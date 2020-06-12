Dave Chappelle emotionally speaks on killing of George Floyd in surprise special

Dave Chappelle is speaking out on the killing of George Floyd in an emotional new stand-up special.
Netflix has dropped a surprise half-hour special from Chappelle on YouTube called 8:46, a reference to how long a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck. Filmed just days ago, the special sees Chappelle launch into the topic on everyone's mind right from the top, saying he's "very proud" of those who have been doing "amazing work" protesting police brutality.
The comedian, illustrating how long 8 minutes and 46 seconds is, then tells a story about once thinking he was going to die during a "terrifying" earthquake that only lasted about 35 seconds.
"This man kneeled on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds!" Chappelle says. "Can you imagine that? This kid thought he was going to die. He knew he was going to die. He called for his mother. ... And for some reason that I still don't understand, all these f---ing police had their hands in their pockets. Who are you talking to? What are you signifying, that you can kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn't get the wrath of God?"
Chappelle reflects on the fact that he couldn't bring himself to watch the video of Floyd's killing for a week, but when he did, "I understood, nobody's going home. Anyone who sees this, well, they're going to be furious."
But Chappelle also blasts those like CNN's Don Lemon who had been calling for celebrities to address Floyd's death, asking, "do you want to see a celebrity right now? ... No, this is the streets talking for themselves. They don't need me right now." He concludes the special by reiterating, "These streets will speak for themselves, whether I am alive or dead." Watch the full special free on YouTube below. Brendan Morrow
After former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay pointed out last week that a black person is practically more likely to become president of the United States than be a lead of a Bachelor franchise, ABC's hit reality TV series moved to announce its first black Bachelor in its 40-season history. Matt James, a 28-year-old real estate broker who was originally cast for Clare Crawley's upcoming season, will look for love on the show's 25th season, expected to premiere in 2021.
In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, "When filming [Clare's season] couldn't move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor." James' season will air after Clare's, which is expected this fall.
Prior to James, Lindsay was Bachelor Nation's only black lead in its 18-year history, something she's described as being "embarrassing honestly at this point."
"We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we're seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience," the statement from ABC said. "This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him." Jeva Lange
Some of the worst cases of COVID-19 involve patients who appear to get better then suddenly deteriorate, their lungs and other organs failing under an overwhelming immune response called a "cytokine storm." Cytokines are proteins sent out by a body's adaptive immune system — B and T cells — to recruit other immune cells to fight an infection. When the immune system doesn't shut off the cytokines, a storm of cells overwhelms organs, exhausting a body's immune response, causing dangerous inflammation, and attacking healthy tissues.
In COVID-10, scavenger cells called macrophages apparently attack and inflame the lungs, allowing liquid to fill air sacs and causing acute respiratory distress syndrome. An otherwise healthy woman in her 20s had a double lung transplant because COVID-19 irreparably destroyed her lungs, a Chicago hospital announced Thursday.
"It has become increasingly clear in the past few months that, at least in a subset of people who have the virus, calming the storm is the key to survival," The New York Times reports. Researchers are starting trials on several drugs to prevent or pacify cytokine storms, and others have reported some success with a dialysis-like device called CytoSorb that filters out cytokines from a patient's blood and returns it to the body.
In China and Italy, doctors had some success with a drug called tocilizumab, marketed as Actemra by Roche, which blocks the cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6). Another drug, Kineret, blocks a different cytokine, IL-1. A recent study published in the journal Science Immunology reported promising preliminary results from an AstraZeneca cancer drug called Calquence, or acalabrutinib, which aims to stop the cytokines at their root. Using a drug like tocilizumab is "like cutting the branches off a tree," Dr. Louis Staudt, a National Cancer Institute scientist and a lead investigator on the study, tells the Times. "Acalabrutinib is going for the trunk of the tree." AstraZeneca has plans to test the drug in larger trials. Peter Weber
"Protests are continuing all over America, and if that makes you nervous, you might be a Confederate statue, because fans of the Union are tearing down these monuments all across the South," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. Even "NASCAR's getting more progressive," banning the Confederate battle flag, he said. "I guess I shouldn't be surprised — all they do is turn left."
The U.S. Army also says it's open to renaming bases named after Confederate leaders, who, after all, "waged war on the U.S. miliary," Colbert noted. But President Trump said no, and maybe "it's not surprising that Trump's okay with naming things after old racist guys — he did name his own son Donald Trump." Still, he didn't think Trump knew enough about U.S. history to purposefully schedule his next rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth. Stephen Miller, on the other hand....
"In response to the removal of Confederate flags and statues, this morning President Trump tweeted: 'Those that deny their history are doomed to repeat it!'" Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Then he went back to not preparing for the second wave of coronavirus."
"So more than 150 years after the Civil War, the winning side is finally deciding it doesn't need to keep celebrating the side that tried to destroy them," The Daily Show's Trevor Noah applauded. Well, except Trump. Maybe he won't rename Army bases "because he's trying to appeal to his Confederate-loving base," Noah said, but "just take a second and imagine being a black soldier training at a base that is named after somebody who didn't even think of you as a human being. That isn't just offensive to those soldiers — it's offensive to the Confederate generals, too. Because I mean, imagine if they came back and saw what was happening at a base that is named after them. 'My God, all of the slaves have guns!'"
