Pence says concern over new wave of coronavirus infections is 'fear mongering'

3:53 p.m.

During a Monday phone call with governors, Vice President Mike Pence reportedly pushed the idea that increasing coronavirus infections in some states were merely "intermittent" spikes resulting from an increase in testing, despite increasing infection rates in several areas. In other words, Pence was urging governors to relax. On Tuesday, he took that message to the American public.

In an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal, Pence accused the media of stirring panic about a possible "second wave" of the virus. He noted fewer than six percent of Americans tested each week for the virus are found to be positive, deaths have declined from an average of 2,500 to 750 per day, and that the government has "vastly expanded our supplies of crucial medical equipment." That, he wrote, is "cause for celebration, not the media's fear mongering."

Critics pounced on Pence's words fairly quickly, emphasizing that some states are hitting record highs in cases and hospitalization, with some experts predicting the op-ed would age poorly.

Still, some readers do believe Pence is correct in insinuating there isn't or won't be a "second wave" — just not for the reasons he listed. Read the full piece at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Buffalo protester shoved by police can't walk and has a fractured skull, lawyer says

3:56 p.m.

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was shoved by police in Buffalo, New York, is unable to walk and has a fractured skull, according to his lawyer.

Gugino's attorney, Kelly Zarcone, in a statement to CNN on Tuesday provided an update on his condition, saying that "I am not at liberty to elaborate at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured." Zarcone also said that Gugino "is not able to walk yet."

Buffalo police officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski were both charged with second-degree assault after video showed them shoving Gugino, who was seen bleeding on the ground, during a protest against police brutality. The Buffalo Police Department had said he tripped. The officers pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been suspended without pay.

Zarcone on Tuesday also told CNN that she was able to have a "short conversation" with Gugino and that he "is appreciative of all of the concern about him but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself." She also relayed a message from him to CNN, which said, "I think it's very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me." Brendan Morrow

Spot, the lifelike robot dog, is now for sale. But it doesn't come cheap.

3:49 p.m.
Spot.
Screenshot/Boston Dynamics

Spot the four-legged yellow robot is finally on the market.

After years of eyeing its progress, watching viral videos showing Spot's hauntingly life-like movements, and finding uses unique to our coronavirus-ravaged world, you can finally have your very own Spot for a mere $74,500.

Boston Dynamics, the company that created Spot, announced the robot as their first ever online sales offering in a press release Tuesday. For now, Spot is for commercial and industrial use and is only available in the U.S.

"Spot comes ready to operate, right out of the box" and "can be adapted for tasks ranging from industrial inspection to entertainment," Boston Dynamics notes. The robot can take place of human employees in unsafe or monotonous conditions.

Though the headless dog robot has a somewhat villainous aesthetic, the company wants Spot to be used for good, not evil. Boston Dynamics' vice president of business development, Michael Perry, told The Verge the company will enforce a code of use: the robot should not be used to harm or intimidate people, and no weapons may be attached. If those rules are broken, the license will be invalidated and the customer won't be able to use Spot.

But there's bad news if you're just looking for a cool companion. Boston Dynamics noted, "we specifically don't want people to just be using it at home for fun." So maybe, for now, go with cheaper, alive option. Taylor Watson

The U.S. Open is back on — without fans

3:23 p.m.

One sporting event has actually not been canceled.

The U.S. Open tennis tournament, which is usually held from late August through early September, will go on as scheduled this year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Tuesday. It'll be held in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, just as usual, but won't include fans just like every other sport just starting up again.

The U.S. Tennis Association confirmed Cuomo's announcement later Tuesday, affirming the "ideal social distancing sport" will run from Aug. 31 through Sept. 13. The U.S. Open will be the first tennis Grand Slam tournament held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the biggest international sporting events to resume as well.

To keep everyone at the event safe, Cuomo promised "robust testing" for players and staff, extra cleaning for locker rooms and facilities, and, like other sports getting restarted, dedicated housing for players and staff. Players will also benefit from the fan-free silence that allows them to concentrate on their shots, and an echo-inducing arena to enhance their signature grunts. Kathryn Krawczyk

Emmys hires Jimmy Kimmel as host for September show that may or may not be virtual

2:58 p.m.
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Could the 2020 Emmys be headed to Zoom?

ABC announced on Tuesday that Jimmy Kimmel has been hired to host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, which will still air on Sept. 20; the ceremony honoring the best in television hasn't been postponed from the previously-announced date like the Oscars.

Tons of questions about how the Emmys will be held amid the coronavirus crisis remain, though, and Kimmel, who returns as host for the third time, apparently doesn't have the answers. "I don't know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it!" he joked.

According to Variety, "among the scenarios being explored for an Emmys broadcast are a fully virtual version, as well as an in-person event that could still incorporate some virtual or other 'non-traditional' elements." A fully virtual version would make sense, as just this week, it was announced that the Creative Arts Emmys in September will take place virtually. There will also be a virtual Daytime Emmys later this month with "winners and special guests appearing from home," Deadline reports.

Should the Primetime Emmys take place virtually as well, get ready for a ceremony where, instead of winners being embarrassingly played off amid overlong speeches, winners are instead embarrassingly placed on mute. Brendan Morrow

Trump riffs on economy, 9/11, AIDS vaccines, and school choice during speech about police reform

2:05 p.m.

President Trump spoke from the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday to address his executive order on police form, but, as is so often the case, he eventually drifted off topic.

The president touched on subjects ranging from the bravery police officers showed during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which is related to the executive order insofar as it involves law enforcement, to the economy, which he boasted would rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

While expressing his optimism about the current global health crisis, he also discussed developments in AIDS research, inaccurately stating scientists had developed a vaccine for the virus, before seemingly catching the mistake.

He also wandered onto the issue of school choice, calling it the "civil rights statement of the year" — a bold declaration considering the massive protests against police brutality and systemic systemic racism that have swept the nation were the driving force behind the executive order. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's executive order on police brutality barely mentions racism in law enforcement

2:01 p.m.
President Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's executive order on policing stops far short of what protesters are asking for.

Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that included several law enforcement reforms, including banning the use of chokeholds except in situations where an officer's life is in danger. But it only includes one mention of "African-American communities," and never touches on the systemic racism at the heart of nationwide protests.

Police departments across the U.S. will have to follow the guidelines established in the order to earn federal funding, most of which revolve around the use of force by officers. Along with the chokehold rule, the order calls for the creation of a national registry that documents officers' use of excessive force, and mandates departments "seek appropriate credentials from a reputable independent credentialing body" if they want to receive federal grants. The federal government will also develop a way to "train law enforcement officers with respect to encounters with individuals suffering from impaired mental health, homelessness, and addiction," and encourage departments to bring on "social workers or other mental health professionals" who will work alongside officers.

Still, the order barely notes what launched these protests in the first place: systemic racism and the killing of black people by police officers. The order does note that "all Americans" should feel confident that law enforcement "will protect the rights of all persons," but simply mentions that "particularly in African-American communities, we must redouble our efforts as a Nation to swiftly address instances of misconduct" before dropping the racism topic altogether. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Nadler calls out Barr for taking TV interviews but skipping his House testimony because he's 'busy'

12:54 p.m.
House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler.
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) would like to remind Attorney General William Barr he has a long overdue appointment with the committee.

Barr was supposed to testify for the House Judiciary Committee back in March regarding alleged politicization of the Justice Department and attempts to protect President Trump. That testimony was called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but even though Congress has started to resume its usual activities and testimonies, Barr still hasn't rescheduled — something Nadler called Barr out for in a Tuesday statement.

"The attorney general cites his busy schedule as a reason for refusing to appear before the House Judiciary Committee, but has made time for multiple television interviews," Nadler chided in his statement. Barr has "abdicated his responsibility to Congress" while "again and again" showing "that he will cater to President Trump's private political interests," Nadler continued.

Nadler's statement also announced the House Judiciary Committee had issued subpoenas for two Justice Department whistleblowers, John Elias and Aaron Zelinsky. The two career DOJ employees will join former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer for testimony on June 24 regarding "the unprecedented politicization of the department under President Trump and Attorney General William Barr," Nadler said. Kathryn Krawczyk

