Pence says concern over new wave of coronavirus infections is 'fear mongering'

During a Monday phone call with governors, Vice President Mike Pence reportedly pushed the idea that increasing coronavirus infections in some states were merely "intermittent" spikes resulting from an increase in testing, despite increasing infection rates in several areas. In other words, Pence was urging governors to relax. On Tuesday, he took that message to the American public.

In an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal, Pence accused the media of stirring panic about a possible "second wave" of the virus. He noted fewer than six percent of Americans tested each week for the virus are found to be positive, deaths have declined from an average of 2,500 to 750 per day, and that the government has "vastly expanded our supplies of crucial medical equipment." That, he wrote, is "cause for celebration, not the media's fear mongering."

Critics pounced on Pence's words fairly quickly, emphasizing that some states are hitting record highs in cases and hospitalization, with some experts predicting the op-ed would age poorly.

Prediction: Mike Pence's Wall Street Journal op-ed claiming that there won't be a second wave of coronavirus and that "panic is overblown" will age as well as did Larry Kudlow's December 2007 op-eds insisting that there wouldn't be a recession. pic.twitter.com/Q6OWHrhUid — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) June 16, 2020

Still, some readers do believe Pence is correct in insinuating there isn't or won't be a "second wave" — just not for the reasons he listed.