The dead Confederate generals were definitely on board with renaming the bases, on Tooning Out the News.
Trump evidently "decided to pin his hopes for a comeback on whining about polls and sticking up for the Confederacy," Late night's Seth Meyers said. "Of course Trump probably most hates the removal of Confederate statues because he stands like a statue of Donald Trump that is currently being pulled down." Watch below. Peter Weber
Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have been dating for months, after quiet divorces last year, Gabriel Sherman reports at Vanity Fair. "As Donald Trump's poll numbers slide, Hannity's and Earhardt's loyalty is increasingly valuable, especially since, at the corporate level, confidence in Trump is waning. Two sources said Rupert Murdoch has recently told people that he believes Trump is going to lose in November. 'Rupert thinks Trump is going to crash and burn. It's a clear-eyed assessment, just based on just looking at the news,' said a person who has spoken with Murdoch about the election."
Fox News is at least nominally run by Lachlan Murdoch, network founder Rupert Murdoch's son, and Sherman has been reporting for a year that things are icy between Hannity and especially the younger Murdoch. Trump himself has been publicly criticizing Fox News and touting a fringier upstart competitor.
It may not matter what either Murdoch thinks. "At Fox, Hannity and Earhardt are among the last bastion of unwavering Trump loyalists," Sherman notes. "Fox & Friends and Hannity's prime-time show bracket each day of news with ego-stroking segments where Trump is always victorious over his Democratic and media enemies." According to the polls, reality has been watching a different channel. Peter Weber
"But the campaign was caught off guard by the intensity" of the blowback, AP reports, especially when people made a connection between the date and the host city, site of one of the worst white massacres of black Americans in U.S. history, at a period where Trump is defending Confederate symbols and attacking protests demanding an end to police murdering and terrorizing black people.
In 1921, an organized white mob in Tulsa ravaged the city's affluent and flourishing black community. When the massacre was over, up to 300 black people were dead and the Greenwood area — called Black Wall Street — had been looted and burned to the ground. Juneteenth is a celebration of the end of slavery, marking the day two years after the Emancipation Proclamation when Union soldiers told black slaves in Galveston, Texas, they were no longer someone else's property.
Local and national black leaders have slammed Trump's rally and urged him to change the date, and "some Republicans and Trump allies were also upset after realizing the president's team had scheduled his first campaign rally since coronavirus outbreak for Juneteenth in Tulsa," The Washington Post reports. Campaign officials told AP they picked Tulsa because it was expedient and "they could all but guarantee a big crowd despite coronavirus concerns."
Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson said that "as the party of Lincoln, Republicans are proud of the history of Juneteenth." Coincidentally, the Post notes, Trump will also be accepting the GOP nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, on the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, when "a mob of about 200 white people armed with ax handles and baseball bats attacked a group of demonstrators after they left a sit-in at a local whites-only lunch counter."
"Trump has long sought to exploit class resentment and racial tensions for political gain," and now he's "gambling that taking divisive stances on Confederate symbols and policing will energize his mostly white supporters in November," the Post reports. But "much of the country appears to be moving in a different direction." Said one GOP strategist close with Trump's White House: "If he was trying to lose, he'd be doing basically what he is doing right now." Peter Weber
The American Cancer Society said Thursday that due to the coronavirus pandemic hurting its fundraising efforts, it has had to lay off about 1,000 employees across the U.S.
Based in Atlanta, the American Cancer Society is the country's largest nongovernmental supporter of cancer research. In 2018, the nonprofit invested $147 million in cancer research and $269 million in patient support, ABC News reports.
In a statement, the American Cancer Society said it has had to reduce its overall budget by about 30 percent, "with cuts to both non-personnel and personnel expenses." Executives have seen their salaries slashed between 10 to 20 percent and the nonprofit is expecting to have, at minimum, a shortfall of $200 million.
The American Cancer Society is focusing on trying to raise money digitally, and is moving events like its signature Relay for Life online. However, "if current revenue trends continue, we could be forced to cut our research work by 50 percent," a spokesperson told ABC News. "This could be painful because the American Cancer Society is one of the largest funders of cancer research in the world, and cancer patients cannot afford anything less than research work moving full speed ahead." Catherine Garcia
On the last day Bill's Cafe in Naples, Florida, was open before having to close down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the restaurant's regulars handed owner Bill Salley two envelopes.
Each one contained money, with some earmarked for Salley and the rest for his employees. "It was so nice and kind of him," Salley told WINK News, but it wasn't enough to help his restaurant survive. A week later, the customer called him with a question. "He tells me, 'Bill, would you be interested in sending 100 sandwiches a day across the street to Naples Community Hospital?'" Salley said. "Before he even finished, I said, 'I'm in.'"
The customer, who asked to remain anonymous, gave Salley about $40,000 during the time he was closed. This not only benefited Salley and his employees, but also the hospital workers, who enjoyed their free sandwiches. The customer's generosity eased what could have been a stressful situation, server Andrea Gianello said, telling WINK News "it felt good that someone genuinely cared about the community to come out and help" not only Bill's Cafe, but also the doctors and nurses. Catherine Garcia