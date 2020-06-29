See More Speed Reads
'knucklehead behavior'
Edit

New Jersey 'indefinitely' postpones plan to restart indoor dining after COVID-19 spikes in other states

4:13 p.m.
Restaurant staff wearing the protective masks work in the kitchen as the city reopens from the coronavirus lockdown on June 15, 2020 in Hoboken, New Jersey
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

New Jersey's plan to restart indoor dining has been put on pause.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Monday announced indoor dining will no longer resume in the state on Thursday as had been previously scheduled.

"We had planned to loosen restrictions this week," Murphy tweeted. "However, after COVID-19 spikes in other states driven by, in part, the return of indoor dining, we have decided to postpone indoor dining indefinitely."

Numerous states have been experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, including Texas and Florida, and Murphy in a news conference said that "we do not wish to see New Jersey experience a similar spike." Additionally, he said that scenes of "overcrowding," "a complete disregard for social distancing," and people not wearing masks at some New Jersey establishments also made this move necessary.

"Unfortunately, the national situation, compounded by instances of knucklehead behavior here at home, are requiring us to hit pause on the restart of indoor dining for the foreseeable future," Murphy said.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in a news conference on Monday called indoor dining "problematic," saying a decision on whether it can still resume in New York City on July 6 will be announced on Wednesday. Brendan Morrow

twitched off
Edit

Amazon-owned Twitch suspends Trump over 'hateful conduct' at rallies

3:34 p.m.
President Trump holds a campaign rally.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump just lost a valuable way of sharing his campaign rallies and public messages.

Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming site, announced Monday it would temporarily suspend Trump's official account on the site. Twitch cited "hateful conduct" for its decision, particularly stemming from broadcasts of Trump's campaign rallies, The Verge reports.

Trump launched his Twitch account a year ago, and at the time the site said it wouldn't tolerate any content that violates its terms of service. Unlike Twitter and Facebook, Twitch would "not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content," it said at the time. Twitch deemed a rebroadcast of Trump's 2016 kickoff rally where he labeled Mexican immigrants "rapists," as well as parts of Trump's recent Tulsa rally, in violation of those terms and removed them as of Monday. The move comes as part of a widespread crackdown on offending content Twitch said it was launching last week.

Just minutes before Twitch announced Trump's suspension, Reddit also announced it was permanently banning several subreddits associated with Trump and the far-right over hate speech. Unlike his Twitch channel, Trump is not officially affiliated with any of the subreddits. Kathryn Krawczyk

it doesn't work like that
Edit

Why skeptics aren't buying the White House's line that Trump wasn't briefed on Russian bounty report

3:22 p.m.

The White House on Monday reiterated that President Trump was not briefed on United States intelligence that found a Russian military intelligence unit was offering bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops. The reason, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, was because there was "no consensus" within the intelligence community and the report wouldn't make its way to the Oval Office until it was "verified."

Skeptics, including former CIA officer Ned Price, aren't buying the explanation, however, noting that if things were handled that way within the intelligence community then former President Barack Obama wouldn't have been briefed on the intelligence placing Osama bin Laden in a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Obama eventually signed off on a raid of the complex that resulted in bin Laden's death in 2011.

Of course, not every intelligence report is the same, and despite the uncertainty in the Abbottabad scenario, there were plenty of reasons why the community felt it deserved Obama's attention. Similarly, there could have been reasons why intelligence officials didn't think the Russian bounty information should reach Trump's desk. But it's worth noting that, historically, consensus has not always been a requirement for bringing the commander-in-chief into the fold. Tim O'Donnell

the show goes on
Edit

The VMAs will happen at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in August — but with 'limited or no audience'

3:07 p.m.
The MTV Moon Person Award inside Radio City Music Hall for 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Press Junket on August 17, 2018 in New York City
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The MTV Video Music Awards are moving forward in person this year, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Cuomo on Monday announced that the show is set to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 30. Further details about the ceremony weren't unveiled, but according to Cuomo, it will happen either with "limited" or "no" audience.

A spokesperson for MTV previously told Variety the network was "exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold" the show in August, but the network was also "working on several contingency plans." Among those contingency plans include "virtual performances and an audience-free show," although "a traditional physical production is the goal," Variety writes.

This comes after another awards ceremony, the BET Awards, held a virtual ceremony on Sunday night amid the pandemic. The Emmys, meanwhile, are moving forward for September, but whether the show will be fully virtual or not has yet to be announced. Brendan Morrow

Banned
Edit

Reddit bans 2,000 subreddits, including The_Donald and Chapo Trap House

2:07 p.m.
US President Donald Trump speaks during an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 26, 2020.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Reddit has banned about 2,000 forums, including the pro-Trump section, The_Donald.

