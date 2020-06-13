See More Speed Reads
Beijing shuts down market, reverses some reopening plans after more than 50 coronavirus cases found

9:03 a.m.
Xinfadi market.
GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Beijing authorities swiftly shut down the largest wholesale food market in the Chinese capital Saturday, as well as residential communities in the surrounding area, after more than 53 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the city.

Nearly every person had worked or shopped at the Xinfadi market, where the virus was reportedly detected on cutting boards for imported salmon. Of the 53 cases, 46 — all market employees — were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis.

The outbreak comes more than 50 days since Beijing saw its last reported local coronavirus case, and the city had slowly been returning to normal. Now, Beijing is tightening traffic controls into and out of the city, paramilitary police reportedly stand guard outside the market, and plans to reopen primary schools and hold some athletic and cultural events have been reversed. Officials said they will set up temporary open-air trading posts so fruit and vegetables remain available.

The news out of Beijing highlights the difficulty of suppressing the virus. Similarly, in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D), temporarily paused the state's reopening efforts Friday after it recorded the highest daily number of new infections since the pandemic began. Experts believe the virus could eventually make a resurgence in places where it has dwindled, although Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said a massive second wave is not "inevitable" if "you approach it the propery way." Read more at The New York Times and The Associate Press. Tim O'Donnell

rescheduled
Trump Tulsa rally scheduled for Juneteenth pushed back a day

8:19 a.m.

President Trump on Friday evening tweeted he is rescheduling a rally that was set to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. Juneteenth, the commemoration of end of slavery in the United States, falls on that that day, and the president said many of his African-American "friends and supporters" suggested changing the date "out of respect for this holiday."

The rally will be moved back a day to June 20.

Trump had received criticism for scheduling the rally on Juneteenth, but it wasn't just the date people found objectionable. In 1921, an armed white mob looted and burned an affluent, predominantly black neighborhood in Tulsa, killing hundreds of people. Trump's critics said the decision to hold a rally there "is disrespectful to the lives and community" that were lost, especially at a time when Americans are protesting racial injustice nationwide. The president hasn't addressed the location. Read more at NBC News and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

delay delay delay
Warner Bros. delays Tenet, which was set to be the 1st big movie back in theaters

June 12, 2020
Tenet
Warner Bros.

Hollywood is still hoping there can be an abbreviated summer movie season this year, but its unofficial start date has just been kicked slightly down the road.

Warner Bros. announced on Friday that Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which was set to be the first big blockbuster movie released in theaters after they widely reopen following coronavirus closures, is being delayed, though not by too long: the film is moving from July 17 to two weeks later on July 31.

Tenet had always been scheduled to open in July, and the studio didn't push it from that date even as other big summer films abandoned their releases when theaters closed. It thus became the blockbuster that would welcome audiences back to theaters should theaters actually be able to widely reopen by mid-July after closing due to the pandemic, though in recent weeks, questions swirled about whether that timeline was feasible and whether Warner Bros would be forced to abandon the date.

The studio now has done so, although it still evidently believes a July opening is possible, despite coronavirus hospitalizations rising in numerous states.

Deadline previously reported that Warner Bros. needed at least 80 percent of movie theaters globally to be reopened by Tenet in order to maintain the July 17 date, with this including theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, where about 25 percent of a film's opening weekend is typically grossed. AMC Theaters, the nation's largest movie chain, announced earlier this week it expected "almost all" of its U.S. theaters to be reopen in July, although whether New York City can be included in that is an open question.

Shortly after delaying Tenet, Warner Bros. also pushed Wonder Woman 1984 from August to October.

Now, all eyes are on whether Disney will delay Mulan's release date, because if not, that would now become the summer's first big blockbuster; it's currently set for July 24. Brendan Morrow

transgender rights
Trump administration finalizes rollback of transgender health care protections

June 12, 2020
pride flag
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

The Trump's administration's Department of Health and Human Services finalized a rule on Friday that will roll back health care protections for transgender people.

The rule, established along with the Affordable Care Act, prevents health care providers from denying transgender patients health care by banning discrimination on the basis of "gender identity." When HHS announced its plans to scrap this policy, advocacy groups and lawmakers alike began criticizing the move as damaging to a vulnerable group of Americans. The new policy will reportedly allow health care providers to further lean on religious exemptions.

As The New York Times' Michael Gold pointed out, the timing is particularly noteworthy, since the announcement comes "in the middle of Pride month, on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, during a pandemic.

An HHS official said the move "will eliminate mass confusion that was unleashed by the Obama-era decision to redefine sex to cover a wide array of gender identities," reports Axios. The nonprofit Human Rights Campaign quickly announced a legal challenge to the rule. Summer Meza

masks on
CDC 'strongly encourages' protesters and rally attendees to wear masks

June 12, 2020
Protester wearing a mask.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidelines are incredibly relevant right now.

