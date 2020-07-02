Hugh Downs, longtime 20/20 and Today host, dies at 99

Hugh Downs, the beloved TV broadcaster who hosted Today and 20/20, has died at 99.

Downs died on Wednesday at his Arizona home, his family confirmed in a statement, The New York Times reports. His great-niece said he died of natural causes, per The Associated Press.

Over the course of his TV career, Downs spent more than 10,000 hours on the air, and he once held the record for the person with the most hours on network television until being surpassed by Regis Philbin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Downs hosted Today for nine years beginning in 1962, as well as 20/20 for more than 20 years. He additionally hosted the game show Concentration and was announcer for Jack Paar on The Tonight Show. He retired in 1999.

"Along with his late wife Ruth, he bridged generations with his erudite, compassionate, smart broadcasts," tweeted Geraldo Rivera, adding that Downs was "a great American." Paley Center curator Ron Simon told The Washington Post that Downs "represented the entire history of broadcasting," as he "whatever the format, he was that consummate, quintessential broadcaster who could adapt his style to what was needed." Brendan Morrow