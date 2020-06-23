Trump threatens statue vandals with 10 years in prison under 2003 law

-
Trump threatens statue vandals with 10 years in prison under 2003 law7:41 a.m.
-
Seattle's mayor says it's time to break up autonomous zone, gives no real timeline or process6:45 a.m.
-
The Late Show's Melania Trump tells Stephen Colbert what's true, false, salty in a new unauthorized biography5:15 a.m.
-
Late night hosts mock, dig for deeper lessons from Trump's tremendous Tulsa rally flop4:23 a.m.
-
Florida governor asked to apologize after attributing COVID-19 rise to 'overwhelmingly Hispanic' farmworkers1:44 a.m.
-
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale takes the heat for Trump's Tulsa flop, hasn't yet taken the fall1:22 a.m.
-
Pence, Betsy DeVos among administration officials who vote by mail12:20 a.m.
-
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro says China trade deal is 'over.' Trump, Larry Kudlow, and Navarro disagree.June 22, 2020
