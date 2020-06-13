See More Speed Reads
police brutality
Atlanta police chief resigns after officer's fatal shooting

6:35 p.m.
AP Photo/David Goldman
Erika Shields

Not too long ago Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields drew praise after a video showing her listening attentively to protesters surfaced. But Shields has now resigned, the city's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday, following the news that an Atlanta police officer fatally shot a 27-year-old black man identified as Rayshard Brooks, who was parked and asleep at a Wendy's drive-thru Friday night.

After Brooks failed a sobriety test, a cellphone video purportedly shows him struggling with two officers in the parking lot before grabbing one of their tasers. A Wendy's surveillance video showed Brooks then running away from the officers, stopping, and apparently pointing the stun gun at one of the pursuing officers, who drew his weapon, fired, and killed him.

Multiple police officers in Atlanta have been suspended, fired, and charged in recent weeks for using excessive amid protests against police brutality. "What has become abundantly clear over the last couple of weeks in Atlanta is that while we have a police force full of men and women who work alongside our communities with honor, respect and dignity, there has been a disconnect with what our expectations are and should be, as it relates to interactions with our officers and the communities in which they are entrusted to protect," Bottoms said at a Saturday evening news conference, adding that she didn't consider Friday's shooting "a justified use of deadlly forced."

Shields will reportedly move to another role in the department. Read more at The Washington Post and ABC News. Tim O'Donnell

George Floyd protests
Police, protesters clash in Paris as far-right groups descend on London demonstrations

3:10 p.m.
London protests.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

As protests against police brutality and systemic racism have seemingly grown less tense, the movement's offshoots in Europe have led to violent clashes between not only demonstrators and police, but far-right groups, as well.

In London, far-right groups claiming they want to defend British culture and protect London's monuments reportedly hurled racial slurs at the anti-racism protesters, and the two sides broke out into fights as police tried to break them up. London's Black Lives Matter protests were reportedly smaller and more scattered than in recent days because the right-wing groups announced they would congregate in the area where a larger march had been planned.

Meanwhile, French police reportedly used tear against protesters who tried to hold a banned march in Paris.

The protests inspired by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have struck a chord in France, where police have reportedly received almost 1,500 complaints against officers last year, many of them alleging violence. Since the protests began, the country has banned chokeholds as a restraining tactic in some cases, and France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said any officer strongly suspected of racism would be suspended. Police unions have pushed back, even launching counter-protests. Read more at Reuters and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

korean peninsula
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong threatens South Korea with unspecified military action

2:26 p.m.
Kim Yo Jong.
JORGE SILVA/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Yo Jong, North Korea's first vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee and the sister and close confidant of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Saturday instructed the country's military leaders to carry out the next step of retaliation against South Korea, whatever and whenever that may be.

"If I drop a hint of our next plan the (South Korean) authorities are anxious about, the right to taking the next action against the enemy will be entrusted to the General Staff of our army," she said in a statement. "Our army, too, will determine something for cooling down our people’s resentment and surely carry out it, I believe."

Bilateral relations between South and North Korea have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the shuttering of the inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong. In recent months, Pyongyang has pretty much suspended any cooperation with Seoul, and is also frustrated over the lack of progress made in nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. The Associated Press notes the North is also upset about defectors, whom Kim referred to as "human scum" and "mongrel dogs," sending leaflets detailing Pyongyang's human rights abuses from the South across the border via balloons.

Other experts, however, believe the forceful rhetoric is an attempt to rally the North Korean public during a time of economic struggle exacerbated by the coronavirus.

It's unclear what type of military action North Korea would theoretically take against its neighbor, though AP reports weapons tests are "an easy guess." Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
The Democratic race to challenge Mitch McConnell in Kentucky is getting intriguing

1:38 p.m.
Amy McGrath.
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker (D) is gaining steam in his race against former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath for the right to face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in Kentucky's senatorial election in November, Politico reports. McGrath is the favorite of the Democratic Party, and she's outspent her opponents by a combined 30-1 margin so far. But Booker has received endorsements from big-name congressional progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), as well as Kentucky's two largest newspapers. There's reportedly a hefty amount of enthusiasm for his campaign, and McGrath — whom Booker has suggested skates close to the Republican line — has had a bumpy road despite her resources. It all makes for a intriguing matchup.

But, in the end, there's a good chance it won't matter, aside from perhaps altering the long-term Democratic strategy in the Bluegrass State. When it comes to 2020, the Democratic Party doesn't think Kentucky is likely to flip, and the state is reportedly not central to their strategy for regaining a majority in the upper chamber.

