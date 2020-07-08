See More Speed Reads
mr. smith goes to CNBC
Former Fox News anchor Shep Smith lands a new TV gig

3:14 p.m.
Shep Smith
Shepard Smith is coming back to TV.

Smith, who abruptly departed Fox News in 2019, is set to host a new show on CNBC beginning this fall, The Wall Street Journal reports. The News with Shepard Smith will air weeknights at 7:00. Smith said in a statement that he's "honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC's loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad."

Last October, Smith surprised viewers by suddenly announcing he'd be departing Fox News after more than two decades at the network, saying he wanted to "begin a new chapter." He was known to frequently fact-check President Trump.

"It's been an honor and my pleasure," Smith said on his final Fox News show. "Even in our currently polarized nation, it's my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive."

Mark Hoffman, the chair of CNBC, said the purpose of Smith's new show will be to "deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise" because "if we're not careful, life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection, or worse." Brendan Morrow

reopening plan
Pence says CDC will revise school reopening guidelines after Trump complained they were too tough

2:42 p.m.

It looks like President Trump got through to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Not long after Trump both threatened to cut education funding should classrooms stay closed in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic and criticized the CDC for issuing "impractical" guidelines for reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday the agency will revise its advice. "Well, the president said today, we just don't want the guidance to be too tough," Pence said. "That's the reason why next week, the CDC is going to be issuing a new set of tools, five different documents giving even more clarity on guidance going forward."

CDC Director Robert Redfield backed up the Trump administration's push for in-person instruction, explaining that the current guidelines were never meant to be "used as a rationale to keep schools closed" and that the agency always viewed reopening safely as the primary goal. Tim O'Donnell

just put it on
Pence will allegedly wear a mask 'in a microsecond' but doesn't want to oppose Trump

2:09 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence.
Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly on a very different wavelength than President Trump when it comes to COVID-19.

Even though Pence is nominally in charge of the White House's coronavirus task force, Trump has largely taken the reins when it comes to messaging, often spreading dangerous and downright false information. Yet Pence has yet to publicly challenge him, and as one member of the task force tells The Atlantic, it's not because Pence isn't listening to health-care experts.

"Privately," Pence is "under no illusions about the crisis," Peter Nicholas reports for The Atlantic. "He never shoots the messenger," and is sure to listen even to information "the president won't like," one member of the task force said. More specifically, Pence knows how serious COVID-19 remains and especially knows it's important to wear masks, people who've worked with Pence tell The Atlantic. In fact, when it comes to face masks, that task force member said Pence would "wear it in a microsecond. He doesn't want to egregiously look like he's opposing the president." (Pence did wear a mask earlier in the pandemic, but hasn't very often.)

That's been a common theme throughout Pence's time as Trump's right-hand man, and his key to staying on Trump's good side. Pence also reportedly has ambitions beyond this election cycle. Former Vice President Dan Quayle tells The Atlantic he's convinced Pence will run for president in 2024. And to do so, "Pence will need to stay in Trump's favor," The Atlantic notes — which isn't easy. Read more about Pence's coronavirus thoughts at The Atlantic. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
United Airlines warns it may furlough nearly 40 percent of its employees

1:37 p.m.
A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC
Tens of thousands of United Airlines employees could be facing furloughs this fall, the company has warned.

United on Wednesday said it could furlough up to 36,000 workers beginning on Oct. 1, The New York Times reports. That's almost 40 percent of its staff, according to the Times. United previously received assistance under Congress' CARES Act, which stipulated that airlines can't lay off workers prior to the beginning of October, USA Today notes.

In a memo, United says that it's "increasingly likely that travel demand will not return to normal until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine" for COVID-19, especially after the "recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country," Axios reports. The company is reportedly expecting its capacity for August to be down 65 percent compared to the same time a year ago, according to Axios.

