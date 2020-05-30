Atlanta police chief draws praise for engagement with protesters

-
Atlanta police chief draws praise for engagement with protesters8:54 a.m.
Videos show police officers escalating violence during protests8:30 a.m.
Lindsey Graham announces Senate Judiciary hearing on police use of forceMay 29, 2020
Trump 'terminates' U.S. relationship with WHO, blames China for 'covering up' coronavirus spreadMay 29, 2020
George Floyd's family demands revised first-degree murder charge for officer who used 'inherently dangerous' restraintMay 29, 2020
Trump attempts to clarify looting tweet, leaves Rose Garden event without addressing MinneapolisMay 29, 2020
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter for killing of George FloydMay 29, 2020
Amy Klobuchar says she 'did not blow off' police shootings, but regrets how she handled their casesMay 29, 2020
