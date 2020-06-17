-
Fulton County DA says officer who shot Rayshard Brooks kicked him while he laid on the ground 'fighting for his life'4:49 p.m.
-
Trump called journalists 'scumbags' who 'should be executed,' Bolton claims4:44 p.m.
-
Bolton says Trump approved of Chinese President Xi building Uighur concentration camps4:19 p.m.
-
Bolton's book alleges Trump's controversial defense of Saudi crown prince was a press diversion tactic4:15 p.m.
-
Bolton claims Democrats committed 'impeachment malpractice' by not pushing beyond Ukraine3:44 p.m.
-
Trump begged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, Bolton says3:30 p.m.
-
Pompeo described Trump as 'so full of sh-t,' Bolton says3:25 p.m.
-
Twitter announces 'voice tweeting' for iOS2:52 p.m.
Fulton County DA says officer who shot Rayshard Brooks kicked him while he laid on the ground 'fighting for his life'
4:49 p.m.
4:44 p.m.
4:19 p.m.
Bolton's book alleges Trump's controversial defense of Saudi crown prince was a press diversion tactic
4:15 p.m.
3:44 p.m.
3:30 p.m.
3:25 p.m.
2:52 p.m.