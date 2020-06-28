See More Speed Reads
Mississippi House, Senate pass bill to change flag with Confederate emblem

7:12 p.m.
The Mississippi flag.
Bill Colgin/Getty Images

The Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill on Sunday to change the state's flag, which has a Confederate battle emblem in the corner.

The Mississippi state flag was adopted in 1894, and is the last one in the U.S. to feature a Confederate emblem. The bill creates a nine-member commission tasked with adopting a new flag without any Confederate emblems, which must include the words "In God We Trust." In November, the design will go before voters for approval. The House voted in favor of the bill 91-23, with the vote 37-14 in the Senate.

On Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said if the bill passed this weekend, he would sign it, but on Sunday, a spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger he "does not want to rush this moment in history for our state. Once the legislature sends the final bill to his desk and he's had the opportunity to review it, Gov. Reeves will sign the bill in the coming days." Catherine Garcia

russia bounty scandal
Edit

U.S. reportedly shared Russia intel with congressional leaders, U.K. government but White House denies presidential briefing

2:11 p.m.

It remains unclear if President Trump was briefed on an U.S. intelligence report that found that the GRU, a Russian military intelligence unit, offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan to kill U.S. and coalition troops, but NBC News shed a little more light on the report itself.

Three people briefed on the matter confirmed the U.S. had indeed gathered the intelligence, which was first reported by The New York Times, although there's no telling how persuasive it is — one source said the assessment was based in part on interviews with Afghan detainees, which wouldn't alone prove the findings, and a senior defense official told NBC News there was no evidence bounties were actually ever paid. But agencies seemingly believed it had some merit since it was reportedly shared with both congressional leaders and the British government. Similarly, CNN is reporting that the intelligence inspired efforts to protect U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

With all that in mind, it seems strange that Trump was never made aware of the situation, but the White House and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe both denied the Times' report that he was briefed on the matter in March. Tim O'Donnell

weigh your options
Edit

3 reasons why officials may keep quiet about Trump's potentially unethical behavior

1:20 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If the allegations made in former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book The Room Where It Happened about President Trump's troubling approach to foreign policy are true, that means other intelligence and national security officials were likely aware of them, NBC News notes. Yet, the so-called "Deep State," has theoretically kept quiet about such malfeasance despite Trump's concerns about being undermined by unelected officials.

If Bolton's tales are true, there are reasons why very few people — including Bolton himself, who only did so after leaving his post — have come forward about incidents, NBC News reports. Back in the days of impeachment, the CIA whistleblower who first flagged Trump's infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had to be protected by a security detail and was accused by Trump and his allies of being a spy, while Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council official who testified during the House impeachment hearing, was dismissed from his job at the White House. His promotion to colonel is now reportedly in jeopardy.

"You see what happens to the people who speak up," a former national security official told NBC News.

It's not necessarily just fear of retribution, however. Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA officer who served in senior agency roles during the early days of the Trump administration, said officials are likely making calculations about whether they're doing more good by bringing potentially scandalous matters to the public or by sticking around at their post and keeping "our institutions intact." The former national security official also said bureaucrats often defer to the president because they're in unelected positions, and that sometimes the line between a bad decision and abuse of office is murky. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Pence trumpets calls for deferring to local officials on masks, while Pelosi trumpets national mandate

12:39 p.m.

The United States remains divided over the use of masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, as evidenced by the divergent opinions on the issue expressed recently by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation, Pence said the Trump administration still wants to utilize the "principle of federalism" in dealing with the public health crisis, which he said means deferring to governors and, subsequently, local officials on matters like masks. When host John Dickerson challenged him on that idea, noting that the virus isn't aware of the concept of federalism, Pence said if they had forced a coordinated national response, "we'd never have had the success that we had" in places like New York City, New Orleans, and Michigan.

Pelosi certainly didn't agree with that, telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's edition of This Week that she believes mandating the use of masks in public is "long overdue" and the only reason it hasn't happened is because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn't want to "offend" President Trump. Tim O'Donnell

a dash of optimism
Edit

Former FDA commissioner confidently predicts 'it's 6 months until' vaccine, treatment ends epidemic

11:14 a.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who was early in sounding the alarm bells about the coronavirus, began Sunday with a dash of optimism. While he is anticipating 2020 remaining a very challenging year in the United States, he appears quite confident that, within six months, some technological development — whether in the form of a vaccine or a treatment — will end the epidemic and turn COVID-19 into a more manageable threat.

Gottlieb said available data suggests a vaccine will come onto the scene in early 2021, echoing recent comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he also added that therapeutic antibodies should be ready to go by the fall and produced at scale by the end of the year.

But it's precisely because he expects scientific developments to turn the tide by early next year that Gottlieb wants Americans to buckle down, work together, and — especially — wear masks to slow the virus' spread and preserve as many lives as possible for the time being. Read more from Gottlieb here. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

GOP's Tim Scott says Trump's retweet of video showing man chant 'white power' is 'indefensible'

10:55 a.m.

President Trump on Sunday morning retweeted a video that was later removed in which his supporters clashed with protesters in The Villages, a community in Florida. At the beginning of the video, a man driving by protesters in a golf cart can be heard shouting "white power," but the racist incident didn't stop the president from thanking "the great people of The Villages" for sticking up for him.

The video and Trump's endorsement of it led to a wave of criticism, including from in the Republican Party. During an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) bluntly told host Jake Tapper that Trump shouldn't have retweeted the video and "he should just take it down." Scott said he felt the entire video was offensive and profanity-laced, likely referring to some of the protesters swearing at the Trump supporters driving by, but he did acknowledge the president's retweet was "indefensible."

Scott, the lone Black Republican senator, didn't seem too keen to go into much further detail than that, indicating his succinct statement got his point across. Tim O'Donnell

louisville shooting
Edit

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville

8:03 a.m.
Breonna Taylor protest.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

One man was killed and another was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday evening in Louisville, Kentucky.

The fatal incident occurred at a park where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police who entered her Louisville home on a no-knock warrant in March. Videos posted online appear to show a man on the edge of park where Saturday's gathering took place firing more than a dozen shots into the crowd as protesters scrambled to take cover. The police said they are investigating the shooting, but so far there have not been reports of any arrests.

Louisville has been one of the centers of the protest movement against police brutality and systemic racism that broke out after the killing of George Floyd, whose death renewed on focus on Taylor's case, which has not resulted in any charges for the officers involved, although one was fired. Saturday's shooting was reportedly at least the second since protests began in Louisville. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus
Edit

There are now more than 10 million confirmed global coronavirus infections

7:39 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

The number of confirmed global coronavirus cases crossed 10 million on Sunday while deaths approached 500,000. The 10 million figure is roughly double the number of severe flu cases recorded every year, per the World Health Organization.

The United States accounts for more than 25 percent of worldwide cases, and several states — including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona — either broke or matched their previous records for daily confirmed cases Saturday, prompting Vice President Mike Pence to call off campaign events in Arizona and Florida. Washington state, meanwhile, paused the fourth and final phase of re-opening in several counties after registering a new state record of infections over a seven-day stretch.

Other countries battling severe outbreaks are India and Brazil, who combined made up a third of the world's new cases in the past week. Other nations that had largely stemmed the virus' spread like China, Australia, and New Zealand have seen smaller resurgences, although the latter's latest cases are travel-related and in isolation. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

