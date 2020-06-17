See More Speed Reads
denials
Lawyer for Atlanta cop says he has not agreed to be a 'state's witness' in Rayshard Brooks case

10:46 p.m.
A memorial for Rayshard Brooks.
Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

An attorney for Atlanta Police officer Devin Brosnan is disputing Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's announcement that Brosnan "has now become a state's witness."

Brosnan was one of the two officers involved in last week's deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old father of three. Brooks fell asleep in his car while in a Wendy's drive-thru, and police said as officers tried to arrest him following a series of field sobriety tests, he grabbed a taser and ran off. Former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe fired three shots at him, with two hitting Brooks in the back.

During a press conference Wednesday, Howard announced that 11 criminal charges had been filed against Rolfe, including felony murder. Brosnan, who is now on administrative leave, has been charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office.

Howard also said that Brosnan seemed to "actually indicate that he is willing to testify against someone in his own department," but Brosnan's attorney, Don Samuel, told CNN that his client "has not agreed to testify. He has not agreed to plead guilty. He honestly told the DA's office everything that happened during a lengthy interview yesterday. ... But he is absolutely not guilty of any crime and will not plead guilty and has not agreed to be a 'state's witness.'"

Samuel made a similar statement to reporters after Howard's press conference, saying, "We've never agreed to cooperate." When asked about the denial, Howard responded, "I'm not surprised by that. We've already interviewed him twice and I can say what he's said to us." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Justice Department seeks emergency order to block publication of Bolton memoir

9:59 p.m.
John Bolton.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Wednesday asked a federal judge to order former National Security Adviser John Bolton to stop the publication of his forthcoming memoir, The Room Where It Happened, alleging that "disclosure of the manuscript will damage the national security of the United States."

The book is scheduled for release on June 23, and hundreds of thousands of copies have already been printed and distributed to retailers worldwide. The Justice Department's filing seeks a temporary restraining order and then a preliminary injunction, and asks that Judge Royce C. Lamberth hold a hearing about the case on Friday, The New York Times reports.

Bolton's publisher, Simon & Schuster, called the filing "a frivolously, politically motivated exercise in futility" and said the injunction "as requested by the government would accomplish nothing."

On Tuesday, the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney's office in Washington filed a lawsuit attempting to block publication of The Room Where it Happened, accusing Bolton of breaching the contract he signed when hired as national security adviser. In a declaration attached to Wednesday's lawsuit, National Security Council official Michael Ellis said he looked at Bolton's manuscript, and found it contained top secret classified information. Catherine Garcia

denials
Comedian Chris D'Elia denies sexually harassing underage girls

9:25 p.m.
Chris D'Elia.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Actor and comedian Chris D'Elia on Wednesday denied multiple allegations that he sexually harassed women, including several who were underage.

On Twitter Tuesday night, the account SheRatesDogs shared accusations from women who said D'Elia, 40, sexually harassed them online. Some alleged that he solicited nude pictures, with one woman saying she was 16 at the time he asked her to send him photos.

In a statement to TMZ, D'Elia said he has "never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point" and "all of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me." He added, "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

D'Elia recently appeared on the Netflix series You, playing a comedian who sexually abused underage girls. Catherine Garcia

reports
Federal prosecutors reportedly weighing whether to criminally charge John Bolton

8:22 p.m.
John Bolton.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors are considering whether to criminally charge former National Security Adviser John Bolton with revealing classified information in his forthcoming memoir, people familiar with the matter told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

These discussions are being held at the highest levels of the Justice Department, and involve Attorney General William Barr, the Times reports.

Bolton served as President Trump's national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. His book, The Room Where it Happened, is scheduled for release on June 23, but journalists who received advanced copies revealed on Wednesday some of the memoir's more eye-opening allegations, including that Trump begged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win his re-election and used the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to take attention away from news that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, used her personal email to conduct government business.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney's office in Washington filed a lawsuit attempting to block publication of the The Room Where it Happened, accusing Bolton of breaching a contract he signed when he became national security adviser. The book, the DOJ said, is "rife with classified information." Bolton's attorney, Charles Cooper, said in a statement his client spent months working with National Security Council officials to ensure any classified information was removed from the book, and the White House is trying to censor Bolton. Catherine Garcia

charges filed
That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women

7:10 p.m.
Danny Masterson.
Anna Webber/Getty Images

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women during incidents at his home in the early 2000s, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

If convicted of all three charges, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

The That '70s Show and The Ranch actor has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003, and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003, with the alleged crimes taking place in his Hollywood Hills home, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said.

The DA's office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations for one of the alleged crimes, Deadline reports. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
President of Honduras hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

6:36 p.m.
Juan Orlando Hernández.
Orlando Sierra/AFP via Getty Images

One day after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was hospitalized Wednesday for pneumonia.

He is receiving intravenous medicine and is in good condition, the Honduran health agency SINAGER said. Hernández, 51, tweeted that he appreciated the well wishes he has received and will "continue working for the Honduran people."

Hernández and his wife were tested for COVID-19 after feeling under the weather over the weekend. His wife, as well as two presidential aides, also tested positive for the virus.

Latin America is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases and over 70,000 deaths. In Honduras, there are nearly 10,000 confirmed cases, with the death toll at 330. Catherine Garcia

morale is low
White House aides reportedly aren't sure Trump is enthusiastic about a second term

5:49 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

How low is morale in the White House nowadays? Some of President Trump's aides think it's at the lowest point since he took office, The New York Times reports.

The officials, most of whom spoke with the Times on condition of anonymity, said the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests have stalled the enthusiasm Trump showed when he was running for office in 2016. As far back as early April, several current and former aides said, Trump realized how serious the public health and economic crises stemming from the virus were, leaving them to doubt whether he was excited about overseeing the country pulling out of the recession, especially since he's reportedly never seemed to enjoy his presidential duties as much as he did winning the election.

Trump is certainly going to continue his re-election bid against the Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, but some advisers reportedly aren't sure if he's truly interested in it. In recent weeks, the president has spent a lot of time complaining about the criticism he's received over his response to George Floyd's death, which he felt he handled well, the Times reports. Some staff members said the commander-in-chief is simply lonely, with few people he genuinely enjoys talking to. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

police brutality
Fulton County DA says officer who shot Rayshard Brooks kicked him while he laid on the ground 'fighting for his life'

4:49 p.m.

Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot Friday evening, has been charged with felony murder and 10 other offenses, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said Wednesday.

Brooks, a 27-year-old man black man, was asleep in his car when Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had him take a sobriety test. A scuffle ensued, and police said Brooks grabbed one of the officer's nonlethal tasers before running away when Rolfe drew his weapon and fired, shooting him twice in the back, allegedly declaring "I got him." Prosecutors also said Brooks "never presented himself as a threat" and that Rolfe kicked him after the shooting, an action Howard said suggests Rolfe wasn't fearful of Brooks.

Brosnan, meanwhile, has been charged on three counts, including aggravated assault and violations of oath for stepping on Brooks' shoulders while he was on the ground and failing to render aid. He has agreed to testify against Rolfe, prosecutors said. Read more at The New York Times and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tim O'Donnell

