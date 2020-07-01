New York City postpones plan to resume indoor dining

New York City is following New Jersey's lead in postponing its plan to resume indoor dining.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced the city will not go ahead with allowing indoor dining to return. It was previously set to resume on July 6. The mayor cited the surge in COVID-19 cases in other states like Florida, Texas, and California, saying there have been "a lot of problems" associated with bars and indoor dining in these areas.

"We cannot go ahead at this point in time with indoor dining in New York City," de Blasio said. "Look, even a week ago, honestly, I was hopeful we could. But the news we have gotten from around the country gets worse and worse all the time."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced earlier this week the state would be postponing its plan to resume indoor dining indefinitely, saying "we do not wish to see New Jersey experience a similar spike" as other states. He also cited "knucklehead behavior" from people failing to practice social distancing or wear masks. At the time, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said a similar decision could be made in New York City.

"The data in this city, in this state, has been getting better all the time, but the data around the country has been getting worse and worse and worse, and the last few days, shockingly worse," de Blasio said. He added, however, that while "it is not the time to forge ahead with indoor dining," it "is the time to double down on outdoor dining," which has been allowed to resume in New York City. Brendan Morrow