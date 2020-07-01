Trump is still saying coronavirus will 'just disappear'

President Trump keeps insisting a global pandemic with millions of cases will somehow just fade away.

Even before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, Trump has held onto hope — and publicly proclaimed — that the deadly and contagious virus would go away on its own. His Wednesday interview with Fox Business was no exception.

"I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," Trump said Wednesday. When questioned if he really meant "disappear," Trump confirmed.

Trump: "I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope."

Fox: "You still believe so, disappear?"

Trump: "Well, I do." pic.twitter.com/RXITpPbI4K — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 1, 2020

This is far from the first time Trump has said COVID-19 will "disappear" or "leave" or "go away." And as The Washington Post notes, many of the times Trump has said that have been immediately followed by a spike in COVID-19 cases. In reality, the only way the virus will "just disappear" is if a vaccine is debuted and used en masse, or if every single person stayed inside for a few weeks. Kathryn Krawczyk