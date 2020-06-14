The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks has been fired

-
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks has been fired7:54 a.m.
-
Atlanta police chief resigns after officer's fatal shootingJune 13, 2020
-
Police, protesters clash in Paris as far-right groups descend on London demonstrationsJune 13, 2020
-
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong threatens South Korea with unspecified military actionJune 13, 2020
-
The Democratic race to challenge Mitch McConnell in Kentucky is getting intriguingJune 13, 2020
-
Trump mostly veers away from politics in West Point commencement speechJune 13, 2020
-
Houston prosecutor suggests George Floyd may have been set up in 2004 arrestJune 13, 2020
-
Beijing shuts down market, reverses some reopening plans after more than 50 coronavirus cases foundJune 13, 2020
7:54 a.m.
June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
Beijing shuts down market, reverses some reopening plans after more than 50 coronavirus cases found
June 13, 2020