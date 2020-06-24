See More Speed Reads
Own Goal
The White House convinced a Republican senator to block his own Chinese sanctions bill

4:24 p.m.
Kevin Cramer.
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Getty Images

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) may have been the co-sponsor of a bipartisan bill to punish China for attempting to curtail Hong Kong's autonomy, but that didn't stop him from objecting to pass the legislation by unanimous consent last week at the White House's request, Politico reports.

The bill sought to place impose mandatory sanctions on China, which is on the cusp of passing its own national security law that could have serious consequences for Hong Kong's citizens, but Cramer said the Trump administration asked him to consider blocking it 30 minutes before Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) asked for unanimous consent so the White House and State Department could propose "technical" corrections.

Cramer maintains he wants the bill to pass, but he figured it was worth at least considering the White House's proposal, which he still hasn't seen. "I don't know how dramatic the changes were that they were advocating or whether they hate the whole idea," he told Politico.

That may well be the case, but Politico notes the incident highlights the difficulty the legislative branch faces in trying to push the Trump administration to challenge China on several issues, namely in relation to accusations of human rights abuses. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

dust
A historic Saharan dust storm is making its way across the Atlantic. There's a silver lining.

3:13 p.m.
Dust storm.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

You probably think the Saharan dust storm that's headed toward the Gulf Coast and larger any "we've seen in 50 or 60 years" is a cause for concern. It certainly is, but there is an important silver lining.

While dust storms carry minerals like iron and phosphorus that fertilize the Amazon and other crucial centers of biodiversity, which is important for sustaining natural life, they also pose a threat to air quality and, subsequently, public health, The Atlantic reports. That's doubly worrisome considering research has shown people living in areas with high levels of air pollution are at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19. But there is one aspect of the historic dust storm that could prove beneficial for humans: hurricane suppression.

Per The Atlantic, the dry storms have the ability to soak up moist air in which hurricanes are formed. In its place it leaves sinking air and changing winds that tear apart young hurricanes before they become large and threatening. As The Washington Post notes, hurricane season has gotten off to a busy start this year, but thanks to the dust storm, the next month or should feature conditions unfavorable for tropical storms and hurricanes, providing a temporary reprieve from their potential danger. Read more at The Atlantic and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

comey-ing soon
Showtime to air Comey miniseries before the election after director — and Comey himself — speak out

3:12 p.m.
James Comey
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A miniseries centered around former FBI Director James Comey is moving its air date up two months after complaints from the writer and director — and from Comey.

ViacomCBS on Wednesday announced it will debut its two-part miniseries The Comey Rule, which stars Jeff Daniels as Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Trump, on Showtime prior to the 2020 presidential election. It was originally set to air at the end of November, but it will now air on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Showtime cited "the ongoing fluctuations in production operations due to COVID-19" as the reason for this change of plans, according to The Washington Post. But this comes after The New York Times on Tuesday reported The Comey Rule's writer and director, Billy Ray, was unhappy about the decision not to air it before the election. In an email to the cast, Ray wrote that "we all were hoping to get this story in front of the American people months before the coming election" and that this was a "reasonable expectation" based on the production timeline. But at some point, for reasons he said were unclear to him, "all talk of our airing before the election was suddenly a 'non-starter.'"

Comey in a statement to the Times had also criticized the November date, saying, "I don't understand why CBS would sit on a movie about important current events, and I hope the American people get the chance to see it soon."

The Comey Rule is based on A Higher Loyalty, the book Comey published after he was fired as FBI director by Trump. It will offer, the network says, a "virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency — where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on." Brendan Morrow

we have more important things to deal with
Meghan McCain tells John Bolton his book title was 'insulting' to Hamilton fans

2:09 p.m.

There are nearly 600 pages in John Bolton's White House tell-all, but Meghan McCain decided to ask him about the title.

The former national security adviser appeared on The View on Wednesday to discuss his new memoir The Room Where it Happened, which makes dozens of allegations of wrongdoing and incompetence by and under President. But at least for a moment, McCain, a co-host on the show, dropped all those accusations to ask Bolton if he realized how "insulting" it was to fans of the hit musical Hamilton that he had used one of its songs for his book title.

McCain's argument stemmed from a tweet from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda sent last week, where he accuses Bolton of "borrow[ing] your song title to write a cash-in book when they could have testified before Congress." McCain then claimed the song is about "someone being not principled," and asked "do you understand why it’s insulting to those of us who are fans of Hamilton to co-opt art from Lin-Manuel Miranda for your own political purposes?"

Bolton maintained that "'in the room' is a phrase used in Washington a thousand times a day." And when McCain asked her question again, Bolton affirmed that he is "a fan of Hamilton" and spelled out his interpretation of the historical event behind the song.

But as Miranda confirmed later with a gif, he wasn't convinced. Kathryn Krawczyk

too soon?
Disneyland unions, unconvinced it's safe to reopen in July, plan protest

1:49 p.m.
Disneyland
David McNew/Getty Images

Disney's timeline for reopening its theme parks has now sparked petitions and a protest planned for this weekend.

