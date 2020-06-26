See More Speed Reads
The Final Countdown
Biden is reportedly down to 4 vice presidential finalists

9:34 a.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is getting closer to making a vice presidential decision of his own.

Biden has already promised that he'll pick a woman as his 2020 running mate, and has been under pressure to choose a woman of color after a month of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. More than a dozen people close to the Biden search process tell CNN that Biden has listened to that pressure: Just four women are reportedly left on Biden's short list, and three of them are Black.

Two former presidential contenders, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), reportedly remain on Biden's list, and rounding it out are Rep. Val Demings of Florida and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Warren is seen as the most progressive of those reportedly on Biden's shortlist, and would likely signal that Biden is willing to be pulled to the left on some issues. Progressives have meanwhile been hesitant to root for Harris or Demings because of their histories as California's top prosecutor and the head of Orlando's police department, respectively.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) recently removed herself from the running to be Biden's vice president and encouraged him to pick a woman of color for the spot. Biden isn't expected to have formal sitdowns with those remaining candidates until mid-to-late July, and will likely deliver a decision in early August, CNN reports. Kathryn Krawczyk

I'm the Gap like Banana Republic and Old Navy
Kanye West and Gap have reached a 10-year deal for 'Yeezy Gap'

9:17 a.m.
Yeezy x Gap
Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Let's go back, back to the Gap.

Kanye West might be a billionaire these days, but he's going full circle with his new collaboration with the Gap to launch an apparel line for men, women, and kids called Yeezy Gap, Bloomberg reports. While West's line is still in the design phase at this point, it is expected to roll out in stores and online early next year.

West and the Gap "agreed to a 10-year deal starting this month, with the option to renew after five years," The New York Times reports, based on conversations with a person familiar with the negotiations. "At the five-year point, Gap is hoping that Yeezy Gap will be generating $1 billion in annual sales. For context, Gap's brand brought in $4.6 billion in global revenue last year." The line is expected be much more affordable than typical Yeezy clothing, which is a staple of global fashion weeks and retails for hundreds.

West's line with the Gap won't, however, include his popular footwear products, which are made and distributed by Adidas. The sneaker side of Yeezy has previously been valued at $3 billion, Bloomberg reports.

West notably worked at the Gap while he was a high schooler in Chicago, and the store has made it into his lyrics, especially on the semi-autobiographical 2004 album The College Dropout. "It's funny that I worked at the Gap in high school," West told Paper in 2015, "because in my past 15 years it seems like that's the place I stood in my creative path — to be the gap, the bridge." Jeva Lange

'everything possible'
Biden says he'd require masks to be worn in public as president

9:08 a.m.
Joe Biden
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would require Americans to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic as president, he said this week.

Biden in an interview with KDKA spoke about the importance of wearing masks or face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19, saying, when asked how he would handle the coronavirus crisis if he became president tomorrow, "I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing" a mask and "would do everything possible to make it required that people have to wear masks in public."

Asked if he would use his federal leverage to mandate the wearing of face masks, he said, "Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes I would."

Biden, who wore a mask during the interview, pointed to the fact that the evidence shows wearing masks makes a "gigantic difference." CBS News notes that President Trump has typically not been seen wearing a mask in public and has made numerous appearances recently in which many attendees didn't wear masks. Trump also suggested in a recent interview that some Americans are wearing masks to show their disapproval of him. Brendan Morrow

Here we go again
Warner Bros. again postpones Tenet, and Disney is reportedly considering delaying Mulan

7:53 a.m.
Tenet
Warner Bros. Pictures

Tenet, which is aiming to be one of the first movies released in theaters when they reopen, has been delayed — again.

Warner Bros. has announced that Christopher Nolan's Tenet is moving its release date from July 31 to Aug. 12. This comes less than two weeks after the studio previously bumped the movie from July 17 to July 31, so whether the new Aug. 12 will hold, or whether another two-week delay might be in the cards, is very much an open question.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time," a spokesperson for the studio said.

Theater chains like AMC and Regal are planning to begin reopening movie theaters next month, having hoped to be back in business across the country in time for both Tenet and Disney's Mulan. But the delay of Tenet comes as the U.S. has been hitting new records for number of daily new COVID-19 cases; Texas on Thursday announced it would pause its reopening as it faces a "massive outbreak" of coronavirus.

The Russell Crowe movie Unhinged and the romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery are still scheduled to be released in July, Variety notes, and Disney has Mulan set for July 24 at the moment. But Disney is reportedly considering delaying the film, meaning if there is to be something of a summer movie season this year, the idea of it kicking off with big blockbusters next month is looking less and less likely. Brendan Morrow

It wasn't all bad
Washington woman makes 1,200 pans of her famous lasagna to help neighbors in need

1:59 a.m.
A plate of lasagna.
iStock

While grocery shopping for some neighbors during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle Brenner noticed she was buying a lot of frozen lasagna — a realization that ended up changing her life.

Brenner, a resident of Gig Harbor, Washington, grew up eating her Italian grandmother's authentic lasagna. She still uses her recipe, and went on a community Facebook page to say that while she understands why people buy frozen lasagna, nothing can beat one that's homemade. Brenner offered to "gladly prepare" her lasagna for anyone who wanted it.

Brenner had been furloughed from her job, and thought this would be a nice, small project to take on. She used her $1,200 stimulus check to buy ingredients, and at first, fielded lasagna requests from neighbors and friends. Soon, strangers began asking for lasagna, and Brenner found herself making pan after pan for single parents, first responders, and people in need. Since starting three months ago, she has made at least 1,200 pans of lasagna, working eight hours a day, seven days a week.

"The world as we know it is falling apart, but my two little hands are capable of making a difference," she told The Washington Post. "I can't change the world, but I can make lasagna." A local club is now letting her use their commercial kitchen to prepare the lasagna, and she has received $22,000 in donations so she can keep buying ingredients. She expects to return to work soon, but Brenner has no plans on stopping her lasagna project. "I love creating in the kitchen, but more importantly, I love the people I've met," she said. Catherine Garcia

Elijah McClain
Colorado governor orders investigation reopened into Elijah McClain's death while in police custody

12:59 a.m.
A person holds up a shirt demanding justice for Elijah McClain.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Thursday signed an executive order directing the state attorney general reopen the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old unarmed Black man who was killed last year after police put him into a chokehold.

"Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern," Polis said in a statement. There have been renewed calls for justice in the case following George Floyd's death late last month while in police custody.

On Aug. 24, McClain, a massage therapist, was walking down a street in Aurora, Colorado, after going to a store and buying iced tea. McClain had a blood disorder, and his sister, Samara McClain, said because he would get cold easily, he often wore a ski mask. Police received a call about McClain, with the person saying he looked "suspicious" because of the mask.

Police body camera footage captured an officer pulling over and approaching McClain, telling him he had "a right to stop you because you're being suspicious." Police said McClain fought back, and a second officer moved to restrain him. McClain is heard sobbing throughout the video, explaining that he was listening to music and was trying to turn it off when the officer approached him.

McClain begs for the officers to stop, and tells them, "Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking." He is also heard saying several times, "I'm just different." An officer put him in a chokehold, and he was on the ground for 15 minutes, as officers and paramedics stood nearby. He eventually received an injection of the sedative ketamine, and suffered cardiac arrest while on the way to the hospital. Doctors declared him brain dead on Aug. 27, and he was removed from life support on Aug. 30.

A forensic pathologist was unable to determine the exact cause of death, but said "physical exertion during the confrontation likely contributed," The Associated Press reports. The three white officers involved in McClain's death were put on leave, but after District Attorney Dave Young said he did not see enough evidence to support charging them, they returned to the force. Polis' decision to reopen the case was applauded by Mari Newman, the McClain family attorney. "Clearly, Aurora has no intention of taking responsibility for murdering an innocent young man," she told AP. "Its entire effort is to defend its brutality at all costs, and to lie to the public it is supposed to serve. It is time for a responsible adult to step in." Catherine Garcia

reports
Barr reportedly tried to undermine prosecutors working on Michael Cohen case

June 25, 2020
William Barr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Not long after Attorney General William Barr was sworn into office in February 2019, he began debating with federal prosecutors in New York who brought the case against Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer and fixer, questioning why they decided to charge him with campaign finance violations, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations, after admitting he paid hush money to a porn star who said she had an affair with Trump. Cohen said he did this at the direction of Trump, who was referred to as "Individual-1" in court papers.

After several weeks of discussions with prosecutors, Barr asked Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., to draft a memo with legal arguments that could have raised questions about the legitimacy of Cohen's conviction, several people told the Times. There is little Barr could have done to change the outcome of the case, a Justice Department official told the Times, as Cohen was convicted and sentenced before Barr became attorney general.

After this incident, Barr told aides and other U.S. attorneys that the Southern District — which has been investigating several Trump allies — needs to be reined in, the Times reports. Last week, Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was ousted, with Barr initially saying he was stepping down. Berman said he had no intention of resigning, and only agreed to leave after Barr sent him a letter saying he had been fired by Trump. Barr told NPR on Thursday that Berman was "living on borrowed time from the beginning," and it is "conspiracy theorists" who are suggesting "that there's some ulterior motive involved." Catherine Garcia

black lives matter
New York City to paint 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

June 25, 2020
Trump Tower in New York City.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered the words "Black Lives Matter" be painted in bright yellow paint on the street in front of Trump Tower.

Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said in a statement on Thursday that Trump "is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City. He can't run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter." The message is expected to be painted sometime within the next week.

Trump shared his displeasure with the order on Twitter. He wrote that de Blasio "wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign," and this is making New York police officers "furious!" He also accused Black Lives Matter protesters of chanting "Pigs in a Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon, referring to killing police." The New York Times notes that Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently aired footage on his show of protesters chanting this during a 2015 demonstration in Minnesota.

Earlier Thursday, the latest Washington Post-Ipsos poll was released, which found that five percent of Black voters would cast their ballots for Trump, compared to 92 percent for former Vice President Joe Biden. Nine percent of Black Americans approve of how Trump is doing his job, while 75 percent view him with strong disapproval, and when asked if Trump is biased against Black people, 87 percent responded yes. Catherine Garcia

