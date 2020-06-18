See More Speed Reads
DACA decision leaves Trump wondering if the Supreme Court 'doesn't like me'

12:32 p.m.

President Trump is a little insecure about the Supreme Court's past few decisions.

On Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal justices to uphold Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. Roberts, along with Justice Neil Gorsuch, also sided with the liberal wing on Tuesday to affirm the Civil Rights Act protected LGBTQ people from employment discrimination.

Trump seemed to shrug off the Tuesday ruling, calling it "a very powerful decision," but had a very different take come Thursday. "These horrible and politically charged decisions" are "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives," Trump tweeted. He then used the moment to call for his own re-election, making the case that he could nominate more conservative justices to the court. Conservatives count those nominations as a reason they back Trump even if they don't like him, though Gorsuch's decision on Tuesday called that line of thinking into question.

A few minutes later, Trump apparently wondered if the justices were just gossiping about him behind his back. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump asserts he 'made Juneteenth very famous,' claims 'nobody had ever heard of it'

1:04 p.m.
President Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump is now seeking praise for briefly scheduling a rally on Juneteenth, claiming this made it "very famous."

Trump spoke in a Wall Street Journal interview this week about Juneteenth after he received backlash for scheduling his first rally in months on that day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States; the rally is also taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the 1921 Tulsa race massacre took place. Trump later pushed the rally back a day to June 20th "out of respect for this holiday."

"I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous," Trump told The Wall Street Journal. "It's actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it."

According to the Journal, Trump in the interview "said a black Secret Service agent told him the meaning of Juneteenth" and that "he polled many people around him, none of whom had heard of Juneteenth." In an attempt to prove this point that nobody ever heard of the holiday, he even stopped the interview with the Journal to ask an aide if she had. He apparently didn't get the answer he expected, as the aide pointed out that the White House put out a statement on Juneteenth last year; in fact, the Journal notes the White House has done so during every year of Trump's presidency.

"Oh really? We put out a statement? The Trump White House put out a statement?" he said. "Ok, ok. Good."

As CNN's Daniel Dale points out, this is just the latest instance of Trump asserting that most people hadn't heard of something not especially obscure, including once claiming that "nobody ever heard of the word emolument before" and that "few people have ever even heard of" a Category 5 hurricane. Brendan Morrow

The DACA decision left GOP Sen. Josh Hawley 'disappointed' with the Supreme Court. It left Chuck Schumer in tears.

11:30 a.m.

Conservative senators aren't mad at the Supreme Court, they're just disappointed.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court's liberal wing on Thursday to overturn President Trump's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and extends their work eligibility. That, combined with Tuesday's decision to affirm it's illegal to fire workers for their sexual or gender orientation, has Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) convinced it's "the most disappointing week at SCOTUS in years."

Hawley made that determination in a Thursday tweet, declaring the court "continues to invent and rewrite statutes at will."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) backed him up on the "disappointing" bit in a tweet of her own. And Trump, well, just seemed insecure about the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) teared up while discussing the DACA decision on the Senate floor just minutes after it was issued. But even though Trump has channeled Schumer's tears into a mocking nickname in the past, the senator wasn't afraid to own up to his emotions. Kathryn Krawczyk

Supreme Court blocks Trump's attempt to end DACA in 5-4 decision

10:58 a.m.
Supreme Court
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump on ending DACA.

In a 5-4 decision on Thursday, the court blocked the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protecting undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before turning 16 from being deported, NBC News reports.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, stating that the administration's effort to end DACA was "arbitrary and capricious" and that it violated Administrative Procedure Act, so the rescission of DACA "must be vacated." Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor joined Roberts. The opinion notes, however, that "the dispute before the court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so."

This decision came days after another loss for the Trump administration when earlier this week, the court ruled that gay and transgender Americans are protected from workplace discrimination under the Civil Rights Act, rejecting the administration's argument. Brendan Morrow

Trump's tweets contradict administration's claims that Bolton's book is full of classified information

10:07 a.m.

John Bolton's book is somehow both "lies" and "classified information," President Trump and his team are claiming.

Before the former national security adviser published his White House memoir The Room Where It Happened, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to get its publication delayed, claiming Bolton didn't submit the manuscript for a White House review and was set to air "classified information." But now that the book is in the hands of journalists and Bolton's grievances are out in the world, Trump has pivoted to decrying the book's alleged "lies and fake stories."

Bolton's book claims Trump encouraged China's president to build concentration camps, called for journalists to be executed, and asserts Trump should've been impeached for more than just his Ukraine scandal. Trump took a stab at dispelling all that in a tweet just after midnight Thursday, calling the book "made up of lies and fake stories" and saying Bolton was "a disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war." He said something similar in another tweet a few hours later.

When responders started questioning just how both things could be true, the White House's Director of Strategic Communications tried to clear it up. Kathryn Krawczyk

Former FDA commissioner is 'more concerned than I was 3 weeks ago' about coronavirus this fall

10:07 a.m.

Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, has grown increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 looking ahead to the fall.

Gottlieb spoke with CNBC on Thursday as numerous states in recent days have set records for the number of new COVID-19 infections, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

"I'm more concerned than I was three weeks ago heading into the fall," Gottlieb said, saying that while "we expected numbers to tick up," the "outbreaks are higher than I expected" and are "on the cusp of getting out of control."

Another reason for Gottlieb's concern, he said, is that although we now have "much better tools in place" to get coronavirus outbreaks under control, and "there's still time" to do so, there seems to be a "reluctance" to take action.

"The other thing that makes me more concerned is just the political landscape, and the lack of political will to take mitigation steps," he said. "There seems to be a political reluctance to step in with really any targeted measures right now," he continued, warning that unless lawmakers take "common sense measures" soon, "we're going to be stuck with a lot more spread."

Gottlieb previously noted that the "overall trend is favorable" across the country, but there are "states with bonafide outbreaks underway and they need to get it under control." Vice President Mike Pence earlier this week dismissed concerns over a second coronavirus wave, something Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, somewhat agreed with — in the sense that, he noted, "we're still in a first wave." Brendan Morrow

Another 1.5 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, more than economists forecast

9:34 a.m.

The number of Americans filing initial unemployment claims has once again declined while still remaining higher than anticipated.

The Labor Department on Thursday said 1.508 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, which is down from the 1.566 million jobless claims reported a week ago. That makes this the 11th week of declines, The Associated Press notes.

Still, it was more claims than economists forecast, as Bloomberg reports "the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 1.29 million initial claims," and according to CNBC, a Dow Jones survey also saw economists expecting 1.3 million claims. As CNBC notes, this is the 13th week in a row that unemployment claims have been above one million; before the pandemic, the record for most claims in a week was 695,000. Thursday's report also showed continuing claims declined to 20.5 million.

"The continued influx of claims for jobless benefits more than three months into the pandemic is raising doubt among some economists that the U.S. will experience a rapid recovery," Politico writes. After a better-than-expected May jobs report, the Federal Reserve earlier this month projected the unemployment rate will stay above nine percent through the end of the year, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that even amid the reopenings around the country, "a full recovery is unlikely to occur until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities." Brendan Morrow

Bolton rips Trump in ABC interview: 'I don't think he's fit for office'

7:56 a.m.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is continuing his brutal assessment of his former boss, this time in an ABC interview.

Bolton sat down with ABC's Martha Raddatz for an interview set to air Sunday ahead of the release of his new book, and the network is now dropping the first clips, showing Bolton tearing into Trump as someone not fit to be president.

"I don't think he's fit for office," Bolton tells Raddatz. "I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's re-election."

Elaborating on that last point, Bolton reiterates a claim from his book that Trump would frequently only consider the way decisions would help his re-election, such as obsessing over "the press reaction" to a photo-op with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and not thinking about "what such meetings did for the bargaining position of the United States." In another clip, Bolton tells ABC that Russian President Vladimir Putin "thinks he can play [Trump] like a fiddle" and isn't "worried about Donald Trump" because he "sees that he's not faced with a serious adversary here."

Bolton is set to release his tell-all book The Room Where It Happened next week, and reports emerged on Wednesday revealing numerous details from it, including the claim that Trump begged for Chinese President Xi Jinping's help in winning re-election. In a late-night tweet, Trump blasted Bolton as a "wacko" and a "dope" whose book is "made up of lies & fake stories," despite his administration also saying it contains classified information. Brendan Morrow