"The reality is that United simply cannot continue at our current payroll level past October 1 in an environment where travel demand is so depressed," the memo also says.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun earlier this year predicted that due to the "grave" threat airlines are facing during the pandemic, it's "likely" at least one major U.S. carrier will go out of business, adding that after travel levels likely stay low through September, "there will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines." Brendan Morrow

no loyalty?
Former White House official says Trump 'would throw Mike Pence in a wood chipper if he needed to'

12:04 p.m.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
The possibility of President Trump replacing Vice President Mike Pence on the Republican ticket this November has come up before, although the consensus seems to be that nothing quite so drastic will happen. Still, there are some people who apparently thought Trump would have already dumped Pence by now, Politico reports.

At least one former White House official who frequently interacted with Trump is "very surprised" Pence remains on ticket and claims the president would throw his supposed right-hand man "in a wood chipper if he needed to." The former official added that if an adviser told Trump he needed to choose a woman or Black running mate, for example, to win the election, the commander-in-chief wouldn't hesitate to make the change. "If it's good for Trump, he'll do it in a second," the source said.

Don't expect it though, Politico says. "It's likely too late to do any good" for Trump and "would smack of desperation" while endangering the support of religious conservatives who support Trump out of convenience, but harbor genuine affection for the vice president. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment blowback
Vindman will retire from the military after 'bullying, intimidation, and retaliation' from Trump administration

11:50 a.m.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is leaving the U.S. military as a direct consequence of his testimony in President Trump's impeachment investigation.

Vindman's damaging testimony against Trump prompted the president to remove him as the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council earlier this year. But after a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation" kept him from progressing within the Army, Vindman has decided to leave the U.S. military altogether, Vindman's lawyer told CNN.

Vindman was on Trump's July 2019 call with Ukraine's president, and testified that he reported Trump's request for an investigation into the Bidens to a superior. Trump and his allies soon tried to discredit the career military official, and later fired Vindman along with, inexplicably, his twin brother.

Even since then, Trump and his allies worked to stymie Vindman's career and block him from promotions, Vindman's lawyer said. Senior Army officials said Vindman wouldn't be allowed to work in his area of expertise, which includes Ukraine, from then on, CNN reports. It all led Vindman to believe his Army career "will forever be limited" by political pushback from Trump's allies. So instead of heading on to his next assignment at the National War College, he'll be leaving the armed forces instead.

Vindman immigrated to the U.S. from the Soviet Union as a child, and ahead of his impeachment testimony, delivered a touching message to his father: "Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth." Kathryn Krawczyk

scotus speaks
Supreme Court upholds Trump rule letting employers opt out of birth control coverage

10:51 a.m.
Birth control pills.
The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Wednesday to uphold a Trump administration rule that will let employers opt out of providing no-cost birth control if they cite moral or religious objections.

The Affordable Care Act mandated employers and insurers provide contraceptives as part of their coverage, with houses of worship exempt from the mandate. The Trump administration created a more expansive exception to that rule, and the Supreme Court agreed it had the authority to do so.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented, with Ginsburg noting anywhere from 70,000 to 126,000 women will lose free access to birth control because of the ruling. A previous Supreme Court ruling in the Hobby Lobby case allowed family-owned companies to opt out of providing birth control for moral or religious reasons. Kathryn Krawczyk

missing a key point
Trump's latest argument for reopening schools has a glaring omission

10:40 a.m.

It's not often President Trump compliments European countries, but he did just that Wednesday while doubling down on a call for schools to reopen in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's latest reasoning is that countries like Germany, Sweden, and Norway have found success sending kids back to the classroom, which is mostly true. But it ignores the fact that the national situations aren't really comparable at this point, since the U.S. is still facing uncontrolled spread of the disease.

And while those countries have smaller populations than the U.S., the proportionality argument doesn't really hold. Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina would have had the world's most new infections per capita last week if they were countries, The New York Times reports. U.S. states take up nine of the top 12 spots, with the other three occupied by Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, all of which, the Times notes, rely heavily on migrant workers who live in cramped quarters with subpar social services.

So it seems unlikely municipalities will choose to reopen schools simply because Denmark has been able to do so. Shortly after the president's tweet — in which he threatened to withhold federal funding for schools that stayed shut in the fall — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the country's largest public school system wouldn't be back to normal operations in the fall. Instead, students will receive classroom instruction one to three days a week. Read more about New York's plan at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

