See More Speed Reads
endorsements
Edit

John Bolton says he won't vote for Trump again: 'My concern is for the country'

June 21, 2020
John Bolton looks at Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A lifelong Republican, former National Security Adviser John Bolton won't vote for President Trump in November, telling Britain's Telegraph newspaper that Trump does not represent the Republican Party.

"In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton," Bolton told the Telegraph. "Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back."

"I don't think he's fit for office," Bolton told ABC News in an interview that aired Sunday. "I'm not gonna vote for him in November. Certainly not gonna vote for Joe Biden either," he added, referring to the presumptive Democratic nominee, saying he will "figure out a conservative Republican to write in."

Bolton served as Trump's national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019, a stint he writes about in his forthcoming memoir, The Room Where It Happened. The Trump administration tried to block the book's release, but a judge on Saturday ruled against "a nationwide seizure and destruction of a political memoir."

Reporters who have read the book say Bolton claims Trump begged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, approved of China building Uighur concentration camps, and called journalists "scumbugs" who should "be executed." Catherine Garcia

UPDATE: The Telegraph reported that Bolton was voting for Biden, and an earlier version of this article cited that report, but Bolton spokeswoman Sarah Tinsley later clarified that Bolton "never said he planned to vote for Joe Biden." This article has been updated accordingly. We apologize for the confusion.

cease and desist
Edit

Tom Petty's family asks Trump to stop using his music for 'campaign of hate'

12:16 a.m.
Tom Petty.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After playing the Tom Petty classic "I Won't Back Down" at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday night, the Trump campaign received a cease and desist notice from the Petty family, saying the late singer-songwriter "would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together."

Petty's daughters, Adria and Annakim, his widow Dana, and his first wife Jane issued a statement via social media, saying that Trump was "in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind. Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind."

"I Won't Back Down" was written "for the underdog, for the common man, and for EVERYONE," the statement reads, and while the Petty family believes "everyone is free to vote as they like," they "would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage."

Several artists have sent the Trump campaign cease and desist notices for playing their music at events, including Neil Young and R.E.M. Oftentimes, a campaign can get around this if a singer or group signed a blanket licensing agreement that gives venues permission to play their music, CBS News notes. However, the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) said legal action could be taken on the idea of false endorsement, where usage "implies that the artist supports a product or candidate." Catherine Garcia

See you in court?
Edit

Trump says niece signed 'very powerful' NDA, isn't allowed to write a book about him

June 21, 2020
Donald Trump.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Sunday he had no idea his niece Mary Trump was writing a book about their family, something that she is "not allowed" to do after signing a "very powerful" nondisclosure agreement.

Trump confirmed with Axios' Jonathan Swan a Daily Beast report from last week, which said Mary Trump, 55, signed a nondisclosure agreement following a 2001 settlement over the estate of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr. This agreement reportedly forbids her from publishing anything about the litigation or her relationships with Trump and his siblings Maryanne and Robert. Mary Trump is the daughter of Trump's late older brother, Fred Trump Jr.

Simon & Schuster plans on publishing Mary Trump's book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, on July 28. It will reportedly delve into the Trump family's dynamics and also reveal that she was the primary source behind a New York Times investigation into her uncle's taxes.

Trump told Swan the nondisclosure agreement Mary signed "covers everything," and his brother Robert is "very angry" about her writing a book, adding that she is "obviously not honoring" the nondisclosure agreement and that is "too bad." Trump said he didn't even know about the book until "just the other day," and found one of its allegations — that he "dismissed and derided" his father as he began to suffer from Alzheimer's — "totally false" and "a disgraceful thing to say." Catherine Garcia

tulsa trainwreck
Edit

Report: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner are 'pissed' at Trump campaign manager over Tulsa rally crowd size

June 21, 2020
A section of the audience at Trump's Tulsa rally.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump is "furious" over how small the crowd was at his rally Saturday night in Tulsa, several people close to the White House told NBC News on Sunday, having been promised a massive audience by his campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

Trump isn't the only one perturbed — CNN reports that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner are both "pissed" at Parscale for "overpromising on crowd size." They have "every right to be," a person from the Trump campaign told CNN, adding that Parscale "gave adversaries and media a gift. It was overconfidence."

The Tulsa event was Trump's first rally since March. The BOK Center can hold about 19,000 people; the Trump campaign had boasted that more than one million people registered for tickets, and a local official estimated that 100,000 supporters would head down to the arena. The Tulsa fire marshal told NBC News only about 6,200 people attended the rally, and an overflow area meant to hold thousands wasn't used at all. After the event, Parscale tried to pin the blame elsewhere, tweeting and retweeting claims that protesters and the media scared Trump supporters away.

Trump is all about the visuals, and outside advisers said it looked terrible to have so many empty seats in the venue, with one telling NBC News, "This was a major failure." Another shared that Trump was mad before the rally even started, because the news that six members of his advance team tested positive for COVID-19 overshadowed the actual event. Catherine Garcia

all atwitter
Edit

Rep. Ted Lieu mocks Trump for showing he can drink a glass of water with 1 hand

June 21, 2020

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) spent his Father's Day doing something with his family that is near and dear to his heart: trolling President Trump on Twitter.

Lieu — whose Twitter header photo compares the size of former President Barack Obama's inauguration crowd in 2009 to Trump's in 2017 — posted a 13-second video on Sunday afternoon with the caption, "Today I released my first campaign ad. It was produced by my kids. Let me know if you like it."

Lieu, standing in front of a campaign sign and wearing a bright red tie, is shown using one hand to drink from a glass of water. He looks around, nods, brings the glass back up for round two, then tosses the remaining water. It's a reenactment of Trump drinking a glass of water during his Tulsa rally on Saturday night, after appearing to have trouble doing so during his commencement speech last weekend at West Point.

Their bits have been hits — Trump received big cheers from the Tulsa crowd, while Lieu's video has been viewed more than 2.2 million times as of Sunday evening. Catherine Garcia

statues
Edit

Theodore Roosevelt statue to be removed from NYC's Museum of Natural History

June 21, 2020
The Equestrian statue at the American Museum of Natural History.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

A bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt that has been at the entrance of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City since 1940 will be removed.

The "Equestrian" statue depicts Roosevelt on horseback, with an African man on one side and a Native American man on the other. The museum approached the city — which owns the building and property — to discuss removing the statue "because it explicitly depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Sunday. "The city supports the museum's request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue."

Activists have been calling on the museum to remove the statue for several years, and there has been a renewed interest in the wake of the George Floyd protests. Officials told The New York Times they are not sure when the statue will be taken down, where it will go, or if it will be replaced. In honor of Roosevelt's commitment to conservation, the museum will rename its Hall of Biodiversity after him.

Roosevelt's father was a founding member of the museum, and his great-grandson Theodore Roosevelt IV is now on its board of trustees. In a statement, he said the world does "not need statues, relics of another age, that reflect neither the values of the person they intend to honor nor the values of equality and justice. The composition of the 'Equestrian' statue does not reflect Theodore Roosevelt's legacy. It is time to move the statue and move forward." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Edit

Public health experts warn of exponential coronavirus growth, sustained pandemic

June 21, 2020

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday warned that some states in the South could soon experience exponential growth of coronavirus infections.

As things stand, he said, states like Florida and Texas are reporting ample hospital capacity, but as previously shown by New York, that can change quickly, and health care systems could soon be overwhelmed. "Everything looks okay until suddenly it doesn't," he said.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said the rise in cases has led him to believe the United States won't face waves of COVID-19, like many public health experts initially thought. Instead, he views the pandemic as a "forest fire" that won't slow down in the summer after all. "Wherever there's wood to burn, this fire's gonna burn," he said. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Are rallies the Trump campaign's 'only play' right now?

June 21, 2020

The Trump re-election campaign is doubling down on its claims that concerns about protesters prevented people from attending President Trump's comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night, keeping attendance lower than anticipated.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale was particularly aggrieved by reports that TikTok users and K-Pop fans were behind the empty seats after they purposefully booked hundreds of free tickets to make sure the arena didn't fill up. Parscale instead blamed the turnout on "recent images of American cities on fire" and the media for instilling fear about protesters and the coronavirus. Mercedes Schlapp, a campaign spokeswoman, shared a similar point of view Sunday, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace that her own family members who live close to Tulsa were concerned about the protesters, although reports on the ground did not indicate protesters interfered with rallygoers.

It's no surprise the campaign is trying to blame poor attendance on external factors, considering Trump's rallies played a key role in his victorious 2016 campaign and and have remained central throughout his presidency. NBC News' Carol Lee told Chuck Todd on Sunday that they indeed may be Trump's "only play" right now in terms of his re-election campaign. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.