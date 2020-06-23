See More Speed Reads
he's at it again
Edit

Rudy Giuliani tells Fox News viewers that Black Lives Matter 'wants to come and take your house away from you'

11:06 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani's latest Fox News appearance was dedicated to unfounded fear-mongering.

The former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Trump appeared on Laura Ingraham's The Ingraham Angle on Monday night to declare, without any sort of reasoning, that ongoing protests throughout the U.S. are no longer about the killing of Black people by police.

"Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the Communists, and their allies," are trying to "do away with the police, they want to empty out our prisons," Giuliani said, which is the goal of some protesters. But then Giuliani launched into fear tactics, specifically claiming that "Black Lives Matter wants to come and take your house away from you. They want to take your property away from you." All throughout the rant, Ingraham nodded along.

The vast majority of protests against police brutality have been peaceful, even as protesters have called for the abolishment of law enforcement and prisons. But as The Washington Post's Paul Waldman notes, Giuliani's sensationalist line of thinking is nothing unusual. Kathryn Krawczyk

police reform
Edit

Democratic senators threaten to block 'threadbare' Republican police reform bill

11:29 a.m.

In a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sens Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday signaled they're prepared to block the advancement of the GOP's police reform bill, championed by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

The senators said they do not consider the "threadbare" bill "salvageable," dismissing the idea that simply amending it would lead to a satisfactory outcome. Instead, they suggested the package requires a near-complete overhaul, negotiated via bipartisan talks. One of the major hold-ups appears to be the fact that Scott's bill "does not contain any mechanisms to hold law enforcement accountable in court for their misconduct." The Democrats the bill to address issues like the federal criminal mens rea standard, qualified immunity, and the lack of independent investigations into misconduct.

Harris, Booker, and Schumer also want to include measures that ensure transparency and directly, ban racial profiling and no-knock warrants, and create a national use of force standard. Read the full letter below. Tim O'Donnell

Tim O'Donnell

just kidding about kidding
Edit

Trump says 'I don't kid' after White House claims his coronavirus testing comment was a joke

11:01 a.m.

The White House has insisted that a recent statement by President Trump about slowing down coronavirus testing was a joke, but now, Trump himself says, "I don't kid."

Trump on Tuesday was asked about his comment at his Tulsa rally over the weekend that he "said to my people, slow the testing down please" because "you're going to find more cases" when you conduct more COVID-19 testing. Asked if he was just joking about that, or if he really does intend to slow down testing, Trump told reporters, "I don't kid." He went on to repeat his claim that coronavirus testing is a "double-edged sword."

This contradicts numerous statements from the White House, as on Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a briefing, "It was a comment that he made in jest." White House trade adviser Peter Navarro also said over the weekend Trump's comment was "tongue-in-cheek."

Despite saying on Tuesday that he doesn't kid, Trump did tell CBN News in an interview this week that the comment was "semi tongue-in-cheek," and he denied giving an order to stop testing. In another recent interview, Trump dodged a question about the comment and didn't say whether he was joking. Brendan Morrow

masks on
Edit

Face masks work to curb COVID-19. Texas, Florida, and Arizona will ask, not require, you to wear one.

10:18 a.m.

The governors of COVID-19 hot spots Texas, Arizona, and Florida won't make you wear a face mask to control the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean they think it's a bad idea. All three states keep hitting new highs in infection and positive test rates, and last week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) allowed local governments to mandate face masks; Austin, San Antonio, Arizona's Maricopa County (Phoenix), and Tempe have now joined the Florida Keys, Miami Beach, Tampa, and Orange and Miami-Dade counties as mandatory mask areas.

"To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled," Abbott said Monday. "I know that some people feel that wearing a mask is inconvenient or is like an infringement of freedom, but I also know that wearing a mask will help us to keep Texas open."

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) defended not making mask-wearing mandatory over the weekend, saying "we've just got to trust people that you'll give them an opportunity to do the good things to make good decisions." Florida's surgeon general, Dr. Scott Rivkees, quietly issued a public health advisory Monday urging that "all individuals in Florida should wear face coverings in any setting where social distancing is not possible."

"While politicians spar over the topic, a growing number of scientific studies support the idea that masks are a critical tool in curbing the spread of the coronavirus," NPR News reports. "There's some evidence of protection for the wearer, but the stronger evidence is that masks protect others from catching an infection from the person wearing the mask. And infected people can spread the virus just by talking."

NPR offered some mask advice.

