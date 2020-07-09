Trump lashes out on Twitter after Supreme Court says prosecutors can get his financial records

President Trump's lawyer says "we are pleased" with certain aspects of the Supreme Court's Thursday rulings — though the president's Twitter feed certainly doesn't give off that impression.

Trump on Thursday fired off a tweet storm after the Supreme Court ruled that New York prosecutors can see his financial records, not allowing Trump to block a subpoena, although the court also said Congress can't access his records for now. In the New York case, the court also "sent the case back to a district court for more work," The Washington Post notes.

"This is all a political prosecution," Trump wrote in one tweet, complaining that he has to "keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York" and that this is "not fair to this presidency or administration!" In another tweet, he expressed a desire for "broad deference" from the court, while in still another series of tweets, he lashed out against the Supreme Court's "delay ruling" that he claimed they "would never have given for another president."

Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

Still, there's reason for Trump to celebrate considering Congress likely won't be able to access his tax returns until after the 2020 election after the Supreme Court sent that case back to the lower courts. For that reason, Trump's attorney, Jay Sekulow, said in a statement that "we are pleased that in the decisions issued today, the Supreme Court has temporarily blocked both Congress and New York prosecutors from obtaining the president’s financial records." Brendan Morrow