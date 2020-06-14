See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
Republicans consider reducing qualified immunity a 'poison pill' in police reform efforts, Tim Scott says

12:31 p.m.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is leading the Senate's policing reform effort, on Sunday said reducing qualified immunity — which would it easier to fire officers who don't uphold their duties — is considered a "poison pill" by President Trump and other Republicans, and is therefore, "off the table" in negotiations.

On the other hand, decertification of officers is a no-go for law enforcement unions, Scott said. The senator acknowledged the Senate will have to find some way to reduce misconduct among police officers, but he said trying to force through non-starters means nothing gets done, and a stalemate would send "perhaps the worst signal" at a time when many people in the country are calling for action against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Scott's colleague Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is more optimistic, however, telling CBS's Margaret Brennan on Sunday that GOP lawmakers have expressed to him that reducing qualified immunity is indeed a possible. Either way, he thinks the Senate should be able to find common ground on the issue. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Analysis of Japanese coronavirus cases highlights risk of asymptomatic transmission

11:36 a.m.

An analysis of 3,184 coronavirus cases in Japan published last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday highlights the risk young, seemingly healthy people can still pose during the pandemic.

In the study, most of the "primary case-patients," or the person who began the chain of transmission, were between the ages of 20 and 39 and were either not yet showing symptoms or asymptomatic at the point of transmission.

As is often the case when it comes to research the novel virus, the analysis is not definitive — looking at 61 infection clusters isn't enough to make any sweeping statement. But the data does seem to bolster the hypothesis that asymptomatic transmission — which has been the source of much confusion throughout the pandemic, even for the World Health Organization — is a threat, as initially thought. Read more here. Tim O'Donnell

missing data
Gaps in coronavirus data could 'bake in a whole new generation' of racial disparities

10:58 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Only 48 percent of reported coronavirus cases in the United States contain information on race and ethnicity, Politico reports, and experts warn that could result in long-term adverse effects in predominantly minority communities.

It is well-known that minorities account for a disproportionate number of coronavirus-related deaths, but specifics are missing. A few states have compiled the necessary data, but many haven't, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not tracked what percentage of people getting tested for the virus are minorities. "We can't develop a national strategy to reach the underserved, or know how well we're doing, until we have data that shows us if we're reaching them or not," said Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir during congressional testimony last week.

The lack of data means it's unclear if some of the country's most vulnerable communities will receive the testing, contact tracing, and medical resources they need to fight the virus, which would be especially concerning should cases surge again. But the problems created by the pandemic could last for a long time even if the virus is eventually under control. "Unless we use data and focus concretely on race, we are going to let COVID-19 bake in a whole new generation of disparities," said John Kim, the executive director of racial justice research and policy organization Advancement Project California. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

George Floyd protests
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks has been fired

7:54 a.m.
Atlanta protests.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Shortly after Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned from the role Saturday evening, the department announced early Sunday that the police officer who fatally shot a black man Friday evening has been fired.

The officer, Garrett Rolfe, shot and killed the 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot where Brooks was found parked and asleep. After the officers woke Brooks, he failed a sobriety test and video then shows Rolfe, along with his fellow officer Devin Brosnan — who was placed on administrative leave — struggling with Brooks, who grabbed one of the officer's tasers and appeared to point it at them after running away when Rolfe drew his weapon, fired, and killed him.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom did not believe the shooting was justified and said multiple incidents in which Atlanta police officers used excessive force amid protests sparked by George Floyd's killing showed the department had failed to meet the city's expectations, though Bottoms said it was Shields' own decision to step down.

In response to Brooks' death protesters set fire to the Wendy's where the shooting took place and blocked traffic on a stretch of highway, actions which resulted in dozens of arrests. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

police brutality
Atlanta police chief resigns after officer's fatal shooting

June 13, 2020
AP Photo/David Goldman
Erika Shields

Not too long ago Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields drew praise after a video showing her listening attentively to protesters surfaced. But Shields has now resigned, the city's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday, following the news that an Atlanta police officer fatally shot a 27-year-old black man identified as Rayshard Brooks, who was parked and asleep at a Wendy's drive-thru Friday night.

After Brooks failed a sobriety test, a cellphone video purportedly shows him struggling with two officers in the parking lot before grabbing one of their tasers. A Wendy's surveillance video showed Brooks then running away from the officers, stopping, and apparently pointing the stun gun at one of the pursuing officers, who drew his weapon, fired, and killed him.