The Coalition of Resort Labor Unions that represents Disneyland employees recently sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) objecting to Disney's plan to reopen the resort next month, and the unions have planned a protest for this Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The protest caravan will reportedly take place around the theme park in Anaheim, with the unions in a letter describing it as "an action to show our concerns regarding safety."

Disney is planning to begin a phased reopening of California's Disneyland on July 9 starting with Downtown Disney District and then with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on July 17, pending government approval. Precautions include operating at limited capacity, and requiring guests to receive temperature checks and wear masks.

But the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions, which the Reporter says consists of a dozen Disneyland unions, recently wrote an open letter to Newsom, writing, "Unfortunately, despite intensive talks with the company, we are not yet convinced that it is safe to reopen the parks on Disney's rapid timetable." The unions said "there are numerous questions about safety which Disney has not yet answered, including any serious discussion of 'testing.'"

Almost 50,000 people have signed a petition calling for Disneyland's reopening to be delayed. Meanwhile, a petition to delay the reopening of Disney World in Florida, which is also planned for July, has drawn more than 7,000 signatures. Both California and Florida have been experiencing new spikes in COVID-19 numbers. A Disney spokesperson told CNN, "we are in active dialogue with our unions on the extensive health and safety protocols, following guidance from public health experts, which we plan to implement." Brendan Morrow

police reform
Democrats block GOP Senate's 'irrevocably flawed' police reform bill

1:47 p.m.

Senate Democrats followed through on their threat to block the advancement of the GOP's police reform bill Wednesday, as the legislation fell five votes short of the 60 required to move forward.

Senate Minority Leader (D-N.Y.) called the package "the equivalent of a fig leaf — something that provides a little cover but no real change" in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. "The harsh fact of the matter is, the bill is so deeply, fundamentally and irrevocably flawed, it cannot serve as a useful starting point for meaningful reform," he said.

Democrats believe the bill, which was championed by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), was particularly lacking in terms of holding law enforcement accountable for misconduct. For example, it didn't seek to change qualified immunity standards. That said, three members of the Democratic caucus — Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), and Angus King (I-Maine) — broke from the ranks in the hopes of at least getting the bill to the table, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who expressed his displeasure with the outcome, voted no in a procedural move to allow for a revote. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Pelosi won't apologize for saying Senate Republicans are 'trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd'

1:02 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is standing by a harsh accusation she threw at Senate Republicans on Tuesday.

In an interview with CBS News, Pelosi accused Senate Republicans of admitting their police reform bill doesn't go far enough but refusing to revise it anyway, saying "they're trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd." The Senate GOP called for Pelosi to apologize for those "disgusting comments," but when asked on Wednesday, Pelosi said she would "absolutely, positively not."

"I think you in the press have given them far too much credit for a bill that does nothing," Pelosi said Wednesday after acknowledging her comment about Floyd's death. "You're saying, you have their bill, they have theirs. Their bill does nothing," she continued.

Senate Republicans' police reform bill would encourage law enforcement departments to restrict the use of chokeholds — it wouldn't outright ban them, but would withhold aid from those who don't adhere to the new guidelines. New training measures would also be conditional to receive funding, but other hot-button issues such as no-knock warrants and qualified immunity aren't explicitly mentioned in the bill. House Democrats' proposal would ban no-knock warrants in drug cases and ban chokeholds, as well as create a federal registry of police misconduct. Senate Democrats blocked the Republican proposal on Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

baseball returns
MLB's 60-game season is good news for mediocre teams

12:25 p.m.

There's a reason the MLB plays a sprawling, 162-game season. Baseball is unique among major American professional sports in that the real separation between truly good and bad teams doesn't reveal itself right away. Sure, some teams get off to a strong start and remain in first place all season, while some awful clubs are out of it from the get-go. But usually teams pick up or slow down gradually.

There won't be time for that this year, though, since the league's newly-established, coronavirus-altered schedule will consist of just 60 games and a normal 10-team playoff format. That's not great news for some of the sport's heavy favorites that went all in on winning the World Series with splashy moves this offseason, like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Minnesota Twins, but it could be a silver lining for some teams that didn't expect to be contenders this year.

Remember, the Washington Nationals were just 27-33 last year at the 60-game mark before going on to win the World Series, while the Philadelphia Phillies, their National League East rivals, led the division and ultimately finished in fourth place.

There are plenty of other examples — the 2003 World Series champion Florida Marlins were 27-33 after 60 games. In 2005, the NL pennant-winning Houston Astros were 25-35; on the flip side, that same year, the Baltimore Orioles led the American League East at 36-24, only to finish in 4th place at 74-88. The list could go on.

Maybe the season plays out according to talent, but it seems likely at least a couple elite teams will be frustratingly left out of the postseason picture while some mediocre clubs ride a strong month or two into October. Tim O'Donnell