The office of New Mexico's governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) — who requires masks statewide — also had some advice. "For the first time in over two months, today we report no additional COVID-19 deaths in New Mexico," her press secretary tweeted Monday. "It's not over! But keep it up. And please, please do not travel to Arizona or Texas." Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Edit

Imperial College London reaches 'significant milestone' after safely delivering first dose of coronavirus vaccine

10:15 a.m.
Imperial College London coronavirus vaccine development.
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Imperial College London has "reached a significant milestone" after delivering a small dose of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the first healthy volunteer in its trial. So far, all has gone according to plan. The clinical team is closely monitoring the participant's health, which remains in good condition, and there are no safety concerns.

Developing a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus is crucial during the pandemic, and it's worth keeping an eye on every effort. But Imperial College's candidate stands out because it's based on a new self-amplifying RNA technology, which has never before been involved in human trials. If it proves safe and effective, Imperial College believes it could revolutionize — and reduce the cost of — vaccine development, allowing scientists to take on emerging diseases like COVID-19 much more quickly in the future.

The initial volunteer will receive a booster shot in four weeks, and several other volunteers will enter the trial to further assess the vaccine's safety and find the right dosage. Then, in the next few weeks, Imperial College will administer doses to 300 healthy volunteers. If that goes well, larger trials will take place throughout the year. Read more about Imperial College's vaccine development here. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

NBA to help Yale researchers study a saliva-based coronavirus testing method

10:09 a.m.
A NBA basketball on the court during play between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 28, 2009 in San Antonio, Texas
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The National Basketball Association is set to help Yale researchers study a saliva-based COVID-19 testing method.

Yale School of Public Health researchers plan to study the efficacy of SalivaDirect, the testing method for coronavirus they developed, by testing some NBA players, coaches, and staff on teams that opted in, according to an announcement from Yale on Monday. They expect results from the study by the end of July.

As opposed to the nasopharyngeal swabbing method used to test for COVID-19, only a small sample of saliva is needed for the "non-invasive" SalivaDirect method, and it "reduces testing times by over an hour," as well as "costs less, requires minimal training, and exposes health care workers to less or no risk," the statement noted.

"In talking to our partners at the NBA, we heard that in addition to finding less-invasive testing solutions for players and staff, there is a strong desire on their part to give back to the public and especially help low-income communities, so it became immediately clear that our interests were aligned,” Yale's Nathan Grubaugh said.

The National Basketball Players Association's chief medical officer, Joe Rogowski, said this partnership with Yale offers "the potential for players to have an alternative method of testing within the NBA campus in Orlando, but more importantly it allows them to leverage their regular testing to make a larger contribution to public health in the fight against this virus."

The researchers previously conducted a study with 44 inpatients and 98 health care workers and found that the saliva samples "provided greater detection sensitivity and consistency throughout the course of an infection" than the nasopharyngeal method, Yale says. They're aiming to have the SalivaDirect testing method approved by the FDA so it can be in use among the general public "as soon as mid-July." Brendan Morrow

we're on fire
Edit

It hit 100° F in the Arctic Circle this weekend

9:58 a.m.
Ice breaks up in the Arctic Circle.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

One of the coldest places on Earth just hit a dangerously high new record.

The Siberian town of Verkhoyansk hit 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, the first time a temperature over 100 degrees was recorded inside the Arctic Circle. That's more than 30 degrees hotter than the small town's average June high of 68 degrees, and just another indicator of how northern climates are rapidly getting hotter.

It's not unusual for the Arctic Circle to experience odd weather patterns and heat waves, but meteorologists have been especially worried about the Arctic Circle's warming temperatures this year, BBC News notes. March, April, and May's average temperatures have been far higher than usual, for far longer than usual.

Patterns, not just one-off high temperatures, help tie this extreme heat to climate change. While most of the Earth has warmed by an average of 1.44 degrees over the past 40 years, it's been more like 3.5 degrees in the Arctic Circle, Forbes reports. And that just deepens the problem — snow and ice that typically reflects sunlight melts to dark land and rock that draws it in, leading colder climates to warm far faster than warmer ones. Kathryn Krawczyk

'pure heart and sincere intentions'
Edit

Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

9:36 a.m.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup following victory in his Men's Singles Final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during day 14 of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19.

Djokovic announced his diagnosis on Tuesday, after recently organizing a tennis exhibition in Serbia and Croatia, reports The Associated Press. He said he isn't showing symptoms, and his wife has tested positive as well, though his children tested negative. He plans to self-isolate for 14 days and said he'll be tested again in five days.

"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic said in a statement. "Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region."

The controversial Adria Tour's final that Djokovic was scheduled to play in was canceled after Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus, and two other players, Viktor Troicki and Borna Coric, tested positive as well. Social distancing was not observed at the matches, AP reports.

"We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the tour had been met," Djokovic said. "Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with."

Djokovic was criticized earlier this year for saying he is "opposed to vaccination" and "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take" a COVID-19 vaccine before traveling when one becomes available.

"But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision," he said, per The New York Times. "I have my own thoughts about the matter, and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.