On Friday, the CDC introduced precautions Americans should follow as they start to return to regular life and events. In particular, the CDC recommends anyone organizing a large event — a rally or protest, for example — should "strongly encourage" participants to wear cloth masks.

Large gatherings have become unexpectedly widespread in the past few weeks as people around the world gather to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S. Meanwhile, President Trump is gearing up to hold his first rally in months next week, and with Trump resistant to wearing masks himself, he so far hasn't encouraged those around him to don one. The Republican National Convention's keynote speeches will also officially be in person in Jacksonville, Florida, in August, and the convention's organizers don't want those speakers wearing masks.

Before heading to a big event, the CDC recommends everyone evaluate how many people they'll be around, and acknowledge "interacting with more people raises your risk" of COVID-19 infection. Being within six feet of other people and spending more time around them will also increase risk. If you must go out, be sure to wear a cloth mask, and bring tissues and hand sanitizer, the CDC says. Kathryn Krawczyk

Decision Time
Amy Klobuchar's vice presidential chances are reportedly sliding

June 12, 2020
Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly narrowing his own vice presidential list.

The presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee has promised to choose a woman as his running mate, and amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, has been under more pressure to choose a black woman. And given that those protests began in Minneapolis, where Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was once the top prosecutor, her chances are reportedly dwindling, The Associated Press reports.

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have been near the top of Biden's VP shortlist since ending their own campaigns for president, people with knowledge of the Biden search committee tell AP. Joining them on that list of as few as six top contenders is Susan Rice, who was the national security adviser for former President Barack Obama.

Most other leaders Biden once considered are still on his list, but "one contender whose standing does appear to have fallen is" Klobuchar, AP writes. People with knowledge of Biden's decision process "did not rule Klobuchar out," but given increased scrutiny of her prosecutorial record in the last few weeks, she is "less likely to be tapped," AP writes.

Biden hasn't had formal interviews with his potential running mates just yet. Those are expected in a few weeks, with Biden making a final decision after that. Kathryn Krawczyk

maximum confusion
Edit

June 12, 2020
HBO Max
Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

The launch of HBO Max was so ridiculously confusing that just over two weeks later, WarnerMedia is scrambling to clear things up. They're attempting to, at least.

When the new WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max debuted last month, it existed alongside HBO Go and HBO Now, leaving everyone forced to look up explainer articles about what exactly the difference between the three is. The short answer: HBO Max is a Netflix-like streaming service with HBO content plus other movies and shows, while HBO Go is where you stream just HBO content if you subscribe to the channel through cable, and HBO Now is where you can stream just HBO content if you don't have cable.

Apparently, WarnerMedia realized how overcomplicated that is, as on Friday, the company announced some changes. First of all, it's killing off HBO Go, saying that this app will be removed "from primary platforms as of July 31." The company is also rebranding HBO Now, so that will just be called "HBO." HBO Max stays the same, so there will soon be two options for apps: HBO Max and HBO.

But there was still tons of confusion. For one, it was unclear what HBO Go users who don't have access to the HBO Max app are supposed to do now. HBO Max, after all, still hasn't launched on Roku or Amazon Fire TV, despite these being the two most popular streaming platforms. The announcement, then, sure makes it sound like for those who use HBO Go on Fire TV or Roku, the app is just disappearing with no replacement.

There's also likely to still be confusion about why, exactly, "HBO" (formerly HBO Now) is even a separate thing from HBO Max, given that they're both the exact same price. Stay tuned to see how WarnerMedia can somehow, improbably, make this even more confusing. Brendan Morrow

nothing changes
Trump still doubts Lincoln did 'more for the black community' than him

June 12, 2020

President Trump has once again forgotten some important pieces of history.

In an interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner for an interview that aired Friday, the Outnumbered Overtime host asked Trump to explain why he hasn't called for unity amid nationwide protests against systemic racism. Trump quickly pivoted to insist he's "done more for the black community" except, perhaps, Abraham Lincoln, and then doubted Lincoln's track record as a whole.

"So I think I've done more for the black community than any other president," Trump said. "Let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln 'cause he did good," he continued, but added "it's always questionable ... the end result." "Well, we are free, Mr. President," Faulker reminded him. "But we are free," Trump echoed, though that's probably not the "we" Faulkner was referring to. "So he did pretty well," Faulkner continued, though Trump didn't exactly agree.

Trump then pushed on to discuss "criminal justice reform" and how "nobody else could've done it" but him. Watch the whole segment below. Kathryn Krawczyk