Multiple police officers in Atlanta have been suspended, fired, and charged in recent weeks for using excessive amid protests against police brutality. "What has become abundantly clear over the last couple of weeks in Atlanta is that while we have a police force full of men and women who work alongside our communities with honor, respect and dignity, there has been a disconnect with what our expectations are and should be, as it relates to interactions with our officers and the communities in which they are entrusted to protect," Bottoms said at a Saturday evening news conference, adding that she didn't consider Friday's shooting "a justified use of deadlly forced."

Shields will reportedly move to another role in the department. Read more at The Washington Post and ABC News. Tim O'Donnell

George Floyd protests
Police, protesters clash in Paris as far-right groups descend on London demonstrations

June 13, 2020
London protests.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

As protests against police brutality and systemic racism have seemingly grown less tense, the movement's offshoots in Europe have led to violent clashes between not only demonstrators and police, but far-right groups, as well.

In London, far-right groups claiming they want to defend British culture and protect London's monuments reportedly hurled racial slurs at the anti-racism protesters, and the two sides broke out into fights as police tried to break them up. London's Black Lives Matter protests were reportedly smaller and more scattered than in recent days because the right-wing groups announced they would congregate in the area where a larger march had been planned.

Meanwhile, French police reportedly used tear against protesters who tried to hold a banned march in Paris.

The protests inspired by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have struck a chord in France, where police have reportedly received almost 1,500 complaints against officers last year, many of them alleging violence. Since the protests began, the country has banned chokeholds as a restraining tactic in some cases, and France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said any officer strongly suspected of racism would be suspended. Police unions have pushed back, even launching counter-protests. Read more at Reuters and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

korean peninsula
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong threatens South Korea with unspecified military action

June 13, 2020
Kim Yo Jong.
JORGE SILVA/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Yo Jong, North Korea's first vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee and the sister and close confidant of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Saturday instructed the country's military leaders to carry out the next step of retaliation against South Korea, whatever and whenever that may be.

"If I drop a hint of our next plan the (South Korean) authorities are anxious about, the right to taking the next action against the enemy will be entrusted to the General Staff of our army," she said in a statement. "Our army, too, will determine something for cooling down our people’s resentment and surely carry out it, I believe."

Bilateral relations between South and North Korea have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the shuttering of the inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong. In recent months, Pyongyang has pretty much suspended any cooperation with Seoul, and is also frustrated over the lack of progress made in nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. The Associated Press notes the North is also upset about defectors, whom Kim referred to as "human scum" and "mongrel dogs," sending leaflets detailing Pyongyang's human rights abuses from the South across the border via balloons.

Other experts, however, believe the forceful rhetoric is an attempt to rally the North Korean public during a time of economic struggle exacerbated by the coronavirus.

It's unclear what type of military action North Korea would theoretically take against its neighbor, though AP reports weapons tests are "an easy guess." Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
The Democratic race to challenge Mitch McConnell in Kentucky is getting intriguing

June 13, 2020
Amy McGrath.
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker (D) is gaining steam in his race against former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath for the right to face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in Kentucky's senatorial election in November, Politico reports. McGrath is the favorite of the Democratic Party, and she's outspent her opponents by a combined 30-1 margin so far. But Booker has received endorsements from big-name congressional progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), as well as Kentucky's two largest newspapers. There's reportedly a hefty amount of enthusiasm for his campaign, and McGrath — whom Booker has suggested skates close to the Republican line — has had a bumpy road despite her resources. It all makes for a intriguing matchup.

But, in the end, there's a good chance it won't matter, aside from perhaps altering the long-term Democratic strategy in the Bluegrass State. When it comes to 2020, the Democratic Party doesn't think Kentucky is likely to flip, and the state is reportedly not central to their strategy for regaining a majority in the upper chamber.

McGrath is still seen as the more likely of the two to unseat McConnell, since Booker's more liberal positions probably wouldn't sway the red state, per Politico. But there's reportedly a sense that the money that's gone her way would've been put to better use in states where the chances of stealing a seat are higher. "Those polls that show it tied are real," one Democratic senator familiar with party strategy told Politico. "But the composition of the undecideds should give us great pause. I am more bullish on South Carolina, Texas — I mean, almost every other race." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

