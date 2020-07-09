See More Speed Reads
'not fair'
Trump lashes out on Twitter after Supreme Court says prosecutors can get his financial records

12:06 p.m.

President Trump's lawyer says "we are pleased" with certain aspects of the Supreme Court's Thursday rulings — though the president's Twitter feed certainly doesn't give off that impression.

Trump on Thursday fired off a tweet storm after the Supreme Court ruled that New York prosecutors can see his financial records, not allowing Trump to block a subpoena, although the court also said Congress can't access his records for now. In the New York case, the court also "sent the case back to a district court for more work," The Washington Post notes.

"This is all a political prosecution," Trump wrote in one tweet, complaining that he has to "keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York" and that this is "not fair to this presidency or administration!" In another tweet, he expressed a desire for "broad deference" from the court, while in still another series of tweets, he lashed out against the Supreme Court's "delay ruling" that he claimed they "would never have given for another president."

Still, there's reason for Trump to celebrate considering Congress likely won't be able to access his tax returns until after the 2020 election after the Supreme Court sent that case back to the lower courts. For that reason, Trump's attorney, Jay Sekulow, said in a statement that "we are pleased that in the decisions issued today, the Supreme Court has temporarily blocked both Congress and New York prosecutors from obtaining the president’s financial records." Brendan Morrow

Shut it down
Fauci says states with coronavirus resurgences should consider shutting down again

1:08 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

States seeing surging COVID-19 cases "should seriously look at shutting down" again, Anthony Fauci, the Trump administration's top coronavirus official, said on a Wall Street Journal podcast Wednesday. "It's not for me to say, because each state is different," Fauci clarified.

That statement puts Fauci at odds with President Trump, who has pledged the U.S. will not shut down again even though coronavirus case counts are skyrocketing to new heights. A record 62,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in the U.S. to 3 million. The national death toll has hit 132,000, per Johns Hopkins University numbers.

Dr. Ali Khan, the former director of the CDC's public health preparedness office, similarly told CNN that if states aren't doing what's necessary to "get this outbreak under control ... your only option is to shut down." Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Seoul mayor reportedly found dead after being reported missing

1:00 p.m.
Park Won-Soon
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The mayor of Seoul, South Korea's capital, has reportedly been found dead.

Police said that Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's body was found in northern Seoul after his daughter reported him missing on Thursday, The Associated Press reports.

Park's daughter had reportedly said he left a "will-like" message before leaving home, and she called the police after being unable to reach him, the AP previously reported. Authorities said his phone was off, and a government official told the AP that Park, who had served as mayor since 2011, had cleared his schedule and not shown up for work on Thursday. A search had been underway for Park consisting of almost 600 police officers and firefighters, and he was ultimately found "in the city's mountains seven hours into the operation," CNN reports.

Park's disappearance, according to The New York Times, came after reports emerged that a secretary in his office had accused him of sexual harassment. CNN notes Park was widely seen as a likely presidential contender in 2022. Brendan Morrow

school's out forever
DeVos suggests giving parents federal education money if their schools 'refuse to open'

12:41 p.m.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has seemingly changed tack on its pressure campaign to make sure schools reopen in the fall.

On Wednesday, Trump threatened to cut off funding to public schools if they don't reopen, even though the COVID-19 pandemic will likely make it unsafe to do so. But on Thursday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos vaguely suggested the funding wouldn't necessarily be cut, it just may be available for families to use in a different way.

"If schools aren't going to reopen, we're not suggesting pulling funding from education," DeVos told Fox News in a interview. "Instead," the government is considering "allowing families ... (to) take that money and figure out where their kids can get educated if their schools are going to refuse to open," she said. It's unclear if that very broad idea is even possible, seeing as Congress mandates how federal funds can be used. DeVos has long been a proponent of charter schools, which use government funding but run separately from public schools, and letting parents use tax vouchers to pay for education at private schools.

After President Trump complained about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for reopening schools being "too tough," Vice President Mike Pence said the guidelines would be revised. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Congress won't get Trump's tax returns until at least after the election under Supreme Court decision

11:25 a.m.
The Supreme Court.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's taxes are safe from Congress for now, but not forever.

In a 7-2 decision in Trump v. Mazars issued Thursday, the Supreme Court didn't categorically say the House's subpoenas for President Trump's financial records were invalid, as Trump had argued. But it decided lower courts didn't look closely enough at the subpoenas and the separation of powers issues they entailed, sending the case back to those courts. That means a final decision on whether Congress can see those records will likely be delayed until after the November election.

Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, along with Chief Justice John Roberts, joined the court's liberal wing for the decision. The same group ruled in favor of the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in Vance v. Trump, allowing the prosecutor to access Trump's financial records for a grand jury case against him. Trump's legal team requested "temporary presidential immunity" from the records request while Trump is in office. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Gorsuch and Kavanaugh join Supreme Court liberals ruling against Trump in New York tax returns case

10:54 a.m.
Supreme Court
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

President Trump can't block a subpoena for his financial records from a New York prosecutor, the Supreme Court has ruled.

In a 7-2 decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. can see financial records from Trump's accounting firm, The Washington Post reports. Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who Trump nominated to the Supreme Court, sided with the majority, while Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

"The president is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

Prosecutors in New York had subpoenaed eight years of the president's personal and business tax records as part of an investigation into hush money payments made to two women who allege they had affairs with Trump. Trump's legal team requested "temporary presidential immunity" while Trump is in office.

Vance in a statement celebrated the Supreme Court's ruling, saying it's a "tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one — not even a president — is above the law." Brendan Morrow

History Lesson
Gorsuch joins Supreme Court liberals with a powerful decision upholding tribal land rights

10:35 a.m.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch sided with the court's liberals — and delivered a powerful decision — in a case over whether Native Americans can be prosecuted by states.

The court ruled 5-4 Wednesday in favor of the Creek Nation against the state of Oklahoma, saying they and other Native Americans cannot be tried in a state court for "major crimes committed in Indian country." Gorsuch wrote the court's majority opinion, channeling the history of how the Creek Nation was forced along the Trail of Tears to their current tribal lands and declaring that land was set to be "secure forever." Kathryn Krawczyk

this is huge
ICU ward in hard-hit northern Italy now free of coronavirus cases

9:40 a.m.
Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo Italy
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Italy has hit an incredible milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Italy, has no more COVID-19 cases in its ICU ward, Italy's wire service ANSA reports. It's the first time the hospital can say that since it admitted its first coronavirus case on Feb. 23, 137 days ago.

Bergamo is at the center of Italy's Lombardy region, which was one of the earliest and hardest hit areas in the coronavirus pandemic. Italy at one point had the most COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, and Lombardy led that count, ABC News notes. Nearly 35,000 people have died in Italy due to COVID-19, giving it the fourth highest death toll of any country.

Meanwhile the U.S. has taken over as the coronavirus capital of the world, and shows no sign of slowing down. Where Italy announced 193 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the U.S. reported a record 62,751 — and proportional differences between the two countries' populations don't explain away that yawning gap. Kathryn Krawczyk

