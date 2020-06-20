China is reportedly getting closer to passing controversial security law that could 'hollow out' Hong Kong

Chinese lawmakers signaled they're likely to soon vote on — and pass — a new national security law for Hong Kong, details of which were unveiled Saturday.

Beijing maintains the law is widely supported, but it has caused concern among Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, as well as foreign powers like the United States, who believe it could effectively lead to the Chines Communist Party's domination of the autonomous city, throwing its status as a global financial hub in doubt. Chinese state media reported the legislation includes a national security office for Hong Kong to collect intelligence and investigate crimes against national security and gives Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam the ability to appoint specific judges to hear national security cases.

The draft reportedly aims to curb separatist activity, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces while protecting freedom of speech and assembly. But skeptics anticipate the vaguely-defined measures will be used to broadly suppress dissent and arrest residents who work with foreign governments and groups. "This will hollow out Hong Kong, as far as I could see," said Claudia Mo, a pro-democracy lawmaker. "This new law can simply mean anything Beijing wants it to mean."

Many experts and politicians believe the legislation will come into force before September's elections, as it could potentially disqualify some opposition candidates from running. Read more at Reuters and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell