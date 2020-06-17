What the GOP Senate’s police reform bill does — and doesn't — include

Republican senators, led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), unveiled the party's police reform bill Wednesday in response to nationwide protests against police brutality.
The package includes measures such as encouraging departments to severely restrict tactics like chokeholds by withholding federal grants to localities that don't comply with the policies. While this doesn't outlaw chokeholds, Scott said it's a de facto ban since the Senate believes departments won't wish to forego federal aid.
No-knock warrants, which the officer who killed Breonna Taylor utilized, also aren't banned in the bill, though the door was left open. As things stand, Scott said, there's no data on the issue, so putting an end to the practice isn't viable. Indeed, data collection is a major tenet of the bill — it notes "there is no official system for tracking police shootings" or other use-of-force incidents that result in death or serious injury. So the bill is requiring states and local governments to collect relevant data annually and provide it to the FBI National Use-of-Force Data Collection, which will then make the data publicly available. If state and local governments don't meet the request, they'll face funding penalties.
Under the bill, the Justice Department would develop and provide training on alternative de-escalation methods for officers, and lynching would become a federal hate crime. As expected, the policy does not contain anything about ending qualified immunity for officers, which the White House reportedly considers a non-starter.
Joe Scarborough sure woke MSNBC viewers up this morning, firing off a nearly 7-minute long rant ripping into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The Morning Joe host on Wednesday railed against Facebook after a number of recent controversies, including the platform's decision to leave inflammatory or misleading posts by President Trump untouched, as well as a recent report on an alleged "Boogaloo" extremist charged with killing a federal officer and his disturbing posts in a Facebook group, per Mediaite. According to NBC News, Facebook said earlier this month it would stop recommending these far-right "Boogaloo" groups, a word used to refer to a second civil war, in its algorithm, but they're still "actively allowed on Facebook."
"He makes billions of dollars off of spreading lies, and letting people spread lies," Scarborough said of Zuckerberg, citing recent posts by Trump touting baseless conspiracy theories about Scarborough's late staffer and a 75-year-old Buffalo protester.
Scarborough grew more and more angry as he screamed that Facebook pushes people "towards extremist sites that kill federal officers! And Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire! ... Because he's pushing people towards extremist sites that gun down and murder federal officials!"'
He continued by saying that if "Congress doesn't do something to make Mark Zuckerberg liable ... for the hatred and the lies and the libel that is being spread on his website, then American democracy will remain at risk," adding that Zuckerberg is "lying to the American people" and "Congress, and the next president of the United States, need to stand up to the billions and billions of dollars in Silicon Valley, and hold these people, hold these billionaires, accountable for their lies, and for their undermining American democracy." Watch the full, blistering rant below. Brendan Morrow
Pokemon Go to the App store if you're ready to catch an Eevee by brushing your teeth.
The introduction of Pokemon Smile, a free app designed to encourage children (and adults with no shame) to develop healthy brushing habits, is just one of several new features, games, and updates Pokemon introduced Wednesday. Some, like the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion packs out Wednesday, were expected, but others, like the return of Pokemon Snap, were not.
For starters, the Isle of Armor expansion pack for the Nintendo Switch games Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield was released Wednesday. The expansion costs $29.99, and comes with more lands to explore, more trainers to fight, and more Pokemon to catch. The next expansion pack, called Crown Tundra, will come out in the fall.
Also coming to the Switch, the App Store, and the Google Play store is Pokemon Cafe Mix, a free-to-start game where players solve puzzles to attract Pokemon to a cafe they run. Pokemon Cafe Mix is out June 24, the same day as another "big project" announcement Pokemon teased Wednesday.
What do you get when you combine puzzle games with the Pokémon Café?
But perhaps most importantly, Pokemon Snap is back. The iconic Nintendo 64 game has been reimagined for the Switch, bringing players the opportunity to snap pictures of monsters in their natural habitats. Unfortunately, there's no release date for New Pokemon Switch, so getting a closer look at that glorious Wailord will just have to wait.
If you're thinking about traveling to Cambodia anytime soon, you should probably be aware of the country's recent announcement that all visitors — in light of the coronavirus pandemic — are required to pay a $3,000 deposit upon arrival at the airport.
Cambodian officials have said the mandatory deposit is refundable after fees are deducted for COVID-19 tests or quarantine and medical costs. Every visitor will have to at least pay for transportation to a testing center, the test itself, a one-night stay in a hotel while waiting for a result, and three meals during the mini-quarantine, which comes out to a more manageable $165. But if one passenger on a plane tests positive, every other person on the aircraft must quarantine for 14 days and take a second test, bringing the total up to $1,276, and the number nearly triples, vaulting past the original deposit, for anyone who tests positive. Finally, should a visitor die from the coronavirus while in the country, $1,500 will reportedly be taken out of the deposit for cremation purposes.
Cambodia has staved off the coronavirus quite successfully thanks to a quick response (although some measures have drawn criticism from human rights groups) — as of early June, there have officially been 126 cases since the pandemic began, and 124 recoveries. The perception of safety might tempt some people with the itch to travel to set their sights on the Southeast Asian nation, but the deposit seems likely to be an effective deterrent. Read more at Frommer's. Tim O'Donnell
President Trump was so upset about a CNN/SSRS poll last week that showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 percentage points, he threatened to sue the network if it didn't retract and apologize for the survey. On Wednesday morning, Reuters/Ipsos released a poll with Biden beating Trump among registers voters by 13 points, 48 percent to 35 percent, Biden's widest margin this election cycle. Biden's lead over Trump is 8.1 points, 50.1 percent to 41. 7 percent, in the RealClearPolitics polling average (which does not yet include the Reuters/Ipsos poll).