McGrath is still seen as the more likely of the two to unseat McConnell, since Booker's more liberal positions probably wouldn't sway the red state, per Politico. But there's reportedly a sense that the money that's gone her way would've been put to better use in states where the chances of stealing a seat are higher. "Those polls that show it tied are real," one Democratic senator familiar with party strategy told Politico. "But the composition of the undecideds should give us great pause. I am more bullish on South Carolina, Texas — I mean, almost every other race." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Graduation Day
Trump mostly veers away from politics in West Point commencement speech

12:31 p.m.

President Trump's West Point commencement address was controversial as soon as it was planned months ago.

The main concern was that he was forcing cadets back to campus prematurely amid the coronavirus pandemic. That sentiment lingered up until Saturday when the ceremony took place, but the nationwide protests against police brutality and the military's uncertain security role during the unrest added another layer of possible contentiousness. But the president mostly veered away from overtly discussing politics in his remarks; he didn't mention anything about conflicts between him and high-ranking commanders, the possibility of renaming bases that currently honor Confederate officers, or about the protests themselves, aside from a vague reference to "turbulent times."

Instead, he praised the Army's durability, diversity, and unity, as well as his administration's efforts to increase the military's budget and withdraw from conflict zones.

As for the coronavirus situation, in the two weeks before Saturday's event, the cadets quarantined in groups of about 250 upon returning to campus, and all were tested for the virus; at least 15 tested positive. But the event itself apparently went smoothly — the cadets wore masks, sat several feet apart, and saluted Trump as they crossed the stage to receive their diplomas instead of shaking hands. Family and friends watched online. Read more at Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

George Floyd
Houston prosecutor suggests George Floyd may have been set up in 2004 arrest

11:19 a.m.
Kim Ogg.
DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Around 16 years before George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he may have been set up by a Houston police officer who arrested him for a minor drug offense, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told The Wall Street Journal.

Floyd was arrested over what Ogg, Houston's top prosecutor, described as a "one-rock, $10 dollar crack buy" when he was still living in Houston in 2004. He served time in state jail for the offense.

After examining the case, Ogg now believes the arresting officer, Gerald Goines, "was likely lying," pointing to multiple red flags, including the fact that Goines was the only police witness. Plus, the deal was "very small time" and not the type of case her administration "would accept for charges." But the most significant cause for skepticism appears to be Goines' notorious reputation. Floyd's case was first flagged as part of a broader investigation into Goines' conduct after the narcotics officer was charged with murder last year and allegedly lied to obtain a search warrant for a drug raid in which two people were killed.

Goines has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and his criminal case is still pending — his attorney said Goines supports the calls for police reform sparked by Floyd's death, but that Ogg's findings are "nothing but a political press move."

Per the Journal, Ogg is considering expanding the review of Goines' cases in an effort to offer relief to those who may have been wrongfully accused, arrested, and convicted. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

press pause
Beijing shuts down market, reverses some reopening plans after more than 50 coronavirus cases found

9:03 a.m.
Xinfadi market.
GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Beijing authorities swiftly shut down the largest wholesale food market in the Chinese capital Saturday, as well as residential communities in the surrounding area, after more than 53 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the city.

Nearly every infected person had worked or shopped at the Xinfadi market, where the virus was reportedly detected on cutting boards for imported salmon. Of the 53 cases, 46 — all market employees — were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis.

The outbreak comes more than 50 days since Beijing saw its last reported local coronavirus case, and the city had slowly been returning to normal. Now, Beijing is tightening traffic controls into and out of the city, paramilitary police reportedly stand guard outside the market, and plans to reopen primary schools and hold some athletic and cultural events have been reversed. Officials said they will set up temporary open-air trading posts so fruit and vegetables remain available.

The news out of Beijing highlights the difficulty of suppressing the virus. Similarly, in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) temporarily paused the state's reopening efforts Friday after it recorded the highest daily number of new infections since the pandemic began. Experts believe the virus could eventually make a resurgence in places where it has dwindled, although Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said a massive second wave is not "inevitable" if "you approach it the proper way." Read more at The New York Times and The Associate Press. Tim O'Donnell

rescheduled
Trump Tulsa rally scheduled for Juneteenth pushed back a day

8:19 a.m.

President Trump on Friday evening tweeted he is rescheduling a rally that was set to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, falls on that day, and the president said many of his African-American "friends and supporters" suggested changing the date "out of respect for this holiday."

The rally will be moved back a day to June 20.

Trump had received criticism for scheduling the rally on Juneteenth, but it wasn't just the date people found objectionable. In 1921, an armed white mob looted and burned an affluent, predominantly black neighborhood in Tulsa, killing hundreds of people. Trump's critics said the decision to hold a rally there "is disrespectful to the lives and community" that were lost, especially at a time when Americans are protesting racial injustice nationwide. The president hasn't addressed the location. Read more at NBC News and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

