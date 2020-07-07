Mary Kay Letourneau dies of cancer at 58

In her forthcoming book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, President Trump's niece, Mary Trump, writes that her uncle made inappropriate comments about her body and declared that women who refused to date him were "the worst, ugliest, and fattest slobs he'd ever met."

The Guardian received a copy of Too Much and Never Enough on Tuesday, one week before it is scheduled to be released. Now a clinical psychologist, Mary Trump writes that she once served as a ghostwriter for her uncle. While working on a project together, she writes, Trump provided "an aggrieved compendium of women he had expected to date but who, having refused him, were suddenly the worst, ugliest, and fattest slobs he'd ever met." Madonna and ice skater Katarina Witt were just two of the women he named, The Guardian reports.

Mary Trump says the president also commented on her appearance, recounting that while at his Mar-a-Lago resort in the 1990s, he saw her in a bathing suit and said, "Holy s--t, Mary. You're stacked." His second wife, Marla Maples, slapped him "lightly on the arm" in "mock horror," Mary Trump writes, adding: "I was 29 and not easily embarrassed. But my face reddened and I suddenly felt self-conscious. I pulled my towel around my shoulders."

The holidays weren't joyful affairs either, Mary Trump writes. During one Christmas, Donald Trump and his younger brother, Robert, berated their mother, Mary MacLeod Trump, for making beef instead of turkey, and she spent "the whole meal with her head bowed, hands in her lap," she writes. Mary Trump also recalled receiving odd gifts from the president and his first wife, Ivana Trump, including a single gold lamé shoe filled with hard candy; she wondered if it was a "door prize or a party favor from a luncheon." Read more at The Guardian. Catherine Garcia