In both the CNN and Reuters polls, Trump's job approval rating sagged at 38 percent, with 57 percent of U.S. adults disapproving. Trump last hit 38 percent approval in Reuters polling last November, when the House was on the verge of impeaching him. Trump still has the upper hand on the economy: 43 percent of voters said he would be better than Biden to handle the economy, versus 38 percent who picked Biden. But Trump was 15 points underwater on handing of the coronavirus pandemic — 55 percent disapproved, 40 percent approved — and his overall net approval rating has steadily dropped a total of 13 points among Republicans since March.
The company announced on Wednesday that it will rename its 130-year-old brand of syrup and pancake mix, Aunt Jemima, and remove the image because its "origins are based on a racial stereotype," NBC News reports.
"As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations," Kristin Kroepfl, Quaker Foods North America's vice president and chief marketing officer, said.
NBC notes Aunt Jemima was "originally dressed as a minstrel character," though the image has since changed. Cornell University associate professor Riché Richardson wrote in The New York Times in 2015 that the brand should be retired, as its "very much linked to Southern racism" and the logo was "an outgrowth of Old South plantation nostalgia and romance grounded in an idea about the 'mammy,' a devoted and submissive servant who eagerly nurtured the children of her white master and mistress while neglecting her own." As Richardson noted, the logo's inspiration was the minstrel song "Old Aunt Jemima."
Kroepfl said per Adweek that while "work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful," the company realizes that "those changes are not enough." Quaker Oats hasn't unveiled the updated image or name, but the new packaging will reportedly appear in stores this fall, and Kroepfl added that the company will be "gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry." Brendan Morrow
Trump was privately briefed Sunday on what he could expect from Mary Trump's noir family memoir, slated to hit shelves July 28, The Daily Beast says, and he has already told confidantes his lawyers will "explore what could be done in the way of legal retribution — or at least a threat — likely in the form of a cease and desist letter," mentioning an old NDA at one point.
Mary Trump, now 55, signed an NDA in 2001 as a part of a legal settlement over the estate of her grandfather Fred Trump, people familiar with the matter tell The Daily Beast, and it reportedly states she isn't allowed to publish anything about that litigation or her relationships with Donald Trump and two of his three his living siblings, Maryanne and Robert. Mary is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981.
Mary Trump is expecting the upcoming book to strain or sever some of her remaining family ties, and she's "prepared for whatever may come" from her volatile uncle, Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports, citing one of Mary Trump's acquaintances. "I think she's been getting herself ready for this moment for a really long time," the source told Pompeo. Trump and her various legal and literary agents have been working on the book for a year and a half, Vanity Fair reports, so presumably they have already considered the legal ramifications.
As for President Trump, "based on my experience, if you're asking me which book the president would be more upset about, the Mary Trump one or the John Bolton one, it would be Mary Trump's," former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg told The Daily Beast. "It's about family, it's a personal betrayal. The president has dealt with disgruntled past employees saying things and criticizing him. But in all my research — and I'm very well read on the Trumps — I've never seen something like this." Peter Weber
Protesters have been demanding police reforms for weeks, and "today the president himself carefully shuffled down the ramp into the fray," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. It was all "a little confusing, because he signed an executive order that would make modest changes," but "he spent the whole time praising the police," he said. "The only paper Trump has signed with less enthusiasm were his first two marriage certificates."
Yes, "Trump signed an executive order on police reform," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show, but "before you get excited, don't — it doesn't do much," other than proposing "an Excel spreadsheet of all the worst cops in America," a chokehold "ban" with a huge loophole, and sundry other tweaks. "This event was supposedly about police reform, but Trump made it clear that he doesn't think it's that necessary," he said, and "he closed by making it creepy."
Colbert turned to former National Security Adviser John Bolton's upcoming book, the latest "damning White House tell-all written by a former White House staffer way too late for it to make any difference." Still, Bolton's book "must be extra spicy," because the Justice Department just filed a breach-of-contract suit against him, he said, shrugging. The lawsuit bizarrely claims Bolton broke a nondisclosure agreement, but "Trump should just cut Bolton a check for $130,000," he joked, making a Stormy Daniels reference.
Tooning Out the News thanked Trump for all the great free publicity on behalf of Bolton's mustache.
Bolton's "the guy who offered to testify during the impeachment trial, but the Republicans said nah, no thanks, we're good," Jimmy Kimmel recalled. At this point, he added, impeachment "feels like a Hulu show I was really into and then hated the ending of. But Bolton is back," and Trump is warning he'll have "criminal problems" because every conversation Trump has is "highly classified." "Those are rules for a bachelor party, not the law," Kimmel said. "He just makes things up as he goes."
Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is "literally putting a Band-Aid on the problem of racism," and Fox News appears to be "disappointed that there's no looting going on anymore," because they're now "manufacturing outrage in response to a nonexistent movement to cancel the show Paw Patrol," Kimmel sighed. "There's real stuff to be mad about, you know."
Late Night's Seth Meyers told jokes about some of them. Watch below. Peter Weber