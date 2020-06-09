Marco Rubio's former chief of staff lays out how conservatives get over Trump's worst tweets

Whenever President Trump tweets something controversial or without merit, many Republican lawmakers seemingly wince, but eventually find a way to move past it.

Trump on Tuesday tweeted that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester injured by police last week was actually trying to override police scanners as part of an antifa operation. There is no evidence to support the claim.

The president didn't get much support from Republican senators, though few rebuked him. Some, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), were opposed to the tweet, but others claimed they simply hadn't seen it. That seems unlikely, but it's clear they didn't want to talk about it, either way.

So, how do the lawmakers put such rhetoric behind them? Rubio's former chief of staff, Cesar Conda, provided some possible insight when he laid out his own process for clearing his mind when Trump goes rogue on Twitter. Tim O'Donnell