Former Fox News anchor Shep Smith lands a new TV gig

Shepard Smith is coming back to TV.

Smith, who abruptly departed Fox News in 2019, is set to host a new show on CNBC beginning this fall, The Wall Street Journal reports. The News with Shepard Smith will air weeknights at 7:00. Smith said in a statement that he's "honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC's loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad."

Last October, Smith surprised viewers by suddenly announcing he'd be departing Fox News after more than two decades at the network, saying he wanted to "begin a new chapter." He was known to frequently fact-check President Trump.

"It's been an honor and my pleasure," Smith said on his final Fox News show. "Even in our currently polarized nation, it's my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive."

Mark Hoffman, the chair of CNBC, said the purpose of Smith's new show will be to "deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise" because "if we're not careful, life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection, or worse." Brendan Morrow