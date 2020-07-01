See More Speed Reads
U.S. planning to 'surge test' people under 35 for coronavirus regardless of symptoms in some places

5:31 p.m.
Coronavirus testing in Texas.
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

With coronavirus infections rising in several regions across the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services is planning to incorporate "surge" testing for people under 35 in some places, Adm. Brett Giroir, HHS' assistant secretary for health said Wednesday.

Per The Dallas Morning News, the goal of the testing "blitz" is to suss out asymptomatic carriers since many cases in the current spike appear to be in younger people. It's likely many have mild or non-existent symptoms allowing them to spread the virus unknowingly as states attempt to reopen certain sectors of their economies.

Giroir said the HHS is working with state health officials in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, to implement the strategy, although details remain scarce. The Dallas Morning News reports it's unclear when the testing would begin, who would be targeted, and how compliance would be enforced, but the end goal appears to be lofty. "You would do the number of tests you do in a month in just a few days, to try to make sure we identify these asymptomatics and get a better handle on them," Giroir said. Read more at The Dallas Morning News. Tim O'Donnell

Trump seems to support further stimulus payments, says he's 'all for masks'

5:23 p.m.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump looks to be expressing support for another round of direct payments for Americans — though the specifics are far from clear.

Trump in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday was asked if he supports more direct payments for individuals in another coronavirus relief bill. He said, "I do. I support it. But it has to be done properly. And I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats."

But Trump said that he thought that "last time," Americans were given "disincentive to work," and so going forward, "we want to create a very great incentive to work."

His comments, Reuters notes, seemed to suggest Trump will oppose renewing the additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits as supported by Democrats but that Republicans have argued disincentivizes work. But The Washington Post noted his phrasing left some amount of uncertainty, including as to whether he was indeed talking about more, larger stimulus payments, "or some other form of federal help." After all, when directly asked whether he wants direct payments or unemployment benefits to be larger, Trump just said, "I want the money getting to people to be larger."

When also asked in the interview if he supports the $600 figure for supplemental unemployment benefits, Trump said this was still being determined. "It's going to be a good number, a substantial number," he said. Trump "previously told congressional lawmakers he opposes extending the $600-per-week increase to unemployment benefits," the Post reports.

Trump also said he's "all for masks" after recently facing growing criticism over declining to wear one in public, adding he would wear one in a "tight situation." Still, he said "I don't know if you need" a national mandate to wear a mask in public. Brendan Morrow

Trump is still saying coronavirus will 'just disappear'

4:52 p.m.

President Trump keeps insisting a global pandemic with millions of cases will somehow just fade away.

Even before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, Trump has held onto hope — and publicly proclaimed — that the deadly and contagious virus would go away on its own. His Wednesday interview with Fox Business was no exception.

"I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," Trump said Wednesday. When questioned if he really meant "disappear," Trump confirmed.

This is far from the first time Trump has said COVID-19 will "disappear" or "leave" or "go away." And as The Washington Post notes, many of the times Trump has said that have been immediately followed by a spike in COVID-19 cases. In reality, the only way the virus will "just disappear" is if a vaccine is debuted and used en masse, or if every single person stayed inside for a few weeks. Kathryn Krawczyk

The Fed's fears about another economic downturn later this year may already be coming true

4:18 p.m.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting provide what's been described as "sobering" look at the future of the United States economy, especially since coronavirus infections have increased significantly in the weeks after it took place.

The minutes reveal the participants expressed concerns about a variety of scenarios coming to fruition and suggested "highly accommodative monetary policy and sustained support from fiscal policy" would likely be needed to "facilitate a durable recovery in labor market conditions."

Such caution isn't surprising. Chair Jerome Powell has been vocal about the state of economic uncertainty, but the minutes also show the Fed "judged that a more pessimistic projection was no less plausible than the baseline forecast." In that scenario "a second wave of the coronavirus" would lead to another stoppage of economic activity "later in the year, leading to a decrease in real GDP, a jump in the unemployment rate, and renewed downward pressure on inflation next year."

What the minutes don't appear to anticipate is that several states would be rolling back some re-opening plans prompting a second round of temporary layoffs just three weeks later. There hasn't yet been a shutdown at the same scale as those in some states earlier this year, and some places like New York seem to still be on the right path, but the new surge in cases has come sooner than the Fed expected. Read the full minutes here, as well as more coverage at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

John Bolton's book is officially a runaway bestseller

3:26 p.m.
John Bolton book.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's hopes of suppressing John Bolton's book are officially squashed.

The former national security adviser's White House memoir The Room Where it Happened has sold 780,000 copies in its first week on sale, publisher Simon & Schuster said Wednesday. That will put it at the top of USA Today's bestseller list when the list is published Thursday — and Bolton is far from done selling.

Bolton's book debuted a week ago, waving dozens of damaging claims against Trump, including that he called for journalists to be "executed" and encouraged China's Xi Jinping to build Uighur concentration camps. The book is now undergoing its 11th printing, and when those are finished, there will be more than a million copies of The Room Where it Happened in print, Simon & Schuster said.

Trump and the Justice Department tried to shut down the book's publication a day before it came out, saying it didn't undergo a proper government review and contained classified material. The DOJ also sought any profits Bolton made from the book, including from potential movie rights. If that suit doesn't end up in the DOJ's favor, Bolton is set to end up with far more money than he would've if he'd just testified to Congress during Trump's impeachment. Kathryn Krawczyk

Beavis and Butt-Head to enter a 'whole new Gen Z world' in Comedy Central revival

3:18 p.m.
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Getty Images

Guess who's back?

Comedy Central is set to revive Beavis and Butt-Head, and original creator Mike Judge is on board, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Two seasons of the revival have already been ordered, and there are "plans for additional spinoffs and specials," the Reporter says.

Beavis and Butt-Head originally debuted on MTV in 1993, and it was revived before on MTV in 2011. But in the new revival, Comedy Central said, Beavis and Butt-Head will be entering a "whole new Gen Z world," complete with "meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids."

"Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own," said ViacomCBS' Chris McCarthy. Plus, Judge added, "it seemed like the time was right to get stupid again." Brendan Morrow

A quarter of a million people are trying to stop Paris Jackson from playing Jesus

2:43 p.m.
Strange casting but okay!
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

More than a quarter of a million people have signed a petition asking that Paris Jackson please, please, please not play Jesus in a forthcoming movie called Habit, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The film is described as being about "a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out: by masquerading as a nun." Bella Thorne, who is also in the movie, defended Jackson, writing that people were just mad "because Jesus is a woman" while Sia popped on Twitter to tell Jackson "I love you, keep going."

Notably, the petition calls for the movie to be halted on the grounds that it is "blasphemous" and "Christianophobic garbage," and not because it just sounds truly terrible. Jeva Lange

Critics question validity of Russia vote allowing Putin to remain in power until 2036

2:24 p.m.

Russian voters on Wednesday approved constitutional amendments that will allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036, which would make him the Kremlin's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. The 67-year-old Putin has governed the country since 1999, alternating between the position of prime minister and the presidency.

Putin's current term is up in 2024, but it became clear he wasn't going when he proposed the constitutional changes in January. Russia's parliament would have been able to cement the law allowing him to run — and almost certainly win — two more times, but Putin sought to show his broad public support with a vote that was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic before it eventually began last week.

He seemed to prove his point after election officials declared the vote over with just 15 percent of precincts counted because 71 percent of the participants responded in favor of the amendments. But the Kremlin's critics, perhaps unsurprisingly, think there's something fishy about the results — journalists and activists said they were able to vote online and in person, while neighboring regions in Siberia reported wildly different turnout numbers. "These differences can be explained only by forcing people to vote in certain areas or by rigging," the Golos monitoring group said.

Activists even conducted their own exit polls, which told quite a different story and suggested a majority of voters actually voted against the proposal. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

