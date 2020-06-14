Republicans consider reducing qualified immunity a 'poison pill' in police reform efforts, Tim Scott says

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is leading the Senate's policing reform effort, on Sunday said reducing qualified immunity — which would it easier to fire officers who don't uphold their duties — is considered a "poison pill" by President Trump and other Republicans, and is therefore, "off the table" in negotiations.

On the other hand, decertification of officers is a no-go for law enforcement unions, Scott said. The senator acknowledged the Senate will have to find some way to reduce misconduct among police officers, but he said trying to force through non-starters means nothing gets done, and a stalemate would send "perhaps the worst signal" at a time when many people in the country are calling for action against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Scott's colleague Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is more optimistic, however, telling CBS's Margaret Brennan on Sunday that GOP lawmakers have expressed to him that reducing qualified immunity is indeed a possible. Either way, he thinks the Senate should be able to find common ground on the issue. Tim O'Donnell