. But why does it not make them more susceptible to just get COVID? Could it just be that African Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups? Or wear a mask? Or do not socially distance themselves? Could that be the explanation for why the higher incidence?"

Dawson responded, "That is not the opinion of leading medical experts in this country. Do all populations need to wash their hands? Absolutely, sir, but that is not where you are going to find the variance and the rationale for why these populations are more vulnerable."

Huffman's comments drew ire from other lawmakers and the public, and on Thursday, he was fired from TeamHealth, with the company telling The Washington Post, "Dr. Huffman's comments are wholly inconsistent with our values and commitment to creating a tolerant and diverse workplace."

Huffman spoke with the Post on Wednesday night, and said he thought the phrases "people of color" and "colored population" were "interchangeable." His question, he said, was "rhetorical," as he was "trying to focus on why COVID-19 affects people of color at a higher rate since we really do not know all the reasons." He also said that when it comes to providing medical treatment, "anybody that comes into any emergency room, I give them the very best care regardless of what race they are." Catherine Garcia

