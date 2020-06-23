Rudy Giuliani tells Fox News viewers that Black Lives Matter 'wants to come and take your house away from you'

Rudy Giuliani's latest Fox News appearance was dedicated to unfounded fear-mongering.

The former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Trump appeared on Laura Ingraham's The Ingraham Angle on Monday night to declare, without any sort of reasoning, that ongoing protests throughout the U.S. are no longer about the killing of Black people by police.

"Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the Communists, and their allies," are trying to "do away with the police, they want to empty out our prisons," Giuliani said, which is the goal of some protesters. But then Giuliani launched into fear tactics, specifically claiming that "Black Lives Matter wants to come and take your house away from you. They want to take your property away from you." All throughout the rant, Ingraham nodded along.

Rudy Giuliani: "Black Lives Matter wants to come and take your house away from you. They want to take your property away from you...They are anarchists and they are anti-American" pic.twitter.com/AQXvc0YwkV — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 23, 2020

The vast majority of protests against police brutality have been peaceful, even as protesters have called for the abolishment of law enforcement and prisons. But as The Washington Post's Paul Waldman notes, Giuliani's sensationalist line of thinking is nothing unusual. Kathryn Krawczyk