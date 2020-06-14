The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks has been fired

Shortly after Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned from the role Saturday evening, the department announced early Sunday that the police officer who fatally shot a black man Friday evening has been fired.

The officer, Garrett Rolfe, shot and killed the 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot where Brooks was found parked and asleep. After the officers woke Brooks, he failed a sobriety test and video then shows Rolfe, along with his fellow officer Devin Brosnan — who was placed on administrative leave — struggling with Brooks, who grabbed one of the officer's tasers and appeared to point it at them after running away when Rolfe drew his weapon, fired, and killed him.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom did not believe the shooting was justified and said multiple incidents in which Atlanta police officers used excessive force amid protests sparked by George Floyd's killing showed the department had failed to meet the city's expectations, though Bottoms said it was Shields' own decision to step down.

In response to Brooks' death protesters set fire to the Wendy's where the shooting took place and blocked traffic on a stretch of highway, actions which resulted in dozens of arrests. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell