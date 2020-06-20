See More Speed Reads
Trump administration can't block book publication, but judge's view may be a 'disaster' for Bolton

11:26 a.m.

At first glance, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth's Saturday decision looks like a victory for former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Lamberth ruled Bolton can publish his forthcoming book The Room Where It Happened despite the Trump administration's attempts to halt its release over concerns about exposing classified information. "For reasons that hardly need to be stated, the Court will not order a nationwide seizure and destruction of a political memoir," Lamberth wrote, noting the book had already been distributed and would find its way to audiences via the internet, regardless of the court's decision.

But even though Bolton came out on top in the prior restraint dispute, legal analysts think the Justice Department may have gotten the best of him overall. For starters, it's unclear if he'll be able to keep profits from the book, but perhaps more importantly, Lamberth said Bolton "gambled with the national security of the United States" and exposed himself to civil and, potentially, criminal liability, indicating he should have procured final approval from national intelligence authorities. Tim O'Donnell

China is reportedly getting closer to passing controversial security law that could 'hollow out' Hong Kong

8:54 a.m.
Hong Kong.
RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese lawmakers signaled they're likely to soon vote on — and pass — a new national security law for Hong Kong, details of which were unveiled Saturday.

Beijing maintains the law is widely supported, but it has caused concern among Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, as well as foreign powers like the United States, who believe it could effectively lead to the Chines Communist Party's domination of the autonomous city, throwing its status as a global financial hub in doubt. Chinese state media reported the legislation includes a national security office for Hong Kong to collect intelligence and investigate crimes against national security and gives Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam the ability to appoint specific judges to hear national security cases.

The draft reportedly aims to curb separatist activity, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces while protecting freedom of speech and assembly. But skeptics anticipate the vaguely-defined measures will be used to broadly suppress dissent and arrest residents who work with foreign governments and groups. "This will hollow out Hong Kong, as far as I could see," said Claudia Mo, a pro-democracy lawmaker. "This new law can simply mean anything Beijing wants it to mean."

Many experts and politicians believe the legislation will come into force before September's elections, as it could potentially disqualify some opposition candidates from running. Read more at Reuters and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

A top federal prosecutor is refuting Barr's announcement that he's stepping down

8:16 a.m.
Geoffrey Berman.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr announced Friday night that Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, is "stepping down" with President Trump nominating Jay Clayton, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to take his place. But shortly after, Berman said he has "no intention of resigning" and will only do so "when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate," adding that his office's investigations will continue until then. Barr had indicated Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, would serve in an interim role effective July 3.

Berman and Barr reportedly haven't seen eye to eye since the latter was sworn in in 2019. Barr reportedly expressed skepticism over Berman's investigations into hush-money payments made to two women who alleged affairs with Trump, leading to Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen's guilty plea, as well as alleged campaign-finance violations involving Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, associates of Trump's current personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

In 1979, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Council concluded that the president can remove court-appointed U.S. attorneys like Berman, but the attorney general can't, so it's unclear whether Trump will enter the fray to resolve the matter one way or the other. Read more at NPR and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Positive coronavirus tests halt Phillies, Blue Jays spring training — and possibly the 2020 MLB season

June 19, 2020
A Phillies spring training field.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Five players and three staff members of the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, ESPN reports.

The team announced a shutdown of the facility on Friday, joining the Toronto Blue Jays, who closed their spring headquarters in Dunedin, Florida on Thursday after an unnamed player exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus. In a statement, the Phillies said that "all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely ... and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected."

The positive tests do not bode well for Major League Baseball in 2020. Team owners and the league's players' union have been engaged in a weeks-long, fan-alienating battle over money that has seen the possible number of games played this season drop from 82 to 70 to potentially 50 — or zero. All 30 teams' spring training facilities are in Florida and Arizona, two states where numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases have exploded in recent days. In their statement, the Phillies said that "in terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies' 2020 season, the club declines comment, believing that it is too early to know." Jacob Lambert

The Department of Homeland Security wants you to put your N95 mask in your Instant Pot

June 19, 2020
Instant Pot.
iStock

Hey, here's a fun project you can do with that Instant Pot your in-laws gave you for Christmas, and has been gathering dust under your counter for the past six months! The Department of Homeland Security has published a recipe — er, a decontamination guide — for cleaning N95 masks using your multicooker.

You can't make this stuff up:

The DHS provides a video illustrating how the home chef can reuse their N95 masks, which are one of the most effective protections against the coronavirus, albeit in short supply. The process seems straightforward enough: Cover the bottom of the pot in half an inch of water, put the mask in a paper bag and then staple it shut (handling it carefully all the while with disposable gloves on), and then place the bag on a jury-rigged platform that keeps it elevated out of the water. Then select the "sous vide" function, set the cooker to 149 degrees Fahrenheit for half an hour, and … voilà?

Apparently this works because "moist heat" is one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended decontamination methods. It also works well if you want to cook a perfect medium-rare steak. Learn more at the Department of Homeland Security here. Jeva Lange

Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously greenlights Trump rally amid coronavirus concerns

June 19, 2020
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is free to restart his rally circuit.

Trump's first campaign rally since the COVID-19 pandemic began will be allowed to go on this weekend, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Friday. While attorneys argued the event should be blocked to avoid becoming a coronavirus "super spreader," the court unanimously decided it wouldn't "fashion rules or regulations where none exist," the Oklahoman reports.

Attorneys objected to Trump's rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which holds nearly 20,000 people, "unless the campaign instituted social distancing protocols." The arena's management team contended that the Trump campaign had already agreed to the arena's health protocols, which included taking temperatures of and providing masks to attendees. The court's nine judges agreed with the BOK Center's argument, saying there were no apparent laws that would mandate social distancing or wearing masks. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) suggested anyone worried about health stay home from the rally.

The BOK Center released a statement Thursday asking the Trump campaign to provide its own health and safety plan for the rally. New COVID-19 infection rates have more than doubled in Oklahoma in the past week. Kathryn Krawczyk

Apple closes some stores in 4 states due to rising COVID-19 cases

June 19, 2020
A security guard takes the temperature of a customer outside the Apple Store on May 13, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Some Apple stores that reopened during the coronavirus pandemic will already have to close again as new COVID-19 cases rise in numerous states.

Apple announced on Friday it's temporarily closing 11 stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona, citing "current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve," CNN reports.

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Apple added.

Customers will be able to pick up devices they were having repaired at these stores over the weekend, and employees will still be paid, Bloomberg reports. Apple, The Wall Street Journal notes, was "one of the first major U.S. retailers in mid-March to close its stores nationwide amid the pandemic."

Amid reopenings around the country, COVID-19 cases are climbing in 20 states, and 10 have experienced records highs over the past week, including the four where Apple is closing these locations. Experts say Florida has "all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission," and six out of the 11 stores being closed are in Arizona, which Harvard University epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding says "per capita has surpassed Lombardi, Italy." Brendan Morrow

Parts of Bolton's book weren't classified until after the government looked at it, DOJ admits

June 19, 2020

The federal government's crackdown on former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book is heavy on retrospect.

For starters, the Department of Justice started its attempt to prevent Bolton's book from getting published just a day before it ended up in the hands of journalists. And, as the DOJ admitted in a Friday filing, parts of Bolton's book weren't even classified until the government got its first look at it, Politico reports.

The DOJ's main argument for suppressing the publication and distribution of The Room Where it Happened is that it contains classified information, and that Bolton didn't submit it for a proper review. But several officials did get a look at it — including one who read the book before parts of it ended up classified, the DOJ said Friday during a hearing with Bolton's legal team and the judge overseeing their case.

Current National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien then tasked National Security Council's Senior Director for Intelligence Michael Elliot with a second review of the book. But Elliot had only been on the job for two months when he started reading it, and didn't receive his classification training until the day after he finished.

Even after all of these government missteps — and after 200,000 copies of the book had been distributed — the DOJ argued Friday that Bolton should still be issued an injunction against its publication so he can "focus" on stemming its further spread. Kathryn Krawczyk