Reddit announced on Monday it was banning a large number of subreddits, most of which it says are inactive, as part of a crackdown against hate speech, The New York Times reports. Among them was The_Donald, the board for supporters of President Trump that had almost 800,000 users. Trump has in the past tweeted memes that were first posted there.

"Reddit is a place for community and belonging, not for attacking people," Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said, per the Times. "The_Donald has been in violation of that."

A post to Reddit's announcement subreddit laid out the site's new content policy, saying that "communities and users that promote hate based on identity or vulnerability will be banned." As far as The_Donald goes, the announcement said it has "consistently hosted and upvoted more rule-breaking content than average," as well as "antagonized us and other communities," and "its mods have refused to meet our most basic expectations."

Another popular community to be banned was the group for listeners of the leftist podcast Chapo Trap House. Users who visit the page are now met with a message saying the group was "banned for violating Reddit's rule against promoting hate."

Reddit's former CEO, Ellen Pao, previously said the site should ban the pro-Trump forum. "You should have shut down The_Donald instead of amplifying it and its hate, racism, and violence," Pao wrote earlier this month in a tweet directed at Huffman. "So much of what is happening now lies at your feet." Brendan Morrow

guilty plea
Edit

'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to series of murders, rapes

2:05 p.m.
Joseph James DeAngelo.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As expected, Joseph James DeAngelo — known colloquially as the "Golden State Killer" — pleaded guilty on Monday, and admitted to committing a series of rapes and murders throughout California over a 12-year span in the 1970s and 1980s.

DeAngelo, now 74, has been in the Sacramento County Jail since he was arrested in 2018 after DNA evidence from old crime scenes matched with a potential relative on a genealogical research site, allowing investigators to build a family tree. He's now expected to face life in prison without parole.

Overall, DeAngelo, a former police officer, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of kidnap for robbery and was scheduled to admit to 62 rapes and other crimes for which he wasn't formally charged.

The Sacramento Bee reports that more than 150 people filled a California State University, Sacramento ballroom, which was converted into a courtroom because of the coronavirus pandemic, to witness DeAngelo's admission of guilt. His victims and relatives of victims were reportedly among the attendees. Read more at The Sacramento Bee. Tim O'Donnell

mask up
Edit

Jacksonville, new site of the Republican National Convention, adopts mandatory mask policy

1:20 p.m.

Jacksonville, Florida, is adopting a mandatory mask policy for public gatherings in indoor locations, as well as any other scenario where social distancing isn't feasible. The mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday. The news probably won't thrill President Trump, since Jacksonville is the new home to the Republican National Convention.

The convention was initially slated to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, but Trump clashed with the state's Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over social distancing guidelines, prompting other cities to seek the spotlight (formal portions of the convention will still take place in Charlotte because of contractual obligations). Trump told Cooper he didn't "want to be sitting in a place that's 50 percent empty," and that attendees should wear masks only if they choose to.

Eventually, Jacksonville won the derby to host Trump's nomination acceptance. Now that Florida is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, though, the situation has changed, at least when it comes to the optional mask wearing Trump had hoped for — otherwise, Trump and the RNC are reportedly still committed to holding the event in Jacksonville. Of course, the convention is scheduled to take place between Aug. 24 and 27, so the mask requirement could be lifted by then. Tim O'Donnell

we're all hikers now
Edit

Andrew Cuomo built a coronavirus 'mountain'

1:14 p.m.

Welcome to the great New York state science fair.

New York's coronavirus cases are finally starting to settle down, with hospitalizations falling from their peak of more than 18,000 to just 853 as of Sunday. So New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) decided to celebrate by essentially adding a new mountain to the states' famed Adirondack region, or at least a scaled-down replica of one.

Cuomo started his Monday press conference by quizzing the gathered reporters on the highest mountain in New York state, which is Mt. Marcy, and then pulling back a curtain to reveal a mountain of his own. But the green topographic sculpture wasn't anything you'd encounter on a hike — it was a massive model of the state's COVID-19 hospitalization curve. "This is the mountain that New Yorkers climbed" before the hospitalization curve plateaued after 42 days, Cuomo explained, making it clear that "we don't want to climb this mountain again."

Mt. Marcy was named after the New York state governor in charge when the Adirondack high peaks were first surveyed, presumably meaning this latest addition is named Mt. Cuomo